Top 15: December 4

“One Big Family”

DECEMBER 4

“One Big Family” is a live series event dedicated to gathering the indie-rock Christian community. The lineup features Antoine Bradford, Sarah Juers, Lovkn and Beach Chapel. Enjoy the evening listening to spiritual and uplifting songs right before the holiday season.

Bradley Mountain, 710 17th Street, East Village, onebigfamilytour.com, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., $17.55.

The 1975

DECEMBER 5

Radio station 91X and Subaru present The 1975, Catfish and the Bottlemen, IDKHOW and Fashion Jackson. England’s The 1975 is one of the leading alternative bands, as the group’s sophomore effort “I Like It When You Sleep, for You are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It,” reached No. 1 in the United States and United Kingdom. From there, the group has soared through the charts, giving rock that twist of catchy pop rhythms and sending powerful messages while doing it. The second half of the band’s third full-length album, “A Brief Inquiry into Relationships,” is expected in 2020. Fans should keep their eyes open as this new year approaches.

Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619-224-4171, pechangaarenasd.com, 6:30 p.m. $35.

Illenium

DECEMBER 6

Illenium, or Nicholas Miller, is a producer and a DJ who brings a mix of festival-ready dubstep and trap to his sets. In 2014, Miller debuted in several festivals and began collaborating with artists to produce new albums. This three albums since 2016 have reached the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, with 2019’s “Ascend” reaching No. 1. His performances at festivals are top-notch, involving the entire crowd into a sea of dancing and jumping. His shows do not disappoint.

Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619-224-4171, pechangaarenasd.com, 8 p.m. $98.

Parq Fifth Anniversary

DECEMBER 6

Parq Restaurant and Nightclub is thanking its fans for its five years with an anniversary party featuring Trey Songz and Saweetie. Guests must arrive by 11:30 p.m. if they want guaranteed entry and must be 21 or older. Guests must adhere to the dress code. See the website for more info.

Parq Restaurant and Nightclub, 615 Broadway, Gaslamp District, 619-727-6789, parqsd.com, 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., $20-$75.

Alonzo Bodden

DECEMBER 6

Comedian Alonzo Bodden refers to himself as “cynically good- natured,” but the older he gets, he has to call out idiocy to get through the day. Bodden won season three of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” is a regular on NPR’s “Comedy Congress” and a panelist on the Game Show Network’s “Mind of a Man.” He hosts the “Who’s Paying Attention” podcast, too.

The Comedy Store, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla, 858-454-9176, thecomedystore.com, 7:30 p.m., $23.66.

Holiday Jam

DECEMBER 6

Join SDXD and UX Speakeasy to celebrate their annual holiday jam, this year with a rock ‘n’ roll theme. Guests are invited to whip out their best leather and grunge ensembles for a night of live music and a taco spread. A mariachi group and Roper’s Kimono will make special appearances. Food includes carne asada, pollo asada, grilled fish and veggie tacos and three drink tickets.

Konrad + King, 3426 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights, 858-333-7369, konradking.com, 6 to 9 p.m., $15-$25.

Beatles Fair

DECEMBER 7

Die-hard fan of The Beatles? Celebrate all-things Fab Four at the Beatles Fair. It’s a day full of music and discussions led by guest speakers Robbie Rist, Mark Brickley and John Borack. Live performers include Blac Rabbit, Revolution Band, The Nowhere Men, The Baja Bugs and True Stories. Memorabilia displays and a rock ‘n’ roll marketplace are a part of the fun.

Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center, 3925 Ohio Street, North Park, 619-255-5147, queenbeessd.com, noon to 11:30 p.m., tickets start at $27.

Little Italy Tree Lighting

DECEMBER 7

Kick off the holiday season with a communal celebration in Little Italy for the annual Christmas tree lighting. This year’s custom tree has been enhanced in Piazza Basilone, which will be filled with festive décor and holiday vendors. The ceremony includes entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday treats and a visit from Santa himself.

Little Italy, littleitalysd.com, 4 to 8 p.m.

San Diego Barbecue and Craft Beer Festival

DECEMBER 7

Nothing but barbecue, unlimited craft beer and hard cider? Yes, please! Along with amazing, greasy and messy food, there will be live music and a variety of outdoor games. This is a 21-and-older event. Rain or shine.

Ingram Plaza, 2751 Dewey Road, Liberty Station, eventbrite.com, 1 to 5 p.m., $45.

East Village Holiday Market

DECEMBER 8

Everything on 13th Street between Island and Market will be closed, only to be transformed into a winter market with more than 100 vendors. Quartyard will have a lighting ceremony for its 25-foot tree, a Santa visit, holiday decorations and Christmas carolers. There will be live music from The Baja Bugs, a Beatles tribute band, and a special surprise. This is a rain-or-shine and family-friendly event.

Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, East Village, 619-546-5636, eastvillagesandiego.com, 3 to 8 p.m., free admission.

Parade of Lights: Holiday Yacht Party

DECEMBER 8

Cruise through the San Diego Bay this holiday season on a 90-foot yacht while sipping a chilled glass of champagne. Enjoy a full bar, an open-view dance floor and plenty of lounge areas. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite festive attire, from ugly sweaters and Santa hats to all the red and green your heart desires. Check-in and boarding begins at 4:30 p.m. Please arrive 30 to 45 minutes prior to cruise time.

Chere Amie Yacht, 1901 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, 888-749-6559, crusesdbay.com, 5 to 7 p.m., tickets start at $44.

Breakfast with Santa

DECEMBER 8

Dave and Buster’s is hosting a breakfast with Santa! Enjoy a hot breakfast with Santa and take a picture with the man in charge. Tickets include a breakfast buffet, a power card worth $10 for ticket games and unlimited video game play and a festive hot cocoa station. The buffet includes bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage, roasted potatoes, bagels with cream cheese, waffles, orange juice, soda, tea and coffee. Be sure to bring your own camera to capture the moments!

Dave and Buster’s San Diego, 2931 Camino Del Rio North, Mission Valley East, 619-280-7115, daveandbusters.com, 8 to 10 a.m., $21.81.

Aubrey Logan in “A Sassy Christmas”

DECEMBER 9

In her “A Sassy Christmas” performance, YouTuber Aubrey Logan takes all Christmas songs and gives them a new take. There will be plenty of heartfelt moments and pure ones as well, but it will mainly be a night of jazzy and fun entertainment. Logan’s octave range and trombone playing leave audiences breathless and wondering how she does it.

Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest, 619-400-4500, ma4s.com, 8 p.m., $15.

Santa’s Bag Holiday Party and Drive

DECEMBER 10

Enjoy the beauty of the holiday season in an evening filled with fun, friends and live entertainment. Santa’s Bag Holiday Party and Drive is an event dedicated to helping children during their hospitalization through the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped, new toy to donate. The party opens with a performance by soprano soloist Barbara Boyle Tobler and ends with a DJ spinning dance music. Guests are invited to dress festive. There is $6 valet or free street parking.

La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla, 855-476-6870, lavalencia.com, $4 to $28.

Magical Snowfall

DECEMBER 11

At 6 p.m., sunny San Diego will be transformed into a snowy winter wonderland that continues through December 24 at the courtyard near the koi pond. Children will receive free holiday headbands and “magic glasses” so they can see the snow falling in rainbow colors. Each night, caroling groups will walk through the center, entertaining guests between the snowfalls.

Village Walk at Eastlake, 878 Eastlake Parkway, 619-239-0533, shopvillagewalk.com, 6 p.m., free admission.