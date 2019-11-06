Top 15: November 6

The Ghost of Paul Revere

NOVEMBER 6

The Ghost of Paul Revere calls itself “holler folk” because of its beloved call-and-response melodies and densely layered harmonies. The band, which blends bluegrass and rock, is celebrating the release of its sophomore album, “Monarch.” The first album drew comparisons to The Revivalists, The Avett Brothers and Brown Bird.

The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Boulevard, Middletown, casbahmusic.com, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., tickets start at $19.23.

Pink Boots Society San Diego Ladies Arm Wrestling

NOVEMBER 7

The Pink Boots Society women take to the tables to arm wrestle for charity. The nonprofit with international membership supports women working in the brewing profession—especially in creating craft beer. Tickets include the arm-wrestling event as well as a drink and two tacos. Audience members are welcome to challenge the members.

Kairoa Brewing Company, 4601 Park Boulevard, University Heights, pinkbootssociety.org, 5:30 to 10 p.m., tickets start at $28.16.

Mesmerica 360 San Diego: A Visual Music Journey

NOVEMBER 8

This family-friendly, 360 full-dome projection journey will be something else. Those ages 6 and older can witness the music of Grammy-nominated composer and percussionist James Hood and 3-D animated art made by artists across the world for an immersive experience designed to relax, soothe and stimulate the mind and senses.

Fleet Science Center Planetarium, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park, boxoffice@jameshood.com, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m, tickets start at $15.48.

Whethan

NOVEMBER 8

Whethan—otherwise known as 19-year-old DJ Ethan Snoreck—comes to Old Town with his mixes and beats. Snoreck began his career as a Soundcloud producer and subsequently got the attention of Skrillex. Snoreck has since collaborated with chart-topping artists like Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, and toured with The Chainsmokers.

Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock Street, Old Town, spinnightclub.com, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., tickets start at $20.56.

Film and Float: “The Great Gatsby”

NOVEMBER 8

The Lafayette Hotel’s monthly film by the pool will have you sipping champagne and wanting to do the Charleston with the classic “The Great Gatsby.” Feel transported while you lounge poolside watching the intoxicating life of Mr. Jay Gatsby in the classiest way possible. Prohibition cocktails are on special all night. This event promotes the Roaring 2020s, the Lafayette Hotel’s New Year’s Eve party.

The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, lafayettehotelsd.com, 6 to 8 p.m., free, registration required.

Beer and Cupcake Pairing with Daniella’s Cupcakes

NOVEMBER 8

Celebrate San Diego Beer Week with Thorn Beer and specially created cupcakes from Daniella’s Kitchen. By purchasing a ticket, guests receive four mini cupcakes and four 5-ounce tastes of beer. See the breakdown of the pairing menu on the website.

Thorn Brewing Mission Hills, 4026 Hawk Street, Mission Hills, eventbrite.com, 5 to 8 p.m., $20.

Uncorked: Derby Days

NOVEMBER 9

Experience over 150 wines and champagnes from across the globe, live music and food trucks while enjoying the races trackside. In addition, keep the festivities going with the Russell Dickerson concert immediately after the event.

Del Mar Racing, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, uncorkedwinefestivals.com, noon to 4 p.m., $25-$95.

Cali Love Music and Arts Festival

NOVEMBER 9

Named after 10 Barrel Brewing’s most popular IPA, “Cali Love,” the festival has three stages of local music, interactive and live art, and beer. See website for performance times and stage lineups.

10 Barrel Brewing San Diego, 1501 E Street, East Village, 10barrel.com, 2 to 11:30 p.m., $17.

Give Clean Water: Going Global Fundraiser

NOVEMBER 9

Give Clean Water, a nonprofit dedicated to providing clean water to communities in Fiji, is hosting its fundraiser to grow on a global scale. Join the organization on Coronado Island for an evening of island music, food, drinks, a silent auction and raffles. The evening will also feature founder Darrel Larson discussing how guests can partner with the organization and provide clean water to different communities.

The Broadstone Coronado Clubhouse, 1515 Second Street, Coronado Island, givecleanwater.org, 5 to 8 p.m., tickets start at $20.

Morning Yoga on the Cliffs

NOVEMBER 10

Wake up with yoga at Sunset Cliffs with Yoga Jawn, whose mission is to serve others through yoga and finding peace. Feel centered with the free community class of vinyasa flow overlooking the ocean. Guests are asked to bring a towel or blanket, water, and a sweater in case it gets cold. All experience levels are welcome. Students who have not attended class need to sign their waiver at http://bit.ly/yogajawnwaiverEB.

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, 1253 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego, yogajawn.com, 11 a.m., visit website for further information.

Kilo

NOVEMBER 11

Artist Kilo returns to the United States to offer a sneak peek of an album set for release next year. The Australia-based group released its debut, “Backwater,” in 2014, and went on to sell out the majority of its shows. The band blends electro-pop and rhythm and blues.

Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park, sodabarmusic.com, 8 p.m., tickets start at $15.

Pacific Beach Cleanup

NOVEMBER 11

With summer coming to a close, now is the perfect time to look at the damage done to the beaches. Visit the beach and help pickup leftover sunscreen bottles, juice box straws and Starbucks. Music will blare and snacks will be handed out to participants. Cleanup supplies will be provided and sustainable gifts will be distributed. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and long pants.

Crystal Pier, exact location handed out upon registration, eventbrite.com, noon to 3 p.m., free.

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

NOVEMBER 12

On tour supporting his 2019 album, “ERYS,” Jaden Smith is joined by his sister, Willow. Jaden is having one hot year, having been added to the RapCaviar playlist with genre-defining artists like Cardi B, Juice WRLD and Gunna. He performed at 2018 Coachella and went on tour with Post Malone. Along with music, Jaden co-founded Just Water, an environmentally conscious paper water bottle that is ethically sourced and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The two will bring a night of rap, hip-hop, alternative rock and indie rock.

SOMA San Diego, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, somasandiego.com, 8 p.m., tickets start at $34.50.

2019 OB Restaurant Walk

NOVEMBER 12

The Ocean Beach Town Council and Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association invites everyone to join the foodie event of the year. The OB Restaurant Walk offers more than 50 food samples from OB’s best restaurants. Guests can hop on a free trolley with multiple stops in the neighborhood. Proceeds go to the OB Food and Toy Drive, which helps more than 100 local families and seniors in need during the holidays.

Ocean Beach, 4805 Newport Avenue, San