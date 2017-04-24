A lot of woke activities, Art Alive and San Diego Black Film Festival

TIME TO REAWAKEN

We’d like to think that the majority of CityBeat readers remember how it felt to wake up the morning of November 9th. Faced with the awful reality that Trump had been elected the 45th President of the United States, millions of people felt a sense of dread and despair. However, once that reality set in, we collectively decided it was time to fight back. We donated money to worthy causes. We began to organize. We began to write letters and make phone calls.

Remember what a great feeling that was?

Sure, we could have used this space to promote an event that would serve as excellent distraction from the chaos, but as Trump’s 100th day in office approaches (April 29, to be exact), it’s time, once again, to get woke. There are some great events this week that aim to get us all reenergized.

First up, there’s the Protect the Pussy fundraiser on Friday, April 28 at Diego Tattoo Gallery (3434 University Ave., North Park). At this Planned Parenthood benefit from noon to 9 p.m., patrons can get a tattoo for $50 with all proceeds benefiting PP. There will also be a pop-up shop from local boutique Little Dame.

The San Diego Art Insitute (1439 El Prado, Balboa Park) will have two cool events over the weekend. On Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bridge and So Sew Co collective will host a Resist Stitch, a “socially engaged art workshop” where aspiring activists can learn sewing skills that can serve to create resistance art and fashion. On Sunday, April 30, local arts org FIGMENT San Diego will hold a fundraiser from 1 to 7 p.m. that includes vendors, raffles and food and drinks. sandiego-art.org

Finally, let’s not forget International Workers’ Day on Monday, May 1. There are several protests and rallies across the county, but we’d suggest joining others at 3 p.m. for the Workers & Community Resist! march from the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building (880 Front St., Downtown) to Chicano Park.

Whatever readers decide to do, remember: Now is not the time to get complacent.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Museum of Art Portrait Of A Boy At The Spanish Court

IN BLOOM

While people are sitting in traffic for hours to see the poppies in Antelope Valley, the San Diego tradition Art Alive is bringing flowers and art right to San Diego. This year, floral designers at the San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado) will be interpreting works from Diego Rivera, Henri Matisse, Goya and more into floral displays. The museum’s Rotunda will also be transformed into a grand floral design by Carlos Franco of Green Fresh Florals. The annual Art Alive also serves as a fundraiser that provides support for SDMA’s education, outreach programs and special exhibitions. These floral interpretations will be on display from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission ranges from free for members and children age 6 and under to $25 for nonmembers and $5 for kids age 7 to 17. sdmart.org

× Expand Photo by Adewale Bajare And Then There Was You

BLACK AND PROUD

As our region’s largest and first black film festival of the year, the San Diego Black Film Festival promotes African-American and African Diaspora cinema with a variety of films from comedy and animation to documentary and features. This year’s highlights include the world premiere drama, Then There Was You, a heart-wrenching love story about a ladies man who falls for a spoken-word artist, as well as Taking Israel, a documentary about the experiences of young African-American students in Israel. The film festival starts on Thursday, April 27 with an opening reception and screenings and runs through Sunday, April 30. All screenings and events happen at Reading Cinemas in Grossmont Center (5500 Grossmont Center Drive) and AMC Theatre Fashion Valley (7037 Friars Road). Tickets range from $10-$50. sdbff.com