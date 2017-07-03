SheFest, Tour de Fat and Tabled

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Pride SheFest

SHE-POWER SATURDAY

That Wonder Woman movie sure got us excited. But just as we were all set to get back out there to fight the patriarchy, we found out just how devastating the GOP healthcare bill in the Senate (the one written entirely by old white males) would be for Planned Parenthood, maternity care and contraception coverage. Talk about taking the wind out of our sails.

Lucky for us and CityBeat readers, there’s a number of events on Saturday, July 8 that will get us all back in the spirit of standing up for women’s rights. First up is the pre-Pride SheFest, a free, annual fest dedicated to fostering connections between women no matter their sexual orientation. In addition to music and spoken-word performances, there will be health workshops, activism seminars and even some yoga and zumba. It happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Park Community Park (4044 Idaho St.).

Next up, the women-friendly Normal Heights boutiques Maven and Little Dame (2942 Adams Ave.) are teaming up for the Fem Block Flea Market. Also on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., the event will feature both boutiques selling wares from local vendors such as Casa Gitana Vintage, CrimsinClover, Georgina Trevino and more with a portion of proceeds benefitting the local female homeless outreach efforts of Rachel’s Women’s Center. Check out facebook.com/littledameshop for more info.

Finally, top off a great day with a visit to City Gallery (1508 C St., AH 314) at San Diego City College for the opening reception of the Don’t Shut Up! exhibition. Curated by the Feminist Image Group (fig-art.blogspot.com) and opening from 5 to 8 p.m., the show focuses on “raising women’s voices” and will showcase over 20 female artists. The evening also includes a dance performance by Blythe Barton, artist discussions and a panel that includes writer Emily Jaworski, NOW San Diego president Anne Hoiberg and CityBeat’s own Alex Zaragoza.

Go to one or go to all, but whatever we do, let’s keep fighting back.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tour de Fat Tour de Fat

PEDALS AND PINTS

In the past, we’ve had to wait until September for the Tour de Fat to roll through town. The traveling party from New Belgium Brewing Company visits over 33 cities promoting not just good beer, but bicycling culture in general. This year’s fest will have a variety of performers, including music headliners The Naked and Famous and local rockers The Verigolds, as well as comedians, circus performers and vaudeville acts. There will also be bike-powered rides, fashion shows, dance parties and a parade. It happens at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy) on Saturday, July 8 from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25, but proceeds benefit nonprofits such as the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition and San Diego Mountain Bike Association. For more details visit newbelgium.com.

TABLE SALT

Storytelling has been the foundation and heart of every culture since the dawn of time. Well, maybe not the dawn since it’s unlikely dinosaurs ever told stories to one another, but still the movie Jurassic Park brought the dawn of time back to the silver screen. Now, Riff Comedy, in partnership with Tabled, is bringing the film’s original script to the comedian’s stage. Tabled is a sort of play series that features some of the best comedians in San Diego reading iconic screenplays in their original forms. It’s like watching it played out on a live stage, except way more entertaining. In the past, the series has read drafts from movies such as Ghostbusters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. What’s best, it’s free! It all happens Whistle Stop Bar (2236 Fern St) from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. riffcitycomedy.com