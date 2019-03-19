SEA the Change, El Callejón Swap Meet and Caroline Rothstein

× Expand Photo courtesy of Living Coast Discovery Center SEA the Change

BE THE CHANGE

The Living Coast Discovery Center (1000 Gunpowder Point Drive) has long been one of San Diego County’s most underrated gems. Located on the Sweetwater Marsh within the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge, the educational aquarium and zoo has always had a hands-on approach when it comes to helping locals become familiarized with local species, as well as the dangers those species face.

That last part is what makes Living Coast’s new exhibit, SEA the Change, all the more pressing. It helps shine a light on critical environmental issues affecting the region such as habitat destruction, ocean pollution, coral bleaching, climate change and more.

“SEA the Change really embodies the mission of the Living Coast—to inspire care and exploration of the living earth by connecting people with coastal animals, plants and habitats,” says Living Coast Executive Director Ben Vallejos. “The exhibit is visual, tactile, and touches both your heart and head. You look at these incredible animals and see the challenges they face and think ‘I want to protect them.’ That personal connection is key to inspiring meaningful positive change for future generations.”

In addition to the Center unveiling new animal ambassadors (such as a green tree boa, dart frogs, panther chameleons and more), there will also be interactive displays and nature-influenced art. In the end, the aim is to educate visitors on the small changes they can make to help a positive impact on the planet.

“There is something for everyone, from all the new animals to the artwork from local artists that we have incorporated into the exhibit,” says Elizabeth Argyle, Director of Education and Guest Experience. “It all comes together to tell a powerful and important story. We hope everyone will leave inspired to be the change they wish to see in their homes, neighborhood and the world at large.”

The public opening of SEA the Change happens Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the exhibit runs through Sept. 2. Price of admission ranges from free to $16 and tickets can be bought at thelivingcoast.org.

× Expand Scary Pierre

SWEET MEET

Barrio Logan and Logan Heights have their fair share of unique shopping destinations and markets, but the El Callejón Swap Meet is definitely one of those cool, seasonal events where folks can get a nice view of some of the great local artisans creating in the neighborhood. This month’s meet celebrates Women’s History Month with dozens of local sellers specializing in everything from furniture and apparel, to art and vinyl records. What’s more, there will be a food garden from CityBeat fave Chef Priscilla Edith Curiel of Tuétano Taqueria, as well as female-fronted bands and DJs throughout the day including Scary Pierre, The Colour Monday, Betty Bangs and more. It happens from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.).

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rising Lighthouse Photography Caroline Rothstein

SPEAK UP

Encapsulating an emotion and giving it life through prose is no easy feat. Featured in Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, The New Yorker, Nylon and praised by Lady Gaga herself, New York City-based performer and spoken word artist Caroline Rothstein empowers and energizes audiences, encapsulating topics such as body empowerment, feminism and mental health. Her confident presence, humorous approach and poignant oral wordplay commands attention and cultivates connectivity in the audience, pushing individuals to feel as if they are truly enough. Rothstein performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the Garfield Theatre (4126 Executive Drive) at the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture. Tickets range from $15 to $18 at lfjcc.org.