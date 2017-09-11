Galacticadia 4, Rise Up Get Down 2 and SDAPI Culinary Fusion Festival

× Expand Photo by Laurie Marie Photography LLC Super Awesome Showdown

FIGHT NIGHT

America’s relationship with professional wrestling is certainly an interesting one. While the, eh, sport is filled with captivating storylines and amazing athletic feats, a good chunk of the public still looks down on it for being “fake.” And sure, pro-wrestling is choreographed, but so is synchronized swimming and figure skating and both of those are Olympic sports.

But when wrestling is done well, it can be as captivating and engrossing as any work of fiction. For nearly five years, San Diego-based wrestling outfit Super Awesome Showdown (SAS) has provided local wrestling fans with a thoroughly entertaining and family-friendly story that centers on an intergalactic combat league who duel for space supremacy. Think WWE meets Guardians of the Galaxy meets lucha libre.

“Our show is different in a lot of ways in that it’s much more than a wrestling show,” says Manda Owen, who performs in SAS as the wrestler Hilda. “It’s a multimedia show. It’s almost like a rock concert.”

Galacticadia 4, happening this year on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Tango del Rey (3567 Del Rey St.), is SAS’s biggest show of the year and will include five matches. The final bout will determine the Galactic Champion and wielder of the Quasar Codex. Owen wouldn’t reveal whether or not Captain Ultra Fist will retain the championship, but she did reveal that a new character would be unveiled and that a villainous character would come out of Galacticadia as a hero.

“In the first show I did, I went out there and had kids booing me and telling me I suck. It was the most amazing thing I’d ever done,” says Owen, whose character started out as a heel (wrestling terminology for a villain). “For the majority of the people in the show, they’re not doing it to get paid or become famous. We do it because it’s fun… we have a passion and we find a way to make it work somehow.”

Galacticadia 4 happens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission ($5 for kids) and $35 for VIP tickets at superawesomeshowdown.com.

× Expand DJ Heather Hardcore

RISE TO THE CHALLENGE

It’s no secret that CityBeat regularly hangs at the Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.). It’s also no surprise that this rag is open about its political leanings and feelings. Here’s a summary: We don’t like Trump. So when the Casbah hosts an event to protest the the Corrupter-in-Chief and support progressive candidates, we’re sure as hell going to promote it. That event is Rise Up Get Down 2 and it benefits 2018 election efforts through Raise Progress, a local organization that supports liberal candidates. There will be spoken word by Ted Washington and Al Howard, as well as music by DJs Vaughn Avakian, Heather Hardcore and more. There will also be food from Local Kebab. It goes down at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are $25 at the door or online at casbahmusic.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Operation Samahan SDAPI Culinary Fusion Festival

WHEN WE'RE FUSING TOGETHER

Traditional culture meets modern influence at the fifth annual SDAPI Culinary Fusion Festival. The festival celebrates traditional Asian and Pacific Islander culture while adding some contemporary ideas. The centerpiece will be the cuisine from local restaurants including Manila Sunset, SNOICE desserts, Homestyle Hawaiian and Pho Ha Noi. The chefs will be presenting a healthier take on traditional Asian and Pacific Islander fare. In addition to food, guests will also enjoy live music and dance performances. The event is put on by STRIVE San Diego, an organization that works with restaurants, farmers markets and grocery stores to improve nutrition and promote healthy living. The festival will be held at Luce Court and Legacy Plaza (2641 Truxtun Road) within Liberty Station. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and is free to attend.