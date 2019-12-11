Top 15: December 11

Full Moon Paddleboard Adventure

DECEMBER 11

Join Aqua Adventures as it takes a group out into the bay to enjoy the water on a stand-up paddle board path. All are welcome, from beginners to advanced, at this all-ages event. Select a package based on your skillset and the day will be catered to your abilities. Beginner check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. and general check-in begins at 5 p.m. Everyone paddles to a beach for a bonfire for the full moon. By 8 p.m., everyone paddles back to the Aqua Adventures base. Get your workout in and enjoy a pure moment with friends.

Aqua Adventures, 1548 Quivira Way, 619-523-9577, aqua-adventures.com, 2 to 6 p.m., $53.

Mortymobile

DECEMBER 11 TO DECEMBER 16

Inspired by the famous and hilarious TV show “Rick and Morty,” the Mortymobile is a rental car that travels between cities. The Mortymobile is only available once a day per customer.

Mission Bay, San Diego, turn.com, $246 per day.

Holiday Megamixer

DECEMBER 12

For all the science junkies, this event is perfect! This holiday megamixer is all about learning all things in the biotech industry, specifically within the startup companies Alexandria GrandLabs, Biolabs and JLABS. Guest speaker Paula Claussen, president and CEO of Project Mercy Baja, will share her organization’s mission and how its work improves the quality of life for communities in Mexico. There will also be a holiday giveaway, music and libations.

ARE Kitchen + Drinks, 4242 Campus Point Court, sdbn.org, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

Wake UP to Wastewater at Sea World

DECEMBER 12

SeaWorld visitors are invited to take a tour of the San Diego water treatment facilities. This two-hour tour will cover general park information, the East or West Water Treatment facilities and the filtration process. The West tour will visit the main plant system, the animal care facility. The East tour will see the stingray exhibit, Wild Arctic Exhibit, Penguin Encounter and, if time allows it, the main plant intake system. A four-hour park admission after the tour can be purchased for an additional cost.

Sea World San Diego, Board Room, 500 Sea World Drive, 619-222-4732, seaworld.com/san-diego, 7 to 10 a.m., $35-$100.

Comedy for Cancer

DECEMBER 13

Max Manticof is a Southern California stand-up comic who is trying to raise money for his mother who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2018. She was given six months to live, but she has proven the doctors wrong because the cancer disappeared. To raise money for medical expenses, Manticof is using the gift of laughter to gather the community for his cause. Headliners for this event include Leonard Ouzts, Vincent Bryant, Bilal Young, Dusty Tunnell and Manticof.

Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Avenue, San Diego, 619-282-0437, lestats.com, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., $15.

Enchanted Village

DECEMBER 13

Enchanted Village is a holiday event that turns the Noah Homes community into a dazzling village decorated with Christmas lights. Explore more than 3 acres of holiday lights, sounds, decorations and food. The village features hundreds of giant candy canes, a forest of Christmas trees, Candy Land, nightly Santa appearances, a photo booth, a light tunnel and a sled run with real snow. This year, for an additional $20, families can purchase a front-of-the-line pass for the sled run and photos with Santa.

Noah Homes, 12526 Campo Road, S-6200, noahhomes.org, 4:30 p.m., tickets start at $11.

The Eight: Reindeer Monologues by Jeff Goode

DECEMBER 13

This stand-up bit highlights the points of view for Santa’s eight reindeer. The night features David Janisch as Dasher, Eric Trigg as Comet, Christine McCoy as Dancer, Andrew Walters as Prancer Mclain Parker as Cupid, Melanie Mino as Blitzen, Michael Adler as Donner and Kellen Gold as Vixen. All reindeer have something to say about Santa Claus. Each reindeer gives a confession, and after each confession the audience pieces together the truth behind the story. Discover the exposure of the naughtiest character in the North Pole. The event is for a mature audience.

Point Loma Playhouse, 3035 Talbot Street, 619-800-5497, pointlomaplayhouse.com, 8 to 10 p.m., tickets start at $15.

