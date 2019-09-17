San Diego Festival of Beer, Don’t Tell Comedy and more cool things to do this week

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Festival of Beer San Diego Festival of Beer

LGBTQ Town Hall Listening

SEPTEMBER 19

The LGBTQ Center irons out its strategic planning process by hosting a Listening Town Hall meeting to gain community feedback. A continuation of its summer planning process, the event will gauge the future of the LGBTQ Community Center. San Diego LGBTQ Community Center’s Auditorium, 3909 Centre Street, North Park, thecentersd.org, 6 to 8 p.m., free, reservations required.

Flying Lotus in 3D

SEPTEMBER 19

Known by his stage name Flying Lotus or FlyLo, Steve Ellison is a Los Angeles producer, DJ, rapper and filmmaker. Known for his uniquely crisp and heady sounds with elements of hip-hop, avant garde jazz, EDM and dubstep, Ellison will dedicate this show to “Flamaga.” House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, houseofblues.com/sandiego, 7 p.m., $32-$65.

“Coco” Summer Movies

Downtown

SEPTEMBER 20

Pack your blankets, lawn chairs and favorite movie snacks for an evening spent with family or a date. Pantoja Park continues its summer movies series this week showing, “Coco.” Come early to snag a good seat and participate in pre-movie field games as you wait for the sun to set. Movies will begin 15 minutes after sunset. Pantoja Park, W. G Street, Downtown, 619-234-0201, summermoviesinthepark.com, free admission.

Hillcrest Car Show

SEPTEMBER 21

Share your love of cars while enjoying the restaurants and bars of Hillcrest on the third Saturday of every month. Great Autos of Yesteryear is the largest LGBT car club on the West Coast. Roll down your windows and cruise to Hillcrest to experience this fabulous event. Pride Plaza on Normal Street, Hillcrest, greatautos.org, 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

Santa Fe Market Place

SEPTEMBER 20 TO SEPTEMBER 22

Art lovers and fashion seekers will love the rare and stunning collections of sterling silver and multistone laid jewelry, hand-woven rugs, blankets and pillows, and leather accessories found at Bazaar del Mundo’s annual Santa Fe Marketplace. Celebrating the colorful cultures of Native Americans and the American Southwest, this vibrant outdoor marketplace overflows with collection of Native American jewelry, art, crafts and decor. Bazaar del Mundo, 4133 Taylor Street, Old Town, bazaardelmundo.com, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, free admission.

Pacific Islander Festival

SEPTEMBER 21 AND SEPTEMBER 22

Immerse and celebrate diverse cultures in and around our community. Hosted by Pacific Islander Festival Association, PIFA San Diego is a nonprofit corporation that celebrates the cultures of the indigenous people of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. The festival is back for its 25th year with the theme “Journey Home,” offering fellowship, food, shopping and entertainment. Ski Beach, 1600 Vacation Road, Mission Beach, pifasandiego.com, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission.

Don’t Tell Comedy

SEPTEMBER 20 AND SEPTEMBER 21

Shhh! Experience intimate comedy shows in a secret location with secret comedians. Don’t Tell Comedy has racked up laughs in over 40 cities across the United States, putting on shows in unlikely places from rooftops to storefronts with unannounced comedian. All shows are BYOB, allowing you to enjoy drinks and laughs without overpriced cocktails. Buy tickets online and wait to find out the secret location noon on the day of the show. La Mesa, Hillcrest, Pacific Beach, donttellcomedy.com/sandiego, $25.

San Diego Festival of Beer

SEPTEMBER 21

Calling all beer aficionados and nonbeer lovers alike, San Diego’s original beer festival and cancer-fighting fundraiser returns for its 25th year featuring over 50 breweries pouring 120 taste-bud tingling varieties of craft beer. A guaranteed fun-filled evening with live music, food trucks, vendor booths and games. Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown, sdbeerfest.org, 1 to 5 p.m., $30-$75.

Adams Avenue Street Fair

SEPTEMBER 21 AND SEPTEMBER 22

Southern California’s largest free two-day festival returns for its 38th year in Normal Heights. Presented by Monaco Cocktails, this event features 100 musical stage acts on seven stages with headlining performances by Los Teximaniacs with Cesar Rosas (of Los Lobos), the Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra and James Harman. Enjoy the music along with brews, bites, carnival rides and arts and crafts exhibits. Adams Avenue Neighborhood, Adams Avenue, Normal Heights, adamsavenuebusiness.com, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, free admission.

A Week of Film Classics

SEPTEMBER 20 TO SEPTEMBER 26

Landmark’s Ken Cinema is known for screening new releases as well as independent, foreign and avant garde flicks. This week, Ken Cinema is offering a special week of film classics like “Midnight Cowboy” and “Rear Window.” Ken Cinema, 4061 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights, landmarktheatres.com, various times, $8-$10. Landmark Theatre discount card accepted for all shows.

Vibe and Flow Yoga Series

SEPTEMBER 22

The much-loved series comes to a close at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows. Vibe and Flow is a silent disco meets yoga party, allowing yogis to flow with noise-canceling headphones, tuning into their favorite music and tuning out their busy surroundings. The Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, University Heights, 619-296-2101, lafayettehotelsd.com, 10 to 11 a.m., $35 includes one mimosa and all-day pool access.

State of Mind

SEPTEMBER 25

Experience an intimate sit-down with local performers to gain insight into their journey of nightlife, drag experiences, and the entertainment industry. Vivvi the Force with DJ Jon Doss host the discussion followed by a drag show of the panel’s excellence. Amplified Ale Works Kitchen and Beer Garden, 1429 Island Avenue, Gaslamp District, bit.ly/2lXeGVu, 7 to 10 p.m., $15.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

SEPTEMBER 26

Catch a ball game before summer comes to an end. Support the San Diego Padres at Petco Park for a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Petco Park, 100 Park Boulevard, Downtown, ticketmaster.com, 12:40 p.m., ticket prices vary.

San Diego Restaurant Week

SEPTEMBER 22 TO SEPTEMBER 29

Save your appetite for San Diego Restaurant Week, which does not require tickets. Just show up to your favorite restaurant—or one you have been dying to try—and enjoy a special prix-fixe menu. Reservations are highly recommended. Various locations, sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Uptown Meets Downtown

SEPTEMBER 29

Travel back in time and experience the “roaring” twenties with a contemporary twist. Sparks Gallery has invited The Studio Door’s artists to collaborate on “Uptown Meets Downtown,” for which they have mashed up their contemporary styles with a nod to the freewheeling decade. Celebrate at the public opening reception with wine and a trunk show provided by Lulu Vintage Designs. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 29. Sparks Gallery 530 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp District, sparksgallery.com, various times, free admission.