Top 15: November 27

Pinot+Petals: A Night of Wine and Floral Design

NOVEMBER 27

Sniff, swirl and sip with AHR Florals as it celebrates the event’s two-year anniversary. On November 27, Pinot+Petals will teach guests how to create the perfect centerpiece for their Thanksgiving dinner. Tickets include flowers, supplies and the vase. Food and beverages are not included.

Vin de Syrah, 901 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp District, 619-363-1496, ahrflorals.com, 7 to 10 p.m., $49.37.

Comedy Night at Tiger! Tiger!

NOVEMBER 28

Thunderbar Comedy presents the first weekly comedy show at Tiger! Tiger! The shows will feature nationally touring headliners as well as up-and-coming comics from across the country. Thunderbar Comedy is an organization all about bringing laughs to the San Diego area as well as Los Angeles and Boston. Come early and enjoy food and craft brews in the historic North Park. Bring your friends and hopefully have a few laughs, otherwise it’s awkward.

Tiger! Tiger!, 3025 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park, 619-487-0401, tigertigertavern.com, 7 to 10 p.m., free admission.

American Junkie House Party

NOVEMBER 28

Head to the American Junkie this Thursday to enjoy $1 pizza before 10 p.m. and $1 drafts from 9 to 11 p.m. Not only are we blessed with pizza, but there will be a dance floor and games like beer pong and ping pong throughout the night. Rotating guest DJs will provide the jams. Guests are advised to come before 11 p.m. due to crowds and long lines.

American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp District, 619-255-1981, americanjunkiesd.com, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission.

The Maine

NOVEMBER 29

Arizona-based rockers The Maine come to San Diego to promote the latest album “Are You OK?” This time around the band promises an extravagant light show and stage setup. We’ll all be fine.

Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, 619-239-8836, observatorysd.com, 7 p.m., $25.

San Diego Club Crawl

NOVEMBER 29

Crawl around the Gaslamp District, starting with American Junkie. Guests receive a free welcome shot, exclusive drink specials, no cover fees at any of the scheduled clubs, and VIP express entry at each club. The average size of the crawls are 50 to 100 or more guests. All of the venues are usually one to three blocks apart from each other, and the lineups are posted on the website.

American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp District, 619-718-0996, sandiegoclubcrawl.com, 9:30 p.m., $30.

Turn Glow Party

NOVEMBER 29

Discover a new San Diego music event launching at Queen Bee’s, Glow, a night with music, dancing and vendors. Two DJs will perform—DJ Exclusive for house music and DJ Robbie Nielson with high-energy circuit music. Dress to be illuminated, as there will be a body painting station. There will be a full bar, and 30% of sales go to the charity Work Play Love.

Queen Bee’s, 3925 Ohio Street, North Park, 619-255-5147, eventbrite.com, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $17.55 to $44.06.

Silent Party: Hip-Hop Wars

Time to party in silence! Plug in headphones and listen to three DJs playing hip-hop hits. Guests who don’t like the songs can simply switch to another DJ. Now, guests don’t have to scream to talk to one another; just take the headphones off and have a conversation or put the headphones on and dance! This event is 21 and up.

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, 207 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp District, hardrockhotelsd.com, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., tickets start at $12.

Kyroman

NOVEMBER 30

Andrew Moore is a Miami-based electronic dance music DJ and is best known for the development and use of his 10-foot-tall robot suits. Originally from London, Moore came to Miami and developed his now-beloved robot suits that have high-powered lights, smoke guns, HD LED mapping, and pyrotechnic special effects systems. Guests must arrive by 11:30 for guaranteed entry.

Parq Restaurant and Nightclub, 615 Broadway, Gaslamp District, 619-727-6789, parqsd.com, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., tickets start at $11.

Vegan Harvest Fest

NOVEMBER 30

Join the Dojo Cafe for its vegan harvest fest with more than 15 vegan food vendors, music, forums and a pumpkin patch. Join Dojo’s mission by bringing the community together through its events.

