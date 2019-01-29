The Studio Door, Rigoletto and Black Film Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Studio Door The Studio Door

OPEN DOOR

Talk to a longtime North Park resident and they might regale you with stories about a golden age of arts in the neighborhood, complete with galleries and monthly art walks. And while there are still some spots doing their best to keep that creative spirit alive (we see you Art Produce, Visual and Fresh Yard), rising rents and increasing gentrification can make it difficult to stay open.

Such was the case with The Studio Door, a longtime gallery and artist space that had become something of a staple in North Park. Last summer, however, owner Patric Stillman began to think that the end was near.

“In just four years, the cost of commercial property skyrocketed,” says Stillman. “I was beside myself wondering how any small business can survive this market. But when it came down to it, I didn’t have a plan B nor did I want one.”

When he finally decided to close the North Park space, Stillman says it was “heartbreaking,” but ultimately decided to look for another space for The Studio Door. It wasn’t easy and after a half-dozen failed negotiations, Stillman’s partner Danné Sadler convinced him to reach out to property owners who were sitting on spaces that had long been vacant. Finally, late last year, he negotiated a long-term lease for the property at 3867 Fourth Ave., which once housed American Apparel.

“We’ve be working round the clock for months transforming the space,” says studio artist Chris Smith, who helped Stillman, Sadler and others to help renovate the property, which was even larger than the previous incarnation of The Studio Door. “It was incredible to see how much the space changed from week to week.”

Galleries come and go, but for The Studio Door, there seems to be a happy ending. They’ll be celebrating this fact with a grand opening that includes an open house and pop-up exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 2 from noon to 7 p.m. Artists include Patric Brown, Carol Mansfield, Andrea Overturf, and many more. More info at thestudiodoor.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Opera Rigoletto

ACT A FOOL

When it comes to game-changing operas, Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto is on some next-level tragic cattiness. The story of a jester who gets caught up in the shenanigans of a womanizing duke, one could say Verdi’s masterpiece has it all: multiple love triangles, corrupted daughters, awful curses and, of course, death. The San Diego Opera production stars acclaimed baritone Stephen Powell as the title character, as well as the debut of soprano Alisa Jordheim as Gilda. This is the perfect starter production for those who’ve always been fascinated with opera, as the story is brilliant and the music is timeless. It opens Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre (1100 Third Ave.), with additional performances on Tuesday, Feb. 5 and Friday, Feb. 8, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee show on Sunday, Feb. 10. Tickets range from $21 to $250 at sdopera.org.

× Expand In the Know with Shari Belafonte

BLACK MAGIC

For nearly 20 years, the San Diego Black Film Festival has been committed to showcasing independent films that audiences might not see otherwise and with an emphasis on “African American and African diaspora cinema.” There will be feature films and documentaries, as well as animation, short films and even music videos. The opening night screening of the comedic 5th of July looks promising, as does the dark Pieces of David, but we’re also excited for the Sunday screening of local director Stacy Blanchet’s In the Know with Shari Belafonte, a documentary short about the model/actress daughter of Harry Belafonte. It kicks off Thursday, Jan. 31 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 3 at ArcLight Cinemas in La Jolla inside Westfied UTC (4425 La Jolla Village Drive). Times vary and ticket prices range from $10 for individual tickets to $350 for all-access passes.