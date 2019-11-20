Craft beer, Latin American food and more events fill this week

ART

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. San Diego’s favorite holiday tradition, back for its 22nd year, is a production that jumps right off the pages of the classic Dr. Seuss book and onto the Old Globe’s stage. Various times to Sunday, December 29. Ticket prices start at $29 for adults and $19 for children (17 years and younger). Children under age 3 will be admitted to 11 a.m. performances only. (619) 23-GLOBE. theoldglobe.org.

“Friends’ Lecture and Reception: Bouguereau & America” at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado. Widely embraced by American collectors of the 19th century, William-Adolphe Bouguereau was once anointed the standard-bearer of cultural achievement throughout Europe. But by the 20th century, he was scorned by modernist critics and relegated to a footnote in art history where he remained for over a century. Comprising nearly 40 masterful paintings, Bouguereau & America will bring together many of the artist’s most important works with a fresh look into how collecting Bouguereau’s work reflects the lifestyles of American collectors in the late 19th to early 20th centuries. 6 p.m. lecture Friday, November 22. $10 members, students; $15 seniors, military; $20 nonmembers. 619-232-7931. sdmart.org.

“Lowriders: The Art of Low and Slow” at the San Diego Auto Museum, 2080 Pan American Plaza. Elements of lowriders and the lowrider lifestyle have appealed to cultures worldwide. Universal traits such as the sense of community, the rebellion of the mainstream, the reverence of cars, artistic expression and family appeal to the deep needs of belonging, social connection and sense of identity. The exhibit runs through February 1. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $6-$12. sdautomuseum.org.

BOOKS

“The Gates: An Evening of Stories with Adam Gopnik” at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Bestselling author and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik tells the story of raising two children in New York. This one-man show of stories from his 30 years as a husband, father and writer is based on material developed with public radio’s “The Moth” and most recently played for a sold-out run at NYC’s Public Theater. A book signing will follow. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21. $33-$52. sdcjc.org.

COMEDY

Improv at The Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21. It’s always a new show because the Palace Players perform completely improvised hilarious sketches, inspired by our guest stand-up comic’s routine. $10. 858-573-9067. thecomedypalace.com.

FOOD & DRINK

Latin American Inspired Food Tour at Bazille, 4401 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21. Enjoy a selection of the best wines paired with the chef’s selected dishes. Dishes include spicy shrimp, patatas bravas, dessert, pastries and a variety of wine. $50. 858-812-3582. bit.ly/33WPnnx.

Country Line & Wine Dancing in the Barrel Room at La Fleur’s Winery, 215 S. Pacific Street, Suite 106, San Marcos. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21. Get ready for dancing and wine. Come early and grab a glass of wine or a cold sangria and get those footloose moves ready. There will be line-dancing with plenty of time to rest and relax with a bottle of wine and some treats. Free. bit.ly/2pq8qr9.

Dinner with Huneeus Family Wineries Featuring Quintessa at West End Bar & Kitchen, 2334 Carmel Valley Road, Del Mar. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21. This winery reflects a diversity of geology, biodiversity and microclimates. It is inspired by the land’s natural grandeur and the Huneeus dedicated themselves to capturing its harmony. $75. 858-259-5878. westenddelmar.com.

Forgotten Barrel Five-Course Winemaker Harvest Dinner at Forgotten Barrel Winery, 1120 W. 15th Avenue, Escondido. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, November 22. This event will feature locally crafted wines and harvest-inspired cuisine, which pair nicely. Guests will be trying six different wines from Forgotten Barrel, including a brand-new rendition of PapaDude. Winemaker John Eppler and owner Rodger Grove will attend the event to discuss wine. $110. 619-823-3541. winepairsevents.com.

Wine Vault & Bistro: 10-course Thanksgiving Menu at Wine Vault & Bistro, 3731-A India Street, Mission Hills. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 22. Celebrate the holidays with this 10-course menu paired with “under-the-radar” wines. $67.50 plus tax and 18% gratuity. 619-295-3939. winevaultbistro.com.

Craft Beer Festival at Grandstand West End, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 23. Taste more than 100 brews while enjoying a day at the races. Taste hard-to-find craft beers as well as ales and ciders. Gourmet food will be available. $27. dmtc.com.

Grgich Hills Estate Wine Tasting at Pavilions, 3850 Valley Centre Drive, Piazza Carmel. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 23. Taste the legacy of the legends. Mike Grgich was sought for his cabernet sauvignon and he was recruited by Chateau Montelena. Free admission. 707-200-5608. bit.ly/2Oku8VV.

Five-Course Wine Dinner at Keg N Bottle, 1030 Torrey Pines Road, Suite 4425, La Jolla. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24. Join Chef Erin Sealy and taste her dishes with acclaimed wines. The event will feature three new wines. Daniel Brunner will join guests to chat about the wines. $85. 619-823-3541. winepairsevents.com.

FUN

“Natale: Journey to the North Pole” at Liberty Station’s South Promenade, 2850 Roosevelt Road. A circus-style big tent show in a Christmas-themed Holiday Village. Created by Spain’s vaulted La Fiesta Escenica and making its U.S. debut, “Natale” features a nostalgic holiday experience with top acrobatic performers and dancing animatronic polar bears and an array of surprises. Various times to Friday, December 6. $15-$99. 619-203-5610. lafiestashows.com/natale.