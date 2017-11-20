Some lit uh... literary events, Damn-Fine Tijuana Dive and Adam Avenue Spirit Stroll

× Expand Photo by Matthew Baldwin VAMP

LIT AF

The holiday season is filled with a lot of insufferable storytelling. For one, there’s that one uncle who insists on telling everyone about his glory days on the football field. Then there’s grandma recounting how she met grandpa for the first time (yes grandma, this is only the millionth time we’ve heard this story). Being polite has never been this hard.

Lucky for readers, Thanksgiving week is filled with plenty of stories we want to hear as well. First up is Mysterious Galaxy’s Indies First Day on Saturday, Nov. 25. Held all day and in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, the all-day event (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) at our favorite fantasy book store (5943 Balboa Ave., Suite #100, Clairemont) will feature author appearances, signings and readings from regional authors such as Lucas Turnbloom, Henry Herz and Lisa Desimini.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, Tiger!Tiger! (3025 El Cajon Blvd., North Park) will be hosting the Burn All Books launch party from 7 to 11 p.m. Burn All Books is a new small press located inside Verbatim Books, and the party will include art for sale, holiday workshops and prizes throughout the night. facebook.com/burnallbooks

Finally, local literary arts group So Say We All will be hosting two new readings this week. On Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. there’s the new VAMP (Visual/Audio Monologue Performance) night at the Saville Theatre at City College (14th St. and C St., East Village). City College students will be sharing stories using the theme of “Holler if You Hear Me” so expect some angsty tales of being misunderstood. The following night from 8:30 to 10 p.m., VAMP will be back at its regular home of Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St., South Park) for a “Ride Overshare”-themed night of stories from the likes of Elizabeth Marro, Michelle Saint-Germain, Ryan Hicks and more. Both events have a suggested donation of $5. sosayweallonline.com

× Expand Damn-Fine Tijuana Dive Tour

FRONTERA FUN

If there was ever a time to get out of town and have a drink or ten, it’s during the back-to-back chaos of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Thankfully, Turista Libre is offering several tours where you can do just that. First there’s a tour of several of Tijuana’s best indie bars at the Damn-Fine Tijuana Dive tour at 7 p.m on Friday, Nov. 24. Tickets include a round at each cantina, as well as an all-you-can-eat feast of tacos. There’s also a Tijuana Street Eats tour on Saturday, Nov. 25 and a Tijuana Market Hop on Sunday, Nov. 26 for those looking for some extra holiday shopping. All tours begin on the U.S. side of the Pedwest border crossing at the Virginia Avenue Transit Station (499 Virginia Ave.) and include round-trip transportation. Tickets range from $35 to $59 and can be purchased at turistalibre.com.

× Expand Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll

BUZZWORTHY

Nothing welcomes holiday spirit more than, well, spirits, especially when drinking is accompanied by shopping. That’s exactly what the Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll has planned for this upcoming Small Business Saturday. On Saturday, Nov. 25, more than a dozen retailers on Adams Avenue will be serving samples of holiday-themed cocktails to make gift shopping a little more fun. La Loupe Vintage, Little Dame Shop, Rove: Adventure Shop and more will have libations made by Air Conditioned Lounge, Polite Provisions, Kensington Club and other favorites. The event takes place along the Adams Avenue Business District in Normal Heights from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online for $19 but are picked up at will call at 3441 Adams Ave. adamsavenuebusiness.com