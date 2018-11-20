Small Business Saturday, Thanksgiving fun runs and Skating by the Sea

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Adams Avenue Business Association Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll

ALL OF OUR BUSINESS

Last week, we suggested readers hit up a bunch of indie fairs and events where local and regional makers would be selling their goods. We’re a little tentative about doing another round-up of shopping events, but it’d be hard to work around Small Business Saturday. Sure, the annual alternative to Black Friday was made up by a credit card company, but we still find the spirit of it to be honorable. As long as you do it right.

Black Friday is also Record Store Day, the all day event that emphasizes supporting local music stores. Music lovers can find a truly unique gift or just binge for themselves, as there are dozens of limited edition, one-day-only vinyl releases to choose from. Participants include Record City, Red Brontosaurus and Vinyl Junkies Record Shack. Check out full list of stores and releases at recordstoreday.com.

Shop Small North Park is an all-day event on Saturday, Nov. 24 that includes nearly every small business in the neighborhood. There will be a booth on the corner of Ray Street and University Avenue where shoppers can pick up a free gift and sign up to receive prizes for spending certain amounts at participating retailers. Check out explorenorthpark.com for full list of stores and deals.

Also on Saturday is the Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll, a more adult-friendly shopping event that will showcase over 30 local businesses. Adult participants can mosey into one of seven pop-up shop locations between 2 and 5 p.m. to sample a cocktail in between stops. The list of boutiques and bars is a good one and can be found at adamsavenuebusiness.com. Tickets for the cocktail portions of the event are $20.

Saturday could be overwhelming for some so we recommend checking out Uncommon San Diego, a shopping game of sorts where participants get a unique code with each participating store they visit. That code will enter them into a raffle for really cool prizes from really cool local shops. Best of all, it happens throughout the entire Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 23-25).

× Expand San Diego Run for the Hungry

RUN ZONE

Here’s what we can all do while we wait for the turkey to cook: The 17th annual Thanksgiving Day 5K, aka the Turkey Trot, which happens throughout Balboa Park and raises money for Father Joe’s Villages’ homelessness programs and facilities. There’s also post-race live entertainment, a beer garden, and more. It takes place from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22 at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park (1549 El Prado). Registration is $35 at thanksgivingrun.org. That same day, there’s also the San Diego Run for the Hungry, an annual 5 and 10K through Downtown starting at 7 a.m. (10K) and 8:15 a.m. (5K) at Broadway Circle in front of Horton Plaza. Thanksgiving-themed costumes are encouraged and proceeds from this race benefit the San Diego Food Bank’s hunger-relief programs. Registration is $35-$65 ($12 for dogs) at sdrunforthehungry.org.

× Expand becon Getty Images 530159615 Skating by the Sea

ON THE RINK

San Diego isn’t a city rife with winter traditions, but if there’s one that’s both fun for locals and the relatives that insist on visiting around the holidays, it’s almost certainly the annual Skating by the Sea at the Hotel del Coronado (1500 Orange Ave.). It’s actually pretty amazing when we think about it: Ice-skating on the beach in Southern California, plus a portion of the proceeds are donated to Make-A-Wish San Diego. This year, there’s also a lounge area called Frostbite, where guests can sit by a fire and enjoy food and drink service. It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Jan. 1 (prices vary). There’s also the Coronado Holiday Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be professional ice-skaters, fireworks and a holiday village with games and prizes. hoteldel.com