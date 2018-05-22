San Diego Comedy Festival, A Method for Reaching Extreme Altitudes and Poe Ballantine

× Expand Lisa Curry and Nicholas Anthony

JOKING AROUND

San Diego has a solid reputation when it comes to being an incubator for the arts. Whether it’s Tony-award winning theater that eventually moves to Broadway or Grammy-winning musical artists, we’ve long had the dubious honor of breeding some huge talent and productions.

The same can be said for stand-up comedy. Folks like Pauly Shore, Kyle Mooney, Lauren O’Brien and even Jamie Foxx got their start in San Diego, and on any given night, it’s likely an up-and-coming comic is trying their hand at one of San Diego’s many clubs.

In many ways, that’s precisely what the San Diego Comedy Festival [SDCF] originally set out to showcase. Five years in, the fest also brings in some top-tier names to perform at venues across the county.

“It has grown a lot,” says festival director Dan Bublitz. “The first year, I believe the festival was only five days, then the next year we increased it to seven or eight, and now it’s 11 days… This year we are doing shows in 10 different venues across San Diego. Over the years we have also added other programming to the festival such as podcast recordings, workshops and seminars, and improv comedy shows. We’ve tried to have enough programming so there is something for everyone.”

That “something for everyone” outlook is represented in the programming. The festival, which takes place Thursday, May 24 through Sunday, June 3, kicks off with “Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience” at the Comedy Palace (8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Clairemont) on Thursday through Saturday. Other highlights include “Ay, Que Chistosos,” an all-Spanish speaking comedian showcase, as well as the annual, multi-day SDCF Contest, where local and national comics will compete for bragging rights and prize money.

“The contest really is the main part of the festival,” says Bublitz. “80 comedians from across the U.S. and Canada are competing for $1,000 and a recording contract from Uproar Comedy.”

Tickets to the fest range from $125 (for all-access VIP passes) to anywhere between $20-$35 for individual performances. Info at sandiegocomedyfest.com.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist Down the Rabbit Hole” by Adam Belt

SPACE ODYSSEY

Leonardo da Vinci, the Wright brothers and various NASA engineers all had their own approaches to conquering unattainable heights over time. Now the San Diego Central Library has commissioned eight local artists to tap into a similar mindset for the new exhibit, A Method for Reaching Extreme Altitudes. For the exhibit, artists Adam Belt, Matthew Bradley, Sheena Rae Dowling, Andrew McGranahan, Arzu Ozkal, Cheryl Sorg, Jones von Jonestein and Melissa Walter have created works on the topic of space, including pieces inspired by science fiction, the solar system and the human desire to understand the greater universe. The exhibit features pieces in a variety of mediums and opens from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 at the Central Library (330 Park Blvd.). Admission is free. sandiego.gov/public-library/visualarts

× Expand Photo by Dave Janetta Poe Ballantine

THE OTHER POE

He’s a self-proclaimed “whiskey-drinking, floor-mopping, gourmet-cooking, wildly prolific writer with a penchant for social commentary.” So, really, what’s not to like? But really, Poe Ballantine is a fiction and nonfiction writer known for his novels and essays whose work has appeared in The Sun, The Atlantic, Kenyon Review and more. On Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.), he’ll be discussing and signing copies of his newest novel Whirlaway, the comedic story of Eddie Plum who finally escapes a psychiatric hospital after 14 years. The story includes a sordid cast of characters including telepathic dogs, horseplayers and record collectors, and much of the action takes place in familiar locations such as La Jolla, Del Mar and Tijuana. thebookcatapult.com