The Redwoods Revue, Buskers After Dark and eXit pARTy

× Expand The Midnight Pine

GOOD WOOD

Art and music collectives come and go in this town and, to be honest, not all of them are good. But The Redwoods—a tight collective of local and like-minded musicians and artists—have become something of a local force since forming two years ago. Collectively, the members’ projects and bands are up for five San Diego Music Awards including “Artist of the Year” for the entire Redwoods family of artists, the first time in the award show’s history that a collective has been nominated.

“Me and a couple of the other members were just like, ‘let’s put a label behind it,’” says Redwoods co-founder Al Howard, who also plays in a number of the bands. “Let’s put it all under one umbrella. It just came really naturally. We were all playing together anyway.”

Howard says he was inspired after seeing the documentary Muscle Shoals, which centers on the musicians and people that made a small studio in rural Alabama the place to record for artists such as Aretha Franklin and the Allman Brothers Band. The Redwoods roster runs the gamut stylistically, with everything from old-school soul (Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact) and spooky folk-pop (Birdy Bardot) to grandiose indie-rock (The Midnight Pine) and affected alt-country (Cardinal Moon). All of these bands will play at The Redwoods Revue at the Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd). on Friday, March 3. For us, it’s a great opportunity to see some of the best local bands all in one night. For Howard, it’s just a great opportunity to play music with those he considers closest.

“These are all my friends,” says Howard. “We spend time together outside of work and that’s what makes work not work. This is a great group of people who are all great players, and I couldn’t be happier with this situation.”

The Redwoods Revue show starts at 9 p.m. and will include performances from all of the bands above as well as Dani Bell and the Tarantist. Tickets are $12 at casbahmusic.com and $14 at the door.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Seaport Village Buskers After Dark

STREET SMARTS

San Diego doesn’t always make it easy for buskers and street musicians. Fortunately, no one will need a permit to perform at Seaport Village’s Buskers After Dark. This event, which takes place on Saturday, March 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., assumes an untamed, wild ambiance with raw street performances, as well as food and drink specials. A DJ will be playing tracks throughout the night, helping to transition between the variety of shows including those by the Strength Project, the Circus Mafia, Sam Malcolm and Alex Clark. All performances will be held at the Seaport Village Food Court (849 West Harbor Dr.) following the Busker Festival (March 4 and 5 from noon to 6 p.m.). This event is best suited for audiences over 18 and while admission is free, buskers will be accepting tips throughout the night. seaportvillage.com

× Expand Photo by Pacifico “PJ” Ortiz Luis Madame Curie by Jennifer Steinkamp

EXIT SIGNS

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego has always been known for creative programming, but the new eXit pARTy strives to bring participants into the art in myriad ways, from performance art and art hunts to specially crafted cocktails and food. It’s anyone’s guess what the eXit pARTy could bring, but here’s what we know: The series kicks off on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. with performances by contemporary artist Gina Osterloh, live music curated by A Ship in the Woods, and cocktail creations by STK, an up-and-coming restaurant set to open downtown this spring. Visitors should also check out Jennifer Steinkamp’s massive room-size installation Madame Curie. It happens at the MCASD downtown location (1100 Kettner Blvd.) and is free for members. General admission tickets for the eXit pARTy are $25. Partygoers must be at least 21 years old. mcasd.org