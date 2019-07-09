San Diego LGBT Pride, It's My Choice! Fest, Rock Goddess Benefit Night and Tijuana Zine Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Pride San Diego Pride Parade

LEAVING A LEGACY

Now is not the time to get complacent. With a decidedly conservative Supreme Court and a Trump administration attempting to curtail the rights of LGBTQ citizens, it’s important for the community to not only celebrate our accomplishments, but remember those who fought to get us here in hopes their lessons prove valuable in fighting back now.

Of course, this year’s San Diego LGBT Pride theme of “Stonewall 50: Legacy of Liberation” is particularly apt for the annual Spirit of Stonewall Rally at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at the Hillcrest Pride Flag (1500 University Ave.). The free annual Pride weekend kickoff event will feature speakers including activist and singer/songwriter Mila Jam, who will also perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Stick around after the rally for the annual Pride Block Party, a dance-friendly festival in the streets that includes DJs, bars, go-go dancers and performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race. It goes until 11 p.m., and tickets range from free to $55 for VIP tickets.

Get some sleep because on Saturday, July 13, there’s the Pride 5K, while others will want to grab a prime viewing spot for the annual Pride Parade. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon all along University Avenue, the parade includes dozens of floats, marching bands and community groups. Also on Saturday and into Sunday, July 14, there’s the Pride Festival at Marston Point inside Balboa Park (Sixth Avenue & Laurel Street). Opening at 11 a.m. every day, the fest includes multiple stages of performances including CityBeat faves such as King Princess, Mykki Blanco, Snow Tha Product and more (see this week’s music feature and If I Were U section for more). There will also be dozens of vendors and food options as well. Tickets are $20 to $175.

And there will be more off-site and sponsored Pride activities throughout the week. See the special section in the paper and our calendar listings for more events, including special concerts, art shows, film screenings, food events, drag shows, religious services and more. Tickets and info for all of the above can be found at sdpride.org.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Voices of Our City Choir

ROCKING BACK

Don’t let anyone tell you the local music scene isn’t an altruistic bunch. The proof is in two women-run benefits this weekend that attempt to give back and even fight back. First is the It’s My Choice! Fest, an all-day showcase of over a dozen music acts that aims to raise money for Planned Parenthood. Happening Friday, July 12 at the The FRONT Arte Cultura (147 W. San Ysidro Blvd.) from 3 to 11 p.m., the benefit will feature bands such as Racketgirl, The Fazes and headliners Strawberry Army. Admission is $10 and more info is at facebook.com/sriosly. On Saturday, July 13 at 8:30 p.m., a host of local women will perform at the Rock Goddess Benefit Night at Brick by Brick (1130 Buenos Ave.). The rock goddesses performing include Rhythm Rose Turner, Juliet Hawkins, Shamini Jain and many more. The $15 cover will benefit the Voices of Our City Choir.

× Expand Photo by Emilyo Arias Tijuana Zine Fest

ZINE SCENE

The binational arts community of San Diego and Tijuana is thriving through its DIY scene and zine artists are no exception. Independent artists, illustrators and writers from the border region and beyond are producing work that aims to create greater cross-border communication through print. The Tijuana Zine Fest aims to bring this work to the forefront and it all goes down on Saturday, July 13. The festival will be held from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Pasaje Rodriguez (Avenida Revolución, entre Calle 3ra y Calle 4ta, Zona Centro). The annual fest will bring together all kinds of comic creators, artists, writers and DIY aficionados. There will be more than 50 exhibitors selling and exchanging their work, as well as food, visual art and music. Admission is free.