Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev; Mueller, She Wrote Comedy Event, and United We Move

× Expand Photo by Emily Torres Juan Felipe Herrera

BORDER VERSE

Poetry can be musical and music can often be poetic. Still, when someone tries to combine the two, the results aren’t always Bob Dylan or Gil Scott-Heron. But sometimes it works.

Which is what makes the San Diego Symphony’s Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev performance all the more intriguing. Sure, concertgoers will be treated to classical pianist Conrad Tao performing Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 7,” but it’s the opening performance that’s particularly enticing. That one brings together Mexican composer Javier Álvarez and U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera for a world premiere piece entitled “Brazos de Niebla” (“Arms of Mist”), which combines Álvarez‘s music and Herrera’s poetry. The result is both moving and topical, and one that deals directly with San Diego.

“I just thought about the times we’re in and about borderland issues,” says Herrera, who used to live in Logan Heights in the ’50s and ’60s. “And I thought about San Diego… That was essential groundwork for the piece.”

The poem itself, titled “Soy el Nino Perdido” (“I am a Lost Child”), is a heartbreaking account of the immigrant experience told in quick, bilingual bursts of verse. The poem will be recounted by a boy soprano while Álvarez’s music has been scored for orchestra and includes four vihuelas, a guitar-like instrument often used in mariachi bands. While the collaboration was fruitful, Herrera says he was hands-off when it came to the music and that the premiere at Copley Symphony Hall (750 B St.) will be his first time hearing it. He hopes audiences leave in a reflective mood, but that they ultimately just enjoy what they hear.

“I think a poem and music, they’re more like atmospheres and sound and sonic environments so there really isn’t a message,” says Herrera. “It’s more like you enter a space that’s magical, just different from the outside, walking-down-the-street experience.”

The concert takes place Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Friday’s performance also includes a post-concert discussion with Álvarez and Herrera moderated by KPBS reporter Jean Guerrero. Tickets range from $20 to $100 at sandiegosymphony.org.

× Expand Photo by Albertine Feurer-Young The hosts of Mueller, She Wrote

CIVICS AND SNICKERS

On election day, most voters are content to cast their ballot and head home to watch the returns on TV or their computers. Still, it’s not unreasonable to think we’ll all need a good laugh at the end of the day, which is what makes the Mueller, She Wrote Comedy Event so appealing. Readers may remember our profile of the Mueller, She Wrote podcast a few months ago, and the three hosts will be recording live from The Comedy Palace (8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.), while comics such as Jesse Egan, Tamer Kattan and Dallas McLaughlin perform on the main stage. The second stage will feature the hosts updating the audience on election results throughout the night. It all happens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. Tickets are $15 or $10 with proof of voting.

× Expand March: Book One

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Given current events, it’s hard not to long for a more equitable society. The young dancers in the transcenDANCE Performance Group hope to share an inspiring vision for the future in the performance, United We Move. In collaboration with the San Diego Public Library, the transcenDANCE Youth Arts Project will homage to Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin’s 2013 graphic memoir March: Book One, which recounts Lewis’s experiences fighting for civil rights in the ’60s. The students’ original choreography, dance and personal narratives will reflect on their personal experiences with discrimination, injustice and inequality. United We Move happens from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 in the Neil Morgan Auditorium at the San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd.) The event is free, but seating is limited so register at sandiego.librarymarket.com.