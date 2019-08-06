Summer art festivals, The Art of Bepydoll and Traveling Stories Fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of ArtWalk @ Liberty Station ArtWalk @ Liberty Station

TIME OF THE SEASON

Summer doesn’t technically end until Sept. 23, but the back-to-school ads have already begun. Many locals are already feeling those summer doldrums as the temperature rises and seasonal budgeting begins.

But there are still some fun, affordable and family-friendly summer festivals to check out before it’s back-to-reality time.

For those who want one more fix of visual art, music and craft beverages all in one place, there’s the annual ArtWalk @ Liberty Station on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11. The 14th annual fest at Ingram Plaza (2751 Dewey Rd.) brings together artists from the U.S. and Mexico working in mediums as diverse as sculpture, painting and photography. There will also be performances from dozens of local musicians and dance companies, as well as local merchants selling their wares. Artwalk is free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The annual CityFest turns 36 this summer and is back on Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Also known as “Pride-Light” or “Pride Part 2,” the free event is like a street fair and music festival rolled into one and features vendors, artists and musicians all along Robinson and University Avenues. A variety of food and beverages will be available, as well as a cocktail bar and a Miller-Coors beer garden.

Finally, there’s the annual Philippine Cultural Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Now in its 34th year, the free event offers continuous cultural performances throughout the day, as well as local merchants and food offerings from local Filipino restaurants, including favorite dishes such as adobo, lumpia, pancit and halo-halo. It happens in Balboa Park at the corner of Park Blvd. and Presidents Way. More info at samahanphilippinedance.com.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Light the Way” by Angela Nguyen

DOLLED UP

We’ve long been fans of longtime local artist Angela Nguyen (most know her as bepydoll on Instagram), so it was shocking to learn that the illustrator and painter has never had a formal art show until now. The Art of Bepydoll is a new display of recent works opening at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Fall Brewing Company (4542 30th St.). The work on display includes recent portraits of jazz legends, as well as self-portraits and pieces inspired by vintage tattoo flashes. Essentially, as the artist puts it, “all things that make me feel… At the end of the day, I just want people who see my art to feel something.” Readers can see more of Nguyen’s work at instagram.com/bepydoll or at etsy.com/shop/bepy.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Book Catapult The Book Catapult

STORY TIME

We certainly love the altruistic work of Traveling Stories, a San Diego nonprofit dedicated to helping children from low-income households not only learn to read, but learn to love it. So the Traveling Stories Fundraiser is a great way to support the local cause and it’s an event that’s suitable for both kids and adults. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, local authors such as Kathy Krevat, Matt Coyle, Susan Meissner and Carl Vonderau will be reading from some of their favorite children’s books such as The Mysterious Tadpole, The Paper Bag Princess, The Lamb Slide and more. The event at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.) is technically free, but donations are very welcome. More info at thebookcatapult.com or travelingstories.org.