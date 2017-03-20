Richard Deacon, Women’s Film Festival, and Tequila and Taco Music Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist “Dead Leg” by Richard Deacon

FEARLESS FABRICATOR

Who’s to say British artist Richard Deacon wasn’t being ironic or even cheeky when he began referring to himself as a “fabricator” rather than a sculptor? However the self-identification was meant at the time, one would be hard-pressed to think of an artist who has had more influence on contemporary sculpture than Deacon. Known for abstract and allusive pieces that incorporate seemingly incompatible materials (wood and aluminum, steel and oak), Deacon has never been afraid of taking chances.

“The one thing I really appreciate about Richard, and his practice, is I would say there’s a kind of a fearlessness. A willingness to take on all kinds of different media, materials and working sometimes with drastically different scales,” says San Diego Museum of Art Assistant Curator Ariel Plotek, one of the main organizers behind Richard Deacon: What You See Is What You Get, a new career-spanning exhibition opening at the museum on Saturday, March 25.

What You See has the distinction of being the first major museum survey of Deacon’s work in the United States, and the 43 works on display will span almost his entire career. The exhibition will also include a new piece, titled “Under the Weather,” which Deacon created specifically for the museum. Still, Plotek says SDMA (1450 El Prado) went out of its way to display the sculptures in a way that emphasized the “interesting relationships between the pieces.”

“We decided early on not to organize this chronologically even though it covers four decades of work,” Plotek says. “There might be a 10- or 20-year interval in the creation of some of the pieces, but there are still interesting formal relationships. There’s a dialogue I would say that can be created between pieces even with very different materials, but then they share some common quality.”

Deacon himself will be on hand to speak about his work at 11 a.m. on March 25. The talk is complimentary after admission, which ranges from free to $15. There will also be workshops, lectures and other special events surrounding the exhibition throughout the coming months. See the full schedule at sdmart.org.

× Expand I Am Jane Doe

FEMME FILM

What better way to appreciate Women’s History Month than to watch films made by women and about women. Hosted by the Women’s Museum of California, this year’s theme for the Women’s Film Festival San Diego focuses on showcasing the diversity of women and the struggles unique to their lives. The festival begins on Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m. with an opening reception followed by the film screening of Different Flowers. Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 will start off in the morning with short film blocks followed by panel sessions and screenings of I Am Jane Doe and Alive and Kicking. All screenings and events will be held at THE LOT Liberty Station (2620 Truxtun Road). Ticket prices vary depending on the type of pass, but range from $50 to $300. womensmuseumca.org

× Expand Tequila and Taco Music Festival

SOMETHING TO TACO ABOUT

Sunshine and surfing, movies and popcorn, tacos and tequila. They’re all matches made in heaven, but only the latter will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at the Tequila and Taco Music Festival. Saturday guests will have the chance to participate in tequila tastings, with samples from a variety of top-shelf vendors. After imbibing, there are a dozen different taco stands to peruse, with music from Adelaide and Sambada. Sunday is all about “Mas Margaritas” to help wash down the tacos, and proceeds from both days benefit the Gen Giammanco Foundation’s financial assistance programs for college-bound athletes. Tickets range from $10 to $60. The event takes place at the Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way) and begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com