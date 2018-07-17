The Artist Portrait Project, The New Narrative and Insect and Ladybug Festival

× Expand Image courtesy of Jennifer G. Spencer Jean Cornwall

A PORTRAIT OF THE ARTISTS

When it comes to documentation of the local visual art scene, there isn’t much to go on aside from word-of-mouth stories of exhibitions from artists who’ve helped nurture that scene throughout the years. What’s more, the best we can hope for when it comes to visual documentation is finding some photos online or info on an artist’s CV.

Luckily, there’s Jennifer G. Spencer’s new book, The Artist Portrait Project: A Photographic Memoir of Portrait Sessions with San Diego Artists. Within the book, Spencer documents 10 years worth (2006-2016) of local artists (over 50 in all). The result is an intimate look at not only the people behind the work, but of the process of creating itself.

“What I hope to get across to the audience is the fact that not only are these artists unique in our community—because it’s very difficult for artists to make a living here—but also they have persisted. That persistence of creative spirit has existed here for some time and has lasted since I’ve known these artists,” Spencer recently told KPBS. “I’ve tried to capture the essence of the artist when I went to their studio, but through that I’m hoping that the viewer will actually begin to better understand what the artist is all about.”

Along worth pics of artists such as Cindy Zimmerman, Jim Hubble, Anne Mudge and more, Spencer includes portions of her diary entries at the time (hence, the “memoir” distinction within the title of the book). The result is a portrait of a time and place as told by photographic portraits. Or, as another legendary art enthusiast succinctly puts it:

“We can view and contemplate these portraits in the present tense, but they will likely have historical value as time passes,” says esteemed art critic Robert L. Pincus in the introduction of the book.

Spencer will be on hand at to discuss and sign The Artist Portrait Project at Warwick’s (7812 Girard Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 19. Full details at warwicks.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nathan Young The New Narrative

THE L WORD

It’s time we all stop being so scared of it. It’s also time we realized how much it is changing and evolving in our society every day. Love, Sex & Relationships, a conversation and social event presented by local literary org The New Narrative, will explore the ever-changing nature of these topics, while also looking into a new idea of love: one that is inclusive toward different races, cultures and identities. On Saturday, July 21, guest speakers including Ada Powers, Evita Sawyers, Nawal Adams, Kisha Lynn Elliott and more will open up about their own stories and experiences in an attempt to help participants uncover what they want their relationships to look like in their new narrative. It happens at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20 at thenewnarrative.org.

× Expand Photo by Rachel Cobb Insect and Ladybug Festival

BUG LIFE

When it comes to bugs, our instinctive nature is sometimes to just scream and run away. The Insect and Ladybug Festival at the San Diego Botanic Garden (230 Quail Gardens Drive) takes a more educational approach, and one that may leave some patrons leaving with a newfound appreciation for our multi-legged friends. Aspiring entomologists of all ages are welcome to attend this event that includes local experts and thousands of species of insects including Madagascar hissing cockroaches. OK, yeah, maybe that one isn’t so great, but there will also be snakes, lizards and a Galapagos tortoise, plus various varieties of cooked mealworm larva. Hey, if you can’t stand ’em, eat ’em. The event is free with admission (Free-$18) and goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22. sdbgarden.org