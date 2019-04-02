Springtime arts events, Taco Mania and North Park Festival of Beers

× Expand Image courtesy of California Ballet Company Cinderella

DANCING INTO SPRING

Spring isn’t just about chocolate bunnies and seasonal allergies. It also means that a variety of new dance productions are opening. Over the next few weeks, a host of local and national companies will be debuting new performances.

First, there’s Live Arts Fest, a multi-faceted, multidisciplinary dance festival held over nine evenings from Wednesday, April 3 through Sunday, April 14. The annual fest, produced by San Diego Dance Theatre, features a who’s who of local and international choreographers including Maria Naidu from Sweden and Nemian Danza Escenica from Mexico City. Tickets range from $20 for single performances to $150 for a festival pass, and all performances take place at 7:30 p.m. at the White Box Live Arts Space (2590 Truxtun Road, Ste. 205) inside Liberty Station.

Next, there’s Visionary Dance Theatre’s By Design, a new production from artistic director Spencer John Powell that will includes a restaging of “Arctic Nights” (originally produced for the popular Hot Guys Dancing production), as well as a new performance titled “Graves,” based on Powell’s experiences living with Graves’ disease. It happens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave.). Tickets range from $15 to $19 at visionarydancetheatre.org.

Up in La Jolla, UC San Diego is kicking off its annual Springfest, a series of free concerts exploring experimental music and performance. However, it’s the BlueRail performance on Sunday, April 7 that caught our attention. Taking place throughout the Conrad Prebys Music Center, over 40 musicians, dancers and artists will create an improvised “audio-visual world” by tagging each other like in a relay. It happens from 2 to 4 p.m. inside the building before moving to the Music Center courtyard at 4 p.m.

Finally, save room for the California Ballet Company’s production of Jared Nelson’s reimagined take on Cinderella. Nelson combines original choreography with Sergei Prokofiev’s iconic score, which should be impressive to both adults and kids. It opens for four performances Friday, April 12 at the San Diego Civic Theatre (1100 Third Ave.) in the Gaslamp. Tickets range from $21 to $91 at sandiegotheatres.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of City Tacos Taco Mania

FOR THE LOVE OF TACOS

Remember that outtake from Anchorman when Ron Burgandy threatens to fight someone if they don’t think “Afternoon Delight” is the best song ever? Well, that’s how we feel when someone challenges San Diego’s taco supremacy. And that’s the spirit behind our annual Taco Mania event where we invite readers to try signature and specialty tacos at over a dozen local eateries including City Tacos, El Comal, Señor Grubby’s and more. Best of all, we keep the prices low, offering street tacos at $2 each, $4 for gourmet tacos and $6 for combos. If readers are feeling thirsty, they can order an $8 combo which comes with a New Belgium Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza at select locations. It all happens Wednesday, April 10 through Wednesday, April 17. Check here for locations.

× Expand North Park Festival of Beers

BEER BONDING

Germany might have Oktoberfest, but North Park has the North Park Festival of Beers. Formerly known as the CityBeat Festival of Beers (we don’t have a big head or anything), this year’s fest celebrates our annual beer issue with over 50 beers from dozens of local breweries including Alpine Beer Company, Mike Hess, SouthNorte Beer Co. and many more. Festivalgoers get unlimited one-ounce tasters of their favorite malts, ales, ciders and more, while bands such as Aviator Stash, The Petty Saints and The Frets perform. Bonus: a portion of the proceeds from tickets (which range from $20-$55 at eventbrite.com) benefits the San Diego Music Foundation. It all happens from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 in front of the Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows (2223 El Cajon Blvd.).