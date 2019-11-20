Top 15: November 20

International Chocolate Tasting

NOVEMBER 20

Celebrate international education week by learning about international chocolate. Sounds like a good education! Guests are welcome to sample chocolates made in San Diego and from around the world. Chocolates and palate cleansers will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring their favorite chocolate to share. The hostel will have a happy hour going during this time and the event is free to attend.

HI USA San Diego Point Loma Hostel, 3790 Udall Street, Point Loma, 619-223-4778, hiusa.org, 7 to 8 p.m., free admission.

Low Cut Connie

NOVEMBER 21

Recognized for its high-energy live shows, Philadelphia-based band Low Cut Connie will continue to amaze its fans on its latest tour across the United States. Lead singer Adam Weiner started the act as a solo project playing piano in New York City bars and restaurants. Low Cut Connie evolved into a band and it released its first album in 2010. Its sound has been described as if it was invented in Alabama in the late-1950s.

Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858-481-8140, bellyup.com, 8 p.m., $25.

Friendsgiving Family Dinner

NOVEMBER 21

Culture + Cuisine and San Diego Melanin are coming together for a “friendsgiving” celebration. Tickets include the three-course, family-style dinner, dessert and wine. Vegetarian and pescatarian meals are available, but vegan options are not. Guests with allergies are advised to email the hosts prior to booking. This event is 18 and older. See website for full menu.

Suckerfree Southern Plate & Bar, 751 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter, sandiegomelanin.com, sandiegomelanin@gmail.com, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., $59.98-$102.42.

Collective Hearts

NOVEMBER 21

Collective Hearts is a fundraiser to help local victims and survivors of sex trafficking. This year, Collective Hearts has partnered with Hidden Treasures, an organization ready to open San Diego’s first recovery home for minor victims of sex trafficking. Wine and light appetizers will be served, women-owned businesses will open up for guests to shop, and prizes will be given out. All are welcome and all proceeds go toward local victims and survivors of sex trafficking.

960 Grand Ave, San Diego, 888-373-7888, eventbrite.com, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $25.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

NOVEMBER 21

Put on your detective caps and grab your notepads to solve this murder mystery at the Old Spaghetti Factory. Guests at the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater are automatically part of the story and are allowed to dress in costume. Everyone enjoys a three-course dinner, while they try to investigate the other guests to solve the crime.

The Old Spaghetti Factory, 275 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter, 888-643-2583, murdermysteryco.com, 7 to 10 p.m., $43.98.

Bad Bunny

NOVEMBER 22

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Puerto Rican reggaeton singer known as Bad Bunny hits San Diego as part of his tour for his latest album “Oasis,” which dropped earlier this year. Ocasio gained popularity on Soundcloud before inking a record deal. In 2016, he broke through, thanks to his single, “Diles.” Later, he had a number of hits and was featured on collabs with Cardi B and J Balvin for the No. 1 single “I Like It.” He is now nominated for Best Urban Music Album and Best Urban Fusion/Performance for the Latin Grammy Awards.

Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619-224-4171, pechangaarenasd.com, 8 p.m., $56.

Laugh Outside: Live Comedy

NOVEMBER 22

Quartyard hosts this live comedy event, with its eatery, dog run, full-service beer garden and coffeeshop. The evening features comedy from Matt Stanton, Brand Wenzel, Allison Gill and Nicki Fuchs. Dogs are asked to stay at home, and there will be free entrance with an RSVP before 7 p.m., afterward, it costs $6.15.

Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, East Village, 619-432-5303, quartyardsd.com, 6 to 9 p.m., free-$6.15.

Doggie Street Festival

NOVEMBER 23

The Doggie Street Festival started after the 2008 and 2009 economic crises when hundreds of dogs and cats were abandoned in empty houses. Families lost jobs and were unable to keep their pets, causing an overflow in animal shelters. Festival operators hope to connect animals with their forever homes. Food, music, vet tips, pet products, kids’ art area, auction prizes, contests and speakers will be at the event.

Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Road, doggiestreetfestival.org, doggiestreet@gmail.com, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., free admission.

R&B Block Party: Jive Turkey Jam

NOVEMBER 23

This event is considered one of the best R&B block parties in the San Diego area. They will be playing all the jams that don’t make enough appearances in the clubs anymore, from the ‘90s to the early 2000s, it will make you want to come out and boogie with all of the pals. Two DJs will be banging hit after hit throughout the evening. This event is a canned food drive event, guests are invited to RSVP and bring any canned food to donate in order to get free entry. Without a canned food item, it is a $5 entry fee and the event is 21 and up.

Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, East Village, 858-292-2000, eventbrite.com, 5 to 10 p.m., free-$5.

San Diego Margarita Madness 5K Run

NOVEMBER 23

This race is a little less about running hard, but just making it to the finish line to get a margarita in hand. With an RSVP, participants receive a T-shirt, a bib, a medal at the finish line and a margarita. The jumpin’ afterparty features DJs and, of course, more margaritas.

East Mission Bay Park, 2195 E. Mission Bay Drive, margaritamadness5krun.com, info@margaritamadness5krun.com, 2 to 8 p.m., $27.37.

Gratitude Food Fest

NOVEMBER 24

PlantDiego—an organization helping San Diego thrive on whole, plant-based foods—features cheese/veggie/fruit trays, holiday herbed tofu, mashed melange, cashew gravy, roasted delicata squash salad, pumpkin pie chia pudding with vanilla “nice” cream.

Loma Riviera Community Club House, 3115 Loma Riviera Drive, plantdiego.com/, register at tinyurl.com/gratitudefoodfest2019, 2 to 5 p.m., visit website for charge.

The Simplicity of Sushi

NOVEMBER 25

Join Cozymeal for its cooking class with Chef Rodney. This two-hour, three-course-meal culinary experience is focused on sushi. Students will learn how to make shrimp gyoza with sweet chili and ginger dipping sauce, an assortment of rolls including spicy tuna roll, smoked salmon roll, fried shrimp tempura roll and California roll, and wrapping it up with a Japanese banana rice pudding.

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, Serra Mesa, cozymeal.com, 6 to 8 p.m., $115.

Salty Cinema VI: “Deep Sea”

NOVEMBER 26

Salty Cinema is a film event featuring short films that explore the mysteries of the deep sea. At the end of each short film, there will be a panel of deep-sea experts with a variety of perspectives to discuss the importance of understanding the ocean. There will be four featured films, doors open at 5:30 and the films begin at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the panel will host its discussion and by 7:30 guests are welcome to free snacks, beer/cider and a social hour. Guests are asked to bring their own cup to reduce waste.

Scripps Seaside Forum, 8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla, eventbrite.com, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., free admission.

Cut Snake, Yolanda Be Cool and Bondax

NOVEMBER 27

This Thanksgiving Eve bring out all your house moves to celebrate with three EDM DJs at Spin Nightclub. The headliner, Cut Snake, has a house and disco-pop sound that will surely get anyone’s feet moving. After spending the first decade of their careers as professional surfers, Leigh Sedley and Paul Fisher came into dance music while touring the world for surf contest and discovered the underground scenes in each country. Each new beach town brought different rhythms and beats, helping him create their own sound.

Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock Street, Old Town, 619-294-9590, spinnightclub.com, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., $14.90-$25.71.

DJ MUSTARD

NOVEMBER 27

Dijon McFarlane, or DJ Mustard, is a Los Angeles-based producer and DJ. He is known for producing the singles “Rack City” by Tyga; “I’m Different” by 2 Chainz; and his latest, “Pure Water” with Migos. Guests must arrive by 11:30 p.m. for guaranteed entry with a copy of the scannable ticket (on paper or on a mobile device) and an email confirmation along with the credit card used to purchase the ticket. Guests must be 21 or older and all ticket sales are nonrefundable.

Parq Restaurant and Nightclub, 615 Broadway, Gaslamp Quarter, 619-727-6789, parqsd.com, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., $17.28-$23.04.