San Diego Pride, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market and Tijuana Zine Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Pride San Diego Pride Parade

LOUD AND PROUD

San Diego LGBT Pride surely could have taken a solemn turn in year’s past. Just a little over a year ago, the Pulse nightclub shooting could have easily cast a storm cloud of tragedy over the proceedings. This year, many in the community are understandably pensive about what’s happening in Washington. And with Trump’s appointments of anti-LGBTQ zealots to the Justice Department and Health and Human Services (and another possible Supreme Court appointment), there are certainly plenty of reasons to be worried.

Pride is about a lot of things, but from its humble beginnings, one of its main functions has been about solidarity. Getting together with others in the community, standing tall and collectively shouting, “We still out here!” This is evident in this year’s theme of “Allied in Action: United for Justice.”

The weekend starts with the free Spirit of Stonewall Rally at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at the Hillcrest Pride Flag (1500 University Ave.). The annual Pride weekend kickoff event will feature speakers such as California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, City Councilmembers Chris Ward and Georgette Gómez, and many more. Then, head over to the Normal St. and University Ave. for the annual Pride Block Party, a dance-friendly festival in the streets that includes DJs, bars, gogo dancers and more. It goes until 11 p.m. and tickets range from $20 to $25.

Don’t party too hard, as readers will want to get up bright and early on Saturday, July 15 for the Pride 5K and, naturally, to snatch a prime viewing spot for the Pride Parade. Happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. all along University Avenue, the parade includes dozens of floats, marching bands and community groups. Also on Saturday and into Sunday, July 16, there’s the Pride Music Festival at Marston Point inside Balboa Park (6th Ave. & Laurel St.). Opening at 11 a.m. every day, the fest includes five stages of performances including headliners such as En Vogue, Tinashe, Estelle. There are dozens more musical artists to choose from, and tickets are $20 to $25 at sdpride.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Junk in the Trunk Junk In The Trunk Vintage Market

ALL JUNKED UP

Etsy blew it. What was once an online hub for rare handmade crafts and antiques has now become just another retail hole hawking cheap merchandise from major retailers. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market at Ingram Plaza in Liberty Station (2751 Dewey Road), on the other hand, will be an opportunity for old-timey aficionados to satisfy their need (or bloodlust, depending on how rabid of a collector they are) for everything dusty, rusty and unique. The market will bring over 100 vintage, antique and handmade vendors to San Diego on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. Additionally, there will be food, drinks and live music for those who aren’t into throwing down over those rare and one-of-a-kind items. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Items and zines from JGV Illustrations

ZINE SCENE

Tijuana’s art scene is not limited to one language or one country, and the Tijuana Zine Fest is a testament to that. Happening Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the event welcomes all who wish to express their craft and work in a multicultural, multi-language format. Just a quick drive down south to Pasaje Rodriguez (Ave. Revolucion, Calle 3ra. Y 4ta.) and Gómez (Ave. Revolucion, Calle 6ta. y 7ma.) (both venues are walking distance from each other), artists and collectors can network, collaborate and see what others have to offer. Inside, there will be comics, stories, fashion articles, photographers and art from over 75 exhibitors including JGV Illustrations and Caline Tanco. There will also be live music and Q&A sessions with self-publishing innovators. Best of all, it’s free. tijuanazinefest.com