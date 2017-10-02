San Diego International Film Festival, Zine Fest and Maker Faire

× Expand Photo courtesy of SDIFF San Diego International Film Festival

SWEET 16

With San Diego’s proximity to Hollywood and our solid reputation as a pop culture destination (thanks, Comic-Con!), one would think an internationally recognized, star-studded film festival would be a no-brainer. And while the San Diego International Film Festival is still relatively young at 16 years, it does seem to get bigger and bigger every year while still managing to maintain that indie vibe.

“That’s at the heart and soul of what our festival is all about, but we also need that recognition from the entertainment industry,” says Tonya Mantooth, the Executive and Artistic Director for the fest. “Once you start building that reputation, that’s when they allow you to premiere some of those studio films.”

While there will certainly be some stars in attendance (Patrick Stewart, Heather Graham and Kumail Nanjiani, to name a few) and plenty of VIP parties, it’s the films that are still the focus. Star-powered premieres include Marshall (Oct. 4) about Thurgood Marshall and the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, as well as the world premiere of Killing Gunther (Oct. 6), a new comedy-thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. And while these films certainly lend credibility to the fest, Mantooth says patrons should definitely seek out the wide range of indie flicks and docs.

“At the core of it is a fest that highlights independent filmmakers and giving them a platform to show their work when some may never get a theatrical release,” says Mantooth, pointing out the festival’s programming dealing in issues of environmentalism, Native Americans and the military. “Given that we live in such a divided time, film has the unique ability to bring people together and experience something collectively; to develop empathy and drive conversation.”

There are way too many films, panels and even food-centric events to list here, but most of the screenings happen from Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Regal Theatre Horton Plaza (475 Horton Plaza) in Downtown and at ArcLight La Jolla (4425 La Jolla Village Drive). Tickets range from day passes for $75 to $350 for an entire festival pass. Individual screenings are $16 each. See sdfilmfest.com for full list of events and screenings.

× Expand Photo by Justine Enitsuj Zine library at Verbatim Books

ZINE SCENE

“If you want something done well, do it yourself” is the ethos bringing together 100 regional and international independent publishers for the fifth annual S.D. Zine Fest. In addition to the hundreds of zine publishers to check out, the free event also has zine-related panel discussions with former local Adam Gnade and L.A. punk singer Alice Bag, plus workshops and a scrap lounge for making stuff. Plus there will be DJs, food from San Diego Taco Company and Los Slydogz and drinks from Fall Brewing Company and Guayakí Yerba Mate. It happens at Centro Cultural de la Raza (2004 Park Blvd) from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8, but there will also be related events at SPACE (3519 El Cajon Blvd.) and Verbatim Books (3793 30th St.). See sandiegozinefest.com for full details.

× Expand Photo by Stephania Villar Maker Faire San Diego

MAKE OFF

Science and creativity collide at the Maker Faire San Diego, which offers a variety of weird and wonderful activities for kids and adults. The event returns to Balboa Park (1549 El Prado), with a variety of makers and exhibits like the “Burning Man Wonderlust Arcade,” featuring custom arcade games, and the “Know Mann,” a 12-foot-tall robot that can dance. Other makers include painters, soap makers, model train creators, costume designers, 3-D printmakers and many others. The dozens of exhibits will be spread out across the park, in various museums and outdoor areas. Maker Faire has created a list of “circuit stops” to guide attendees through the attractions. It all happens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $7-$38 and can be found at sandiego.makerfaire.com, along with more information on this year’s makers.