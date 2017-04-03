Springfest, East Village Opening Day Block Party and Art Night Casbah

× Expand Photo courtesy of the UCSD Department of Music Springfest’s “Immersion” at the Birch Aquarium

FULL BLOOM

The term “experimental music” can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people. For some, it could have a compelling connotation, but for others it could be dissuasive; a term they hear and immediately associate with strange noises and discordant sounds.

But do not be afraid, dear reader, especially when it comes to UC San Diego’s annual Springfest. The nine-day, multi-venue showcase started as a way to showcase UCSD’s Department of Music programs, but has since expanded to include experimental musicians. Grad student T.J. Borden coordinated this year’s lineup.

“There’s such a diversity of practices,” says Borden. “It’s such a wide variety of performances happening, and I think that all the musicians involved approach their practice with such astounding openness that if the listener comes with a similar spirit, they’ll definitely be thinking about something different about music when they leave.”

It all kicks off on Saturday, April 8 with a 5 p.m. performance from the California Electronic Music Exchange at the UCSD Experimental Theatre. This is followed by a 7 p.m. performance from pianist/singer Kirsten Ashley Wiest at the Conrad Prebys Concert Hall. One of Springfest’s more popular events, “Immersion,” will be held on Sunday, April 9 at the Birch Aquarium (2300 Expedition Way) in La Jolla. The aquarium will be transformed to include art installations, performances and music from a variety of UCSD grad students.

Borden also says he was keen on keeping other neighborhoods involved. This includes an all-day arts festival called “Encuentro” at the Bread & Salt space in Logan Heights (1955 Julian Ave.) from 3 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Borden also expanded this year’s programming to include outdoor concerts including one from Robert Morris at the Geisel Library Courtyard on Monday, April 10 at 4 p.m. There will also be a more adventurous performance at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the Che Café that is centered on audiovisual installations that deal in the theme of “resistance in an age of authoritarianism.”

Most of the performances are free, but check out ucsdmusic.blogspot.com for full schedule, prices and times.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the East Village Association East Village Opening Day Block Party

TAKE ME OUT TO THE TAILGATE

Baseball is back, and it’s time to root, root, root for the home team (the one that didn’t leave the city, anyway) at the seventh annual East Village Opening Day Block Party. Food, craft beer and cocktails will be available from a variety of vendors including Carnitas Snack Shack, Rita’s Italian Ice, and CityBeat fave Eat Your Heart Out, just to name a few. Once patrons are full, check out the many family-friendly games and activities, suitable for Padres fans of all ages. The tailgating event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 and again at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, right next to Petco Park at J Street between 6th and 10th Avenues. Admission to the party itself is free, but ballgame tickets are sold separately. eastvillagesandiego.com

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Christa In Red” by Karli Janell

WALK ON THE DARK SIDE

Sunshine all the time can get a little monotonous so it’s nice to see arts orgs like Art Unites host an event that encourages patrons to embrace their dark sides. Gloom, goth and even seedy elegance is the pervading theme at Art Night Casbah and will take place at, naturally, The Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.) on Saturday, April 8 at 8:30 p.m. Spooky post punk bands such as Blood Ponies (full disclosure: music editor Jeff Terich is in this band), Trip Advisor and L1ght Ra1l will set the musical tone for the night, accompanied by the chilling works of visual artists such as Nicola Wilson, David Cuzick and Patrick Seibt. The night will also include dark-inspired fashion from Damion Ryura and belly dancing from Sabrina Fox. The cover for the night is $8 and all artwork displayed will be on sale. casbahmusic.com