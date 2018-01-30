Children's book author Sally J. Pla; Shen Yun, and American Mosaic

BEAUTIFUL MINDS

There have been plenty of acclaimed novels over the years with protagonists that fell on the autism spectrum or who were dealing with issues of anxiety. Such is the mission of local author Sally J. Pla, who has written two novels that feature characters dealing with autism (The Someday Birds) and anxiety (the newly released Stanley Will Probably Be Fine). While both books are aimed at younger audiences, Pla hopes that adults will also read them to better understand what their own kids may be dealing with.

“It’s my mission to try to populate children’s lit with books featuring characters whose brains operate differently,” says Pla, from her home in Encinitas. “When I go into schools and ask kids how many kids they know who are on the autism spectrum or who are suffering from ADHD, every single hand goes up. It touches every kid and every family’s life.”

While last year’s The Someday Birds was geared more toward general audiences, Pla says Stanley Will Probably Be Fine is “much more a kid’s book.” The story centers on Stanley Fortinbras, who possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of all things comic books, but who also suffers from anxiety. When he scores tickets to a large comic convention in San Diego (sound familiar?), he must go on a comics-trivia treasure hunt around familiar locations such as Petco Park and the downtown library.

“It’ll be fun for local families and readers just for that,” says Pla, who hopes the book inspires other children suffering from anxiety. “It’s really hard and it’s scary for Stanley, but what happens is when you get out there, you find out all kinds of new things about yourself and the world. It’s not always perfect, but it shows that if you push yourself a little bit, sometimes it’s a good thing.”

Pla will be signing and discussing Stanley at a book release event on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., at the La Jolla Riford Library (7555 Draper Ave.), as well as at Mysterious Galaxy (5943 Balboa Ave. Suite 100) in Clairemont on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. More dates and info can be found at sallyjpla.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shen Yun Performing Arts Shen Yun

MADE IN CHINA

Maybe it’s the growing popularity, or maybe it’s the overabundance of advertising that has people talking, but either way, Shen Yun’s San Diego arrival is intriguing. The touring show was created by a group of Chinese artists who wanted to share their heritage with an international audience, since they say the Chinese government has seen its traditional culture as a threat and often tried to suppress it. Shen Yun explores this through 5,000 years worth of authentic costumes, orchestral music and traditional dancing. The show will take place at the San Diego Civic Theatre (1100 Third Ave.) at various times on Friday, Feb. 2, Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4. Tickets range from $76 to $176. shenyun.com/sandiego

× Expand American Mosaic

AMERICAN TALES

There are plenty of spoken word events in town to choose from, but Write Out Loud is committed to engaging and inspiring audiences through live story concerts performed by professional actors. Its latest production, American Mosaic, is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Theatre (4040 Twiggs St.) and is the fourth installment of American Season XI, a series designed to explore various themes of the American experience. This particular performance will trace the common thread of immigration throughout our country’s cultural fabric. A variety of narratives and poems have been chosen to reflect diverse yet universal perspectives on the immigrant tale. The program includes readings from The New Arrival by Adrianne Harun, The Japanese Lover by Isabel Allende and Blue Wind Dancing by Thomas S. Whitecloud. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at writeoutloudsd.com.