The Dojo Cafe, 4350 El Cajon Boulevard, City Heights, 619-494-1584, eventbrite.com, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission.

CBD Farmers Market

DECEMBER 1

San Diego’s first CBD farmers market is all about providing information to the public. Visit this free event to learn about local, reliable CBD brands. The brands participating include Zirie CBD, CannaPride, Elysian Valley Co., Honey Flower, Harbor Collective and Boochcraft, the latter of which will host tastings for the public. This event is 21 and older and will have free alcoholic beverages. Two DJs will perform throughout the day for all dancing and fitness purposes.

Hillcrest Athletic Club,1243 University Avenue, Hillcrest, eventbrite.com, 2 to 6 p.m., free admission.

Free Yoga in the Park

DECEMBER 1

San Diego Food Markets is hosting free yoga in the park. This 45-minute session overlooks the bay, creating the perfect environment to calm the mind and ease the heart. The session will take place in the far north section of the park, behind the craft stalls. Before beginning, attendees are welcome to enjoy boutique coffee and street food from more than 30 vendors, browse through local crafts, listen to live music, play lawn games and relax on picnic rugs. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat, rug or towel and meet at 2:50 for a 3 p.m. start. Spaces are limited; guests are asked to sign up as soon as possible.

Lane Field Park, 1009 North Harbor Drive, Downtown, 616-202-5244, sandiegofoodmarkets.com, 3 to 4 p.m., free admission.

Scavenger Hunt Adventure

DECEMBER 2

Balboa Park is turned into a giant game board with this scavenger hunt. It’s a combination of the “Amazing Race” with a three-hour city tour. The pressure is on; select your teams with up to five members and be the first to find gems of this city. Teams receive clues and compete in challenges while learning local history. Teams can start whenever they’d like and play at their pace.

Veterans Museum and Memorial Center, 2115 Park Boulevard, Balboa Park, 415-734-9330, eventbrite.com, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., tickets start at $38.

Old Town Tequila Social Tour

DECEMBER 3

Take taco Tuesdays to a new level with Tequila Tuesdays. Join this guided tour through cantinas, tequila factories and a tortilleria for tequila tastings. The first stop is Baja Rockin’ Lobster Cantina where guests can get a tequila shot while enjoying chips and salsa. Next, Old Town Tequila Factory with another tequila shot on the rooftop patio overlooking the San Diego Harbor. After that, a stop at Cafe Coyote with a traditional tortilleria where guests are provided with two handmade tortillas with complimentary homemade salsa. Finally, guests are taken to El Agave restaurant, bar and tequila museum. Guests can taste the best of their 2,000 tequilas. Guests are encouraged to order extra drinks and food during this tour. Gratuity is not included in the ticket purchase.

Old Town San Diego, 3890 Twiggs Street, eventbrite.com, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., $129.

How Bad are E-Cigarettes?

DECEMBER 4

The Center for Ethics in Science and Technology is hosting a series of speakers about e-cigarettes. These devices have become widely popular and used so fast that safety testing is minimal. The discussion relates to the safety of e-cigarettes, their rapid growth in popularity, and a debate about the varieties of vape flavoring and their levels of chemicals. This debate will also revolve around the differences between smoking cigarettes versus e-cigarettes in levels of health and safety. This event’s guest speaker is associate professor of medicine at the University of San Diego, Dr. Laura E. Crotty Alexander, a pulmonary critical care specialist.

Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park, ethicscenter.net, 5 to 7 p.m., free admission.

“Friends” Trivia

DECEMBER 4

How well do you know “Friends?” Do you know Joey’s favorite food or Chandler’s middle name? Do you know what happens in London? If you consider yourself a “Friends” expert, this may be the night for you. The TapRoom will be hosting this trivia night for a chance to win prizes and show off your TV knowledge. All teams must purchase a ticket to join the trivia night; teams can have a maximum of six people, and only one ticket is needed per team. The night is 21 and older. There are limited spots, so the event will sell out.

SD TapRoom, 1269 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach, 619-500-2001, sunsettrivia.com, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., tickets start at $17.