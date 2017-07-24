The Ballad of Emmett Till, SoundBite and two beer fests

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott The Ballad of Emmett Till

HIS STORY

For many, the name Emmett Till is, sadly, just a name. Some may have a loose, referenced concept of who Till was, what he meant and what he came to symbolize, but younger generations may simply know him from a casual namedrop in a Kanye West or Lil Wayne song.

That’s why ion Theatre’s production of The Ballad of Emmett Till is so very vital. Yes, Ifa Bayeza’s play tells the story of how the young, Black 14-year-old boy traveled from to Chicago to Mississippi and, after he reportedly offended a white woman, was kidnapped, tortured and eventually lynched. However, Bayeza constructed a narrative that truly encapsulates Till’s life—described as “part history, part ghost story”—which makes his murder and the events that followed all the more impactful.

“He was murdered in August of 1955, but people forget that just a few months later, Rosa Parks refused to move on the bus and she said in interviews after that she couldn’t stop thinking of Emmitt Till in that moment,” says ion Executive Artistic Director Claudio Raygoza, who adds that ion has been trying to bring The Ballad to San Diego since he first read it shortly after its premiere in Chicago in 2008.

“Someone came to a show the other night and remarked how relevant and so current it was with Black Lives Matter and all the shootings,” says ion Executive Artistic Director Yolanda Marie Franklin, who co-directed the production.

While the original 2008 production was nearly three hours long, ion’s production at the BLKBOX Theater (3704 6th Ave.) will be Bayeza’s scaleddown, 90-minute one-act that features five actors, as well as musical numbers.

“This story opens up a whole new world for some people,” Franklin says. “As heartbreaking as it is, people will leave inspired.”

The Ballad of Emmett Till has been extended for three performances on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 at 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $35 at iontheatre.com.

× Expand Photo by Rick Nocon SoundBite

BITE CLUB

If we’re to go by the logic of the semiregular SoundBite dinners, music is to be tasted as well as heard. Though we still have no idea what a treble clef tastes like, musical notes will be be digested at the newest dinner with Miss Erika Davies at Lot 8 (1201 Hotel Circle South). Three chefs, including SoundBite creator Nick Brune, will cook six dishes between them to match six songs performed live by Davies and her band. Each dinner plate prepared will be inspired by the song’s meaning and background. It’s a chance to be moved, stomach and soul, by music. The BYOB event lasts from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, August 3. Tickets are $65, which is certainly not bad for a six-course meal. For more information, go to facebook.com/SoundBiteDinner.

× Expand Hessfest

BEERS AND BEATS

Mike Hess Brewing’s (3812 Grim Ave.) annual Hessfest celebrates seven years of great beer with unlimited beer samples, local food, souvenir glasses and the release of the Hessfest 7 Anniversary Stout, a big 12 ABV brew. The event will also benefit Next Step Service Dogs and the YMCA of San Diego County. Hessfest kicks off Saturday, July 29 from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $16 to $60 at mikehessbrewing.com. Afterward, call a Lyft and head over to Karl Strauss Brewing Tasting Room & Beer Garden (5985 Santa Fe St.) for the summer finale of Arts & Amps. The free event includes live music from The Schizophonics and Creature Canyon, as well live mural art and a gallery show. It happens from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. See karlstrauss.com for more info.