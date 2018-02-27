Seaport Village Busker Festival, San Diego Film Week and author Amy Wallen

× Expand Photo by Heather Van Gaale

BUSK OR BUST

Busking on the streets of San Diego is about the most punk-rock thing a performer can do. Whether it’s someone doing juggling tricks on a street corner or strumming folk covers on a beat-up acoustic guitar, a local busker faces both public ridicule and police harassment. And even if people like the performance, it’s not like the money collected at the end of the day is going to pay all the bills.

While buskers can be found on any given night in places like Ocean Beach and the Gaslamp, the annual Seaport Village Busker Festival is still a fantastic way to see some of San Diego’s most talented street performers. Now in its 12th year, the festival inside the waterfront shopping center (849 W Harbor Drive) features over a dozen performances ranging from circus acts to juggling comedians.

“It’s nothing short of amazing,” says Seaport Village General Manager Terry Hall. “This longstanding event is one of the highlights of the year, and we are thrilled to welcome back another group of outstanding performers to help us bring this unique festival to life.”

A few of our favorites include Sara Kunz, a comedian, acrobat and contortionist whose act includes a 10-foot unicycle and hula-hoops. There’s also the Lynx Variety Show, which includes sideshow stunts like sword-swallowing and magic tricks that leave audiences perplexed. This year’s fest also includes music from the Clay Colton Band and a live mural painting from Kelsey Montague. And while the fest is certainly family friendly, adults will want to seek out the 18-and-over Buskers After Dark event, which includes many of the same buskers as well as beer, wine and live music.

The Seaport Village Busker Festival happens from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Buskers After Dark takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Both events are free, but for god’s sake, bring some cash! These buskers are still working for tips. See seaportvillage.com for more details.

× Expand "Tales of a 5th Grade Zombie Slayer," official selection of San Diego Film Week 2018

FLICK OFF

There seem to be so many local film festivals happening lately that it’s sometimes hard to keep track. But San Diego Film Week is certainly one of the most comprehensive, spanning a full 11 days. Presented by the San Diego Film Consortium, the festival kicks off with a red carpet preview night on Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at Sunset Temple (3911 Kansas St.) in North Park. From Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 11, there will be screenings of short and feature films at various theaters throughout San Diego, plus workshops on women in the industry, film financing and more. There will also be a closing ceremony on Sunday. Tickets range from $10-$12 for individual screenings, $50 for five screenings (excluding the opening and closing receptions) or $275 for an all-access pass. sdfilmweek.com

DEEP GRAVE

Amy Wallen has been an integral member of the San Diego literary community for some time now. She’s authored the bestselling novel MoonPies and Movie Stars, critiqued for the Los Angeles Times, and created the NPR reading series DimeStories. Now, she’s celebrating the release of her latest work, When We Were Ghouls, a “memoir in ghost stories.” Spanning multiple decades and continents, Ghouls depicts Wallen’s unconventional upbringing as the child of graverobbers. At 5 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.), Wallen will be joined by CityBeat book critic Jim Ruland for a funny and insightful discussion of her most personal story yet. The event is free and open to the public. See thebookcatapult.com for more details.