San Diego County Fair, Art Around Adams and "Community Divided/Humanity United"

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego County Fair San Diego County Fair

FAIR WELL

There are just some traditions in San Diego that we can’t help but want to be part of. Such is the case with the San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.). Whether we’re hanging out with the kids or we’re just going on a date with the partner, there’s something about cutting loose and being part of the spectacle that’s as timeless as it is fun.

This year’s Wizard of Oz-inspired “OZ-some” theme certainly leaves plenty of opportunities for fair organizers to get creative. First, let’s talk about what’s new: This year, the fair is launching its first-ever “FunPass” and “FastPass.” The FunPass can be bought as a card or used on the fair app as a replacement for ride and game tickets (that is, no more having to visit the ticket kiosks to re-up). The $20 FastPass is similar to those we see at theme parks. Only available at the fair’s box office, the FastPass grants the holder front-of-line access for all rides, including the new Endeavour ride.

Next, there’s the food. We’ve tasted some ridiculously decadent fair concoctions (anybody remember that deep-fried butter?) over the years, and new additions such as a deep-fried crème brulèe (Chicken Charlie’s) and a Hot Cheetos baked potato (Spud Shack) are on the menu this year. For those old enough to drink, there are several options including the Paddock Tavern and the Wizard of Haze, the latter of which is located in the middle of the fair and named after the Mike Hess IPA that’s being served up. There’s even a tiki-themed speakeasy called the Wicked Wahine located somewhere on the fairgrounds, but patrons will have to ask around to find it.

Finally, there are some pretty great concerts throughout the month. Some of our faves include Smokey Robinson (June 15), Lindsey Stirling (June 27) and local favorite Tulengua (June 13). It all starts Friday, May 31 and runs through Thursday, July 4. Admission ranges from free for kids under five years old to $20 for adults. Times vary, but full schedule and details can be found at sdfair.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Art Around Adams Art Around Adams

AROUND THE BLOCKS

It’s a bit sad that San Diego has been so gray lately, but on the bright side (pun intended), clear and sunny skies should finally arrive alongside one of our favorite summer staples: Art Around Adams. Since 2004, the small businesses of Adams Avenue from Normal Heights to Kensington (and a wee bit of North Park) have been transformed into a patchwork of local creative arts, including music, dance, visual arts, poetry, comedy and cuisine. This year’s event features more than 90 live performances across 13 stages, and more than 70 art exhibits. There’s even complementary “comedy trolleys” featuring local comedians and a bicycle valet. It’s free and it’s all going down Saturday, June 1 from noon to 8 p.m. Check artaroundadams.org for full lineup and map.

× Expand Sophie Whitney and Brendan Duff

STILL MARCHING

Over a year later, the only solace to be found in the wake of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School can be found in the students-turned-activists who survived the shootings. Two of them, Sofie Whitney and Brendan Duff, will be in town this weekend for a discussion entitled “Community Divided/Humanity United.” They will discuss their activism work, including the organizing of the March For Our Lives and the March For Our Lives Action Fund. They will follow the discussion with a Q & A session and a book signing of their bestseller, Glimmer of Hope. It happens Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. at the David and Dorothea Garfield Theatre at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (4126 Executive Drive). The event is free, but tickets can be reserved at lfjcc.org.