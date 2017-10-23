Spooky Halloween events, Medium Festival of Photography and Mac n' Cheese Fest

× Expand Image courtesy of the Poetry Brothel The Poetry Brothel

CREEPY AND KOOKY

Not too long ago, Halloween used to be a pseudo-holiday only celebrated by children. Now, it’s a full-fledged event that is not only embraced by adults, but also often used as an excuse to dress up in ridiculous and extravagant costumes.

Not that we’re complaining, but the fact that Halloween this year falls on a Tuesday night does make it a bit more difficult to fully embrace going out. However, there are still plenty of events throughout the week and weekend that will appeal to just about anyone.

For those looking to show off their costumes, there are plenty of nightlife options. One of the cooler, more affordable events is the Explore the Upside Down party at the Lafayette Hotel (2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. The Stranger Things-themed party includes fortune-tellers, photobooths, ouija boards and DJs spinning darkwave music throughout the evening. Tickets are $13 at lafayettehotelsd.com. Then there’s the mother of all Halloween parties, Monster Bash, which happens Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight in the Gaslamp Quarter. The multi-block, 17th annual party includes five stages of music, costume contests and haunted house areas. Tickets range from $55 to $115 at sandiegomonsterbash.com.

For those looking for something a little more cultural, the Lafayette is also hosting The Poetry Brothel on Halloween night from 8 p.m. to midnight. A masquerade party hosted by the Poetry Society of New York, the event features performers, live music and poets performing one-on-one readings of their original work in private, candlelit back rooms. Tickets are $40 at thepoetrybrothel.com. On Saturday, local music weirdos Stay Strange (staystrange.com) will host the free Something Strange This Way Comes!, a live reading of horror stories that will be scored by local noise musicians. It happens at 8 p.m. at Sew Loka (1821 Fifth Ave.) in Bankers Hill.

Finally, on Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., the San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd., East Village) is hosting The Poe Show, which features performers from the New Fortune Theatre Company reading stories from everyone’s favorite depressive. More info at newfortunetheatre.com.

× Expand Photo by Stacy Keck Medium Festival of Photography

CLICK WORTHY

The annual Medium Festival of Photography certainly has a lot of appeal for professional and fine arts photographers, but it also has a lot to offer the amateur or social media shutterbugs out there. Now in its sixth year, the four-day fest includes free events like the open portfolio walks and the FLASH! Pop-up shops, as well as the Size Matters photography show (think very small pictures) at Helmuth Projects (1827 Fifth Ave.) in Bankers Hill. The rest of the fest ranges from anywhere between $15-$40 to attend the lectures and keynote speaker address to $100-$275 for all-access passes to the entire event. It kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 29. See mediumsandiego.org for full schedule and prices.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mac n’ Cheese Fest Mac n’ Cheese Fest

RETURN OF THE MAC

Once a cheap American comfort food, macaroni and cheese underwent a gourmet rebirth several years ago. Bacon, lobster and truffle oil are just a few ingredients keeping foodies loyal to the dish and the Mac n’ Cheese Fest. Now in its third year, this outdoor festival takes place at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Highway) and includes unlimited mac and cheese tastings from 17 local restaurants, such as Stacked and Eddie V’s. Tickets also include 10 tastings from 16 breweries, cideries and wineries. An expert panel will judge which restaurant wins the title of “Best Gourmet Mac n’ Cheese in San Diego” while attendees will vote for “People’s Choice.” All this cheesy goodness goes down Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP is $65, which includes early entry and a private VIP area. sandiegomacncheese.com