San Diego Restaurant Week, Women's March and Eliza Shlesinger

× Expand Photo courtesy of House of Blues Voodoo Shrimp at House of Blues

LET'S EAT

With a new restaurant or eatery seemingly opening up every week in San Diego, it can be tough for so-called foodies to keep up. Even our own food critic, Michael Gardiner, rarely has the time to hit them all up.

Which is why we like San Diego Restaurant Week so much. The annual event not only comes at a perfect time when most locals aren’t traveling (hence, the theme of this issue), but it also affords us the opportunity to try some of these restaurants’ signature dishes at a discounted rate. Over 180(!) restaurants—from Oceanside to Chula Vista—will be offering two-course lunch specials and three-course dinner specials from Sunday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 27.

Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo restaurant group has participated in San Diego Restaurant Week in years past. Powers says it’s been a great way to attract new customers and introduce them to new dishes.

“All four Bazaar del Mundo restaurants are participating this year,” says Powers, referring to Casa Guadalajara in Old Town, Casa de Pico in La Mesa, Casa de Bandini in Carlsbad and Casa Sol y Mar in Del Mar. “While each restaurant’s offerings are different, the menus include some of our most popular dishes. Casa Guadalajara, in particular will offer Chile Verde, Pollo en Mole Poblano, and our famous No Fish Tacos made with fried zucchini.”

The list of participating restaurants is extensive, but we’re pretty excited about the menus being offered at Bleu Bohème (escargots and beef bourguignon? Yes, please) and our North Park neighbors at The Smoking Goat (the pan seared duck breast is unreal). Even places like the House of Blues are offering up new items such as brisket nachos and “The Yardbird” (bourbon butter-brushed fried chicken breast, served with slaw, buffalo aioli and dill pickles).

What’s best? The lunch menus start as low as $10 per person and are never more that $20, while the three-course dinners never go above $50 per person. Times vary, but diners can see full menus and prices at sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

× Expand Photo by Stacy Keck Women’s March San Diego

ON THE MARCH

If 2018 and the midterms were any indication, ladies still out here! But there’s still work to be done, so let’s use this year’s Women’s March San Diego as jumping off point for the best year yet for women. This year, there will be a focus on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as the ongoing crisis at the border. Speakers include Councilmember Monica Montgomery, State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher and more. Stick around Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy.) after the march for live performances, food trucks and opportunities to get involved further. The march kicks off Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. and all info can be found at womensmarchsd.org.

× Expand Iliza Shlesinger

ALL GROWN UP

Millennial comedians can’t always appeal to older audiences and older comedians sometimes have a hard time relating to youngsters. Iliza Shlesinger… well, she’s one of those stand-up comics who can appeal to both precisely because she’s somewhere in the middle. Born in the early ’80s, the self-described “elder millennial” gets big laughs from both generations when she riffs on things such as “tale of the landline” and “Facebook stalking.” There’s a reason she’s had four Netflix specials since winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2008. Shlesinger stops by the Balboa Theatre (868 Fourth Ave.) on Friday, Jan. 18 for two shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fellow up-and-comer Hunter Hill will open. Tickets are $35 at sandiegotheatres.org.