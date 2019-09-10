South Bay Pride, City Heights Street Food Festival and Founder's Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival

BAY PRIDE

Although the glitter and glam of Hillcrest’s Pride festivities may have faded, pride never really ends in Southern California. Nor should it! And the celebration continues at The South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival.

“The goal from the very beginning [with South Bay Pride] has been to provide a place of celebration for those of us in the South Bay supporting LGBTQ+ and our allies,” says festival co-founder Dae Elliott. “The organizing of this event is entirely volunteer and is very much part of the process of developing a close community here that extends to our residents, politicians and businesses.” To illustrate this point, festival organizer South Bay Alliance conducts community outreach on both sides of the border focused on fighting HIV/AIDS and offering diversity training to local businesses.

South Bay Pride, now in its 12th year, is a family-friendly event. This year will include face painting and bouncy castles to entertain children while their parents enjoy live music, as well as offerings from local food and beverage vendors.

Attendees can expect a lineup of musical acts inspired by the sound of the ‘70s, with Journey and Santana tribute bands Open Arms and Santana Soul. Local acts The Social Animal, Ingenue, and more will also take the stage throughout the day.

“Some of our old-timers that have been attending Pride events have said it reminds them of the Pride celebrations before many of them became hyper-commercial ‘happenings’,” Elliott says. “When we started this, it was in reaction to our local political representatives saying ‘We don’t have LGBTQ+ people here in the South Bay, that is Hillcrest’s issue.’ Obviously, that has changed and people realize that LGBTQ+ people are everywhere in San Diego county, not just Hillcrest. Part of that change was having our own PRIDE event.”

The festival takes place on Saturday at 12 p.m. on September 14 at Bayside Park (999 Bayside Pkwy.) in Chula Vista. The event is free, and more information can be found at southbaypride.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fair@44 Fair@44

CITY BITES

Southern California is not necessarily known for street food. Our culture is too dependent on cars, and there’s simply not enough foot traffic to justify food carts in San Diego. This is a shame because anyone who’s been to a pedestrian-friendly city like New York or Chicago can attest to the communal experience of eating at a food cart. However on Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m. food vendors at City Heights Street Food Festival will help bridge the gap between eating and community. In a culture so fraught with division, infighting and technological distractions, even sharing a small bite with friends and neighbors can help curb the increasing disconnectivity that harms us all. Plus, there’s bound to be an excellent variety of food, given City Heights’ staggering diversity. This festival goes down at Fair@44 (4350 El Cajon Blvd.) and tickets are $10 at the door. facebook.com/fairat44

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Town San Diego Old Town San Diego

FOUNDERS KEEPERS

Celebrating white, European colonizers is going out of fashion, and that’s a good thing (anyone who still considers Christopher Columbus a hero should probably reconsider their values). And although this year marks San Diego’s 250th anniversary by Spanish settlers, it’s important to acknowledge the Kumeyaay Tipai-Ipai people who lived in the area long before that. Refreshingly, Founder’s Day seeks to incorporate all the people that have shaped our city from prehistory to now—from the indiginous people, to the settlers, to immigrants. The festival will include family-friendly activity booths from many local organizations, including Save our Heritage Organization, Campo Reservation and Kumeyaay College. There will also be live cultural entertainment and a beer garden. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15 in Old Town (4002 Wallace St.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public. sandiego250.com