Tattoos, wine, theater and...water?

FULL BODIED

While tattoos and wine don’t have much in common, we do know that San Diego likes them both. Long gone are the stigmas when it comes to the former, and judging by the number of wine bars that have popped up over the last decade, the local appetite for the latter is right up there with sunshine and craft beer.

Two annual events, with a week’s worth of fun between them, aim to appeal to each crowd. The focus will be on organic, natural and sustainable product at Nat Diego, an annual, weekend-long event that emphasizes nonindustrial farming and ancestral practices of winemaking.

“Nat Diego is focused on the fun of drinking good wine with friends and it’s a unique opportunity to meet the talented people who are changing the way we enjoy wine,” says co-organizer Katie Fawkes-Moore, noting that patrons will “taste the difference.”

The third annual festival kicks off on Friday, June 28 with a series of seminars on producing natural wine at Vino Carta (2161 India St., Little Italy), followed by an opening party at The Rose in South Park (2219 30th St.) from 7 to 10 p.m. which includes tastings from women-run wineries. Saturday features a grand tasting event at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights (1955 Julian Ave.) from noon to 4 p.m. and then a closing party back at Vino Carta. Full details and ticket prices (which range from $20 to $60) are at natdiego.com.

Started last year, the San Diego Tattoo Invitational aims to showcase some of the most talented artists in the industry, with over 150 inkers from all over the world scheduled to make an appearance. The convention was started and is hosted by Full Circle Tattoo’s Bill Canales and includes workshops, booths and yes, on-site tattooing. It happens from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 28, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29 and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at the San Diego Golden Hall Concourse (202 C St.) in Downtown. Tickets range from $25 to $60 at the door and more info on the event and artists can be found at sandiegotattooinvitational.com.

THE SILENT TREATMENT

Twenty-three years ago, Dr. Michelle Christie founded No Limits, a nationwide nonprofit organization for deaf children and their families. Next week, in a continuation of its grassroots efforts to raise awareness, No Limits will present Silent NO MORE, a theatrical documentary that features a series of live monologues. Ten cast members share their own struggles and victories of living with hearing loss. Highlights from the cast include five-time American Comedy Award nominee Kathy Buckley and acclaimed author Rebecca Alexander. Silent NO MORE will be in San Diego for one night only on Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m. at the Lyceum Theatre (79 Horton Plaza). Stick around after the performance for a Q & A, meet and greet, and book signing with cast members. Tickets are $25. More info on nolimitsfordeafchildren.org.

HOT WATER

There’s no doubt that the issue of water is one of the most underreported and contentious issues our state currently faces. The journalist, writer and son of Central Valley farmers, Mark Arax grew up understanding what a precious commodity water is and just how antiquated and potentially dangerous California’s distribution system can be. He explores this and the lives it affects in The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California, his follow-up to the award-winning The King of California. His new book combines old-school reportage, history and memoir to tell the stories of those most affected by California’s water system, from the rich farmers to the day laborers. He’ll discuss and sign The Dreamt Land at an appearance at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.) on Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.