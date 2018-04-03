Spring arts, Salk Science & Music Series and Legacy in Black Food Festival

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Chucho on Top” by mrbbaby

SPRING AWAKENINGS

From theater to visual arts, spring and fall are the two times of year that mark the beginning of new seasonal programming and offerings. Well, it kind of always feels like spring in San Diego, but if we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that April means fresh new art offerings all over the county.

First, there are two new shows that showcase some of the best artists in the city. First, on Friday, April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m., there’s Live / Work at Space 4 Art (340 16th St., East Village), a showcase of performance installation pieces by the likes of Lyndsay Bloom, Stefani Byrd, Nick Lesley and nearly a dozen more (see sdspace4art.org for full lineup). Also on Friday, the Women’s Museum of California (2730 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma) will debut its new exhibition that centers on the #MeToo movement during a special edition of Liberty Station’s Friday Night Liberty event (5 to 9 p.m.). Artists include Irene Monarrez, China Lamadein, Ligia Santillan and more (womensmuseumca.org).

The next day, from 6 to 8 p.m., head to Quint Gallery (5717 Santa Fe St., Bay Ho) for Distant Light, a group installation of black-and-white paintings, photography, sculpture and installation works. The list of artists reads like a who’s-who of notable contemporary artists such as Andrew Alcasid, Jason Sherry, Kate Nova Williams and dozens more (quintgallery.com).

And as always, Barrio Logan will have some nice weekend offerings including the return of Chula Vista native mrbbaby at the Chicano Art Gallery (2117 Logan Ave.). The street artist (real name: Michelle Ruby Guerrero) has been killing it up in L.A. and will be debuting new works at this, her first local solo show. Down the street, La Bodega Gallery (2196 Logan Ave.) will be holding its fourth annual Kicked to the Curb art show, which features decked-out art by skateboarders such as Nekoes, Mikey Hottman Spenser Little and more. Both shows happen Saturday, April 7 from 6 to 10 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Salk Institute Zlata Chochieva

THE SOUND OF SCIENCE

As a general rule, people get a little dumber during the springtime. Warmer temperatures, less clothing and stupid movies are just a few of the causes that turn us into walking ignoramuses (uh... ignorami?) during this season. At least Salk Science & Music Series will offer one last opportunity for intellectual satiation before we all slip into blissful dumbdom. Held at the Salk Institute’s Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium (10010 N. Torrey Pines Road), the concert series aims to stimulate both right and left sides of the brain by pairing a musician with one of the Salk Institute’s groundbreaking scientists. The current series ends on Sunday, April 8 at 6 p.m. with a performance by pianist Zlata Chochieva and a talk from biologist Edward Stites. Tickets are $55. music.salk.edu

× Expand Legacy in Black Food Festival

EATING A LEGACY

Food has historically been a vehicle of cultural celebration. We certainly can’t argue with that logic especially when it comes to recipes from the African diaspora, as is the focus of the Legacy in Black Food Festival. The San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art and the San Diego History Center are teaming up on this one, inviting chefs from Hunters Home Kitchen, Rafikiz Foods and other restaurants to cook up traditional Kenyan dishes, Caribbean rum cakes and more. The event ties in with the art exhibit, Legacy in Black, which is on view at the San Diego Art History Center until April 15. However, the food festival happens Saturday, April 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at the George Stevens Senior Center (570 S 65th St.). It’s a free event, but registration is encouraged on eventbrite. sdaamfa.org