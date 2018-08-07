'The Origins of BunnyKitty', CityFest and LifeRide for amfAR

× Expand Photo by Alli Bautista Dave “PERSUE” Ross

RUN, CLAW OR HOP

Back in 2016, we were so touched when we learned that local street artist Dave “PERSUE” Ross was working on a children’s book featuring his signature character. That character, BunnyKitty, can be seen on murals all over San Diego from Barrio Logan to North Park. What’s even more touching is that Ross began work on the book—titled The Origins of BunnyKitty: A Tale for All Ages—with help from his mother just before she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. She eventually passed away just after she helped her son make the final edits on the book.

“My mom would tell me people are going to love this story,” Ross told CityBeat back in 2016. “At some point I will organize viewings of all the paintings. I plan to do one of the viewings in San Diego so stay tuned.”

And he kept his promise. Not only was the book published, but Ross recently returned from his current home in New York City to showcase paintings from the BunnyKitty book at the Athenaeum Art Center in the Bread & Salt building (1955 Julian Ave.). Entitled The Origins of BunnyKitty: The Book Paintings, the exhibition features the original paintings that ended up making it in the book, the plot of which centers on the adventures of a post-apocalyptic cat named Daisy who wears a bunny suit that her mother gives her. Although the show opened in July, Ross will be doing an artist talk at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 where he plans on discussing all aspects of the BunnyKitty journey.

“I will share the story of the conception of BunnyKitty and her expanding universe. I will also discuss the strategies and sacrifices that have been made in the making of BunnyKitty as a family brand,” says Ross. “And part of my personal journey as a working artist that started in San Diego 30 years ago.”

The exhibition and talk is free, open to the public and family friendly. More info at ljathenaeum.org.

× Expand Image courtesy of CityFest CityFest

FEST WISHES

San Diego certainly doesn’t lack beer, art and music festivals. Honestly, it seems like a new one pops up every week, but it’s not often we can get a nice dose of all three from just one stop. That’s why we’re always attracted to Hillcrest’s annual summer art and music festival, CityFest. The free event, which celebrates the community and history of Hillcrest, includes musical appearances by Souleil, DJ Taj and more, as well as street performances, a beer garden and shopping opportunities. Now in its 35th year, CityFest attracts more than 150,000 visitors, and returns Sunday, Aug. 12 from noon to 11 p.m. This year, the festival will also use funds raised from the sale of VIP tickets ($35) and donations to bring rainbow crosswalks to the community. For more information, tickets, details and maps visit hillcrestcityfest.com.

× Expand LifeRide for amfAR

RIDING FOR LIFE

When celebrities ride motorcycles for charity, that ride usually ends in a VIP-only soiree that the likes of us could never attend. But Kiehl’s annual LifeRide for amfAR party is one of our favorites, because it’s open to the public and the charity motorcycle ride raises funds and awareness for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. This year’s celebrity riders include actor Gilles Marini, celebrity tattoo artist Luke Wessman, renowned photographer Travis Shinn and more. Enjoy a celebrity meet-and-greet, complimentary skin-care treatments and free food from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, August 10. There will also be a check presentation of a $150,000 donation to support the HIV/AIDS research of Dr. Gabriel Ozorowski, a scientist at the Scripps Research Institute. The free event takes place at the Kiehl’s at Westfield UTC (4545 La Jolla Village Drive). amfar.org/liferide