Top 15: November 13

Understanding Through Experience: A Poverty Simulation

NOVEMBER 13

The Jewish Community Foundation, Congregation Beth Israel, Interfaith Community Services and Alliance for Regional Solutions bring a poverty simulation designed to give participants an interactive experience to better understand what it means to live as a low-income family. The goal is to open people’s minds to new lifestyles and bring a deeper sense of understanding. All proceeds will be donated to organizations serving low-income families and communities.

Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive, San Diego, $10, 9 a.m. to noon, 858-279-2740, jcfsandiego.org.

A Night of Jazz and Comedy

NOVEMBER 13

Drink beer, snack on goodies and listen to jazz at Amplified Ale Works’ night of jazz and stand-up comedy. Stand-up comedians include Zoltan Kaszas, Jimmy Callaway and Jesse Egan, and The Louis V Quartet is the musical group.

Amplified Ale Works Kitchen + Beer Garden, 1429 Island Avenue, East Village, 858-270-5222, amplifiedales.com, $28.

San Diego Ramen Festival

NOVEMBER 14

Slurp, swirl and struggle with chopsticks at this year’s ramen festival. Dedicated to this delicious soup made with crafted noodles, this is a festival not to miss. The San Diego Ramen Festival features renowned chefs, ramen-eating contests, ramen-inspired art, live entertainment and a beer garden.

Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, sdramenfest.com, info@silkroadproductions.us, 6 to 9 p.m., $22 to $106.

Future Freaks Music Festival

NOVEMBER 15 TO NOVEMBER 17

Future Freaks Music Festival showcases the best in house music. Acts include King Kooba, Jhon Hogg, Dj Dan, Mathew Brian, Vanyo and Marco Belli x KiKi LeDeux. Venues vary per night.

Various venues, eventbrite.com, 9:30 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday, $6 to $37.

C-NOTE Pop-Up Art Sale

NOVEMBER 15 TO NOVEMBER 17

Check out a juried exhibition of original works priced $100 to $300.

San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park, sandiego-art.org, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday (public preview), and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (public sale), free admission.

Best Salsa Fest

NOVEMBER 16

Taste buds are about to be set on fire for this spicy festival that brings top salsa vendors from all around San Diego. The $12 to $55 admission includes salsa samplings and a bag of tortilla chips. Beer from Thorn Brewing Company and tacos will be available for purchase. Dolorosa and Los Ingratos will perform cumbias, Spanish rock and ’80s and ’90s hits. Local art vendors will be on site and part of the proceeds go to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Thorn Brewing Co., 1733 National Avenue, Barrio Logan, 619-255-9679, thorn.beer, 1 to 5 p.m., $12 to $55.

Distiller’s Guild Festival

NOVEMBER 16

Sip cocktails and talk to hundreds of connoisseurs to experience the flavors of 20 local craft distilleries. Along with cocktails, guests can enjoy a wide variety of appetizers from San Diego restaurants, a jazz ensemble and—with VIP purchase—a speakeasy/custom cocktail experience. Parking at the Liberty Station is complimentary and stay tuned for special rideshare opportunities to and from the festival.

Building 177, 2875 Dewey Road, Liberty Station, sddistillers.com, 6 to 10 p.m. $63 to $105.

Island Blue Holiday Fest

NOVEMBER 16

This family-friendly event has shopping via local vendors as well as food and a DJ. Roll up your sleeves and get the icing glue ready for the gingerbread house-building contest.

604 Marina Parkway, Chula Vista, 619-423-9200, eventbrite.com, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free registration.

Margarita Fiesta, Latin Sunset Cruise

NOVEMBER 16

Nothing hits the spot like a nice margarita, paired with two nice-looking tacos with salsa dripping off the tortilla. Enjoy this beautiful combination aboard the Chere Amere and sail into the sunset. Along with tacos there will be nachos and churros and other traditional Mexican dishes. The bar will serve classic, mango and grapefruit margaritas along with a variety of cervezas and tequila. The boat features two decks with a dance floor and lounge areas with a live DJ.

Chere Amie Yacht, 1901 N. Harbor Drive, 1-888-749-6559, cruisesdbay.com, 4 to 7 p.m., $38.70 to $500.

Cold Brew City Fest

NOVEMBER 16

Coffee addicts can celebrate their love for the caffeinated beverage. The Cold Brew City Fest has become San Diego’s largest coffee festival, with more than 20 vendors, live music, art booths, bakers and food vendors. Guests can try several cold brews and vote on the best cold brew.

Parq West, 2557 Third Avenue, Banker’s Hill, coldbrewcityfest.com, 1 to 5 p.m., $17.

The Black Keys

November 17

The Black Keys emerge from their hiatus with a new tour in support of the aptly named “Let’s Rock.” The group began its work in the early 2000s and have released nine albums throughout the decade. The collection “Brothers” charged its momentum and brought The Black Keys into the rock ‘n’ roll spotlight. The shows will offer a retrospective of The Black Keys’ career. It’s a show not to miss.

Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619-224-4171, pechangaarenasd.com, 7 p.m., tickets start at $70.

Inside Jokes at Thorn Brewing Company

NOVEMBER 18

Think you’re funny? Head over to Thorn Brewing Company for drinks and enjoy a night of stand-up comedy. Open mic sets are 3 minutes, but “comedians” get 2 extra minutes if they buy something at the bar.

Thorn Brewing Co., 1745 National Avenue, Barrio Logan, 619-255-9679, 6 to 9 p.m., thorn.beer.

Taco Tuesdays

NOVEMBER 19

Nothing, absolutely nothing can beat a Taco Tuesday—especially those at The Owl. Still not convinced? It’s half-off drink night and DJs will spin reggaeton, Latin and hip-hop hits. This event is said to sell out, and guests are advised to get bottle service and register as soon as possible.

The Owl Drug Co. Social Eating House, 602 Broadway Avenue, Gaslamp District, 619-501-0123, owldrugco.com, 6 to 10 p.m., free registration.

The T.E.A. Awards Drag and Art Show

NOVEMBER 20

Celebrate Transgender Awareness Day at the T.E.A. Awards and Trans After Party. The night will feature a silent auction and vendors, sales of which support the nonprofit Trans Family Support Services and North County LGBTQ Resource Center. After the awards ceremony, everyone is invited to the after party full of art, music and performances. The amateur hour comes with prizes, too.

Gossip Grill, 1220 University Avenue, Hillcrest, 619-260-8023, gosspigrill.com, 7 p.m. to midnight, free to $40.

Astana Ballet Presents “Masterpieces”

NOVEMBER 20

For the first time on the West Coast, Astana Ballet of Kazakhstan, visits to perform several pieces from its famed company. The Astana Ballet Theater has performed in Paris, Beijing, Vienna, Budapest, Tokyo, Brussels and New York City’s Lincoln Center. The four pieces this evening will tell a story and leave audiences speechless.

Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway Avenue, Downtown, 619-235-9500, spreckels.net, 7:30 to 10 p.m., $75 to $97.