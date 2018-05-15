Summer fests, Eat. Drink. Read. and The Passion of Joan of Arc

× Expand Fiesta del Sol

BEST OF THE FESTS

Is it summer already? Well, not technically, but some of the main colleges are out for the summer and that means festival season is about to be in full swing. And the third weekend of May always seems to be packed full of options for all-day events.

First, foodies will want to hit up the San Diego Taco Fest on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Downtown’s Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy.). The 21-and-up event will feature a restaurant row of dozens of the best taco-makers in San Diego, including City Tacos, Señor Grubby’s and Fuego. There will also be live music (including headliners Salt-N-Pepa), lucha libre wrestling, Chihuahua races and fashion shows. Tickets range from $30 to $35 at sdtacofest.com.

For beer lovers, we’d recommend either Modern Times’ Festival of Funk or Karl Strauss’ Arts & Amps (both are on Saturday). The former, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Golden Hall (202 C St.) is a festival completely devoted to, well, funky beers such as sours and saisons and the list of participating breweries is extensive to say the least. It also benefits local nonprofit BikeSD, who will have a bike valet at the fest. Tickets are $50 at moderntimesbeer.com. The free Arts & Amps will also be beer-heavy, but includes live music from Boostive and Elektric Voodoo, as well as a gallery art show from Creative Souls on the West Coast. It happens from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Karl Strauss Tasting Room & Beer Garden in Pacific Beach (5985 Santa Fe St., karlstrauss.com).

For music, there’s also the Fiesta del Sol on Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach (111 South Sierra Ave.). Now in its 39th year, the two-day, family-friendly fest includes dozens of bands (Common Sense and The Routine, to name a few), as well as vendors, a food court and a kids zone area. It happens from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Full info is at fiestadelsol.net.

GET LIT

Foodies, altruists and bookworms will find they have much in common at Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy. The ninth annual event features more than 20 breweries and restaurants, including local favorites such as Civico 1845, Waypoint Public, Galaxy Taco and many more. Chefs and mixologists will create food and drinks inspired by classic books and literary characters. The event will also feature live music and a head-to-head chef battle with celebrity judges and prizes. Funds from the event will support the San Diego Council on Literacy’s 27 affiliated literacy programs that annually serve more than 179,000 San Diego residents of all ages. It all happens Thursday, May 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the San Diego Air & Space Museum (2001 Pan American Plaza). Tickets range from $75 to $125 at literacysandiego.org.

WOMAN OF GOD

Watching a silent film from the 1920s might seem like an antiquated idea reserved for geeky cinephiles in this day and age, but there’s still something to be said for experiencing Carl Theodor Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc, in all of its big-screen glory. Recently called a “transcendent masterpiece” by the New York Times, the 1928 film was filmed entirely in close-up and medium shots and stars the majestic Renée Jeanne Falconetti as the iconic 15th century French soldier who talks to God. Screening at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at Copley Symphony Hall (750 B St.), the film will also be accompanied by a John Luther Adams score from local art/music collective Luscious Noise. Tickets range from $20 to $30 at sandiegosymphony.org.