Pacific Beach Santacon

DECEMBER 14

Santacon unites drinks at Mission Beach with Christmas-themed specials. By purchasing a wristband, attendees get access to the cheers party, $2 to $6 naughty-or-nice drink specials, $5 to $8 food specials, professional photography, a custom bar crawl map sent in a text message, no cover fee at all seven bars, and after-party access. Registration is from 3 to 5 p.m. Following that, groups will receive their bar crawl texts. Participants who complete the custom bar challenge get the chance to win $1,000.

Pacific Beach, 4500 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach, 640-385-2614, pacificbeach-santacon.com, tickets start at $17.

Kizomba Bootcamp

DECEMBER 14

Take the chance to learn the Angolan partner dance, Kizomba, with friends or loved ones. During this three-hour workshop, guests will get a brief introduction to the history and culture of the music and dance, learn the basics and apply them with a partner, connect to the kizomba community and, of course, have fun. The introductory class will start on an individual level and then apply these skills with a partner. The event is free, but reservations are required.

A Time to Dance, 3982 30th Street, North Park, 619-297-6401, atimetodance.com, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free.

Deck the Bows: Parade of Lights

DECEMBER 15

Watch the Parade of Lights from the Fish Market’s viewing deck. Admission includes seating and a small plate for dinner. Decorate holiday cookies with loved ones and hop between boats. Holiday cocktail specials and full-bar access are available for purchase through the tableside service staff.

The Fish Market Restaurant, 750 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, 619-232-3474, thefishmarket.com, 5 to 8 p.m,. tickets start at $49.

Bold and Brilliant: TedWomen San Diego

DECEMBER 15

Bold and Brilliant covers problem solving and finding courage. Women will hear from an Olympic athlete, CEO, psychologist and communications expert. There will be a time for guests to re-center themselves through sound healing, reiki and journal writing. There will be a light lunch, and the afternoon will be wrapped up with a performance by San Diego singer/songwriter Dixie Maxwell.

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, 9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, 855-430-7503, meritagecollection.com, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., $100.

Lane Field Park Market

SUNDAYS

The Lane Field Park Market showcases more than 25 craft vendors, with amazing coffee, live music, craft stalls and lawn games. Relax on market-provided picnic rugs and enjoy a variety of food, including Vietnamese, Thai, Indian, American and Egyptian cuisine. The market hosts live music from noon to 2 p.m. and yoga in the park at 3 p.m.

Lane Field Park, 1009 North Harbor Drive, Downtown, 616-202-5244, sandiegofoodmarkets.com, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission.

Journey into Happiness

DECEMBER 16

Get in touch with your spiritual side through this retreat live streamed from India. A monk will lead this day of medication through ancient and modern techniques. This program is open to everyone older than 14, and doors open at 7:30 a.m. Bring closed bottled drinks, dress in layers and bring a notebook and pen. For comfort, guests may bring a cushion, People can bring their own food, but there are many restaurants nearby.

Fairfield Inn Marriott Suites, 1929 Palomar Oaks Way, Carlsbad, 760-579-0155, marriott.com, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. $116.

Mark Diamond

DECEMBER 17

This 25-year-old Seattle native pulls at audiences’ heart strings. Inspired by Growing up, Tom Petty and Robbie Williams, Diamond recently released the single “Steady.” His goal at shows is to connect with the audience.

Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Boulevard, Normal Heights, 619-255-7224, sodabarmusic.com, 9 p.m., tickets start at $12.

Pretty, Funny Women

DECEMBER 18

Hosted by the Comedy Store, “Pretty, Funny Women” is the longest-running all-female comedy show in the world. Created in 1995 by Lisa Sundstedt, PFW has been featured in several venues across the world including the Comedy Store in Hollywood, The Comedy Stop in Atlantic City and The Luxor in Las Vegas. The show features a mix of seasoned professionals as well as some of the funniest up-and-coming comedians. See the website for lineup details.

The Comedy Store, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla, 858-454-9176, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla, 8 p.m., tickets start at $23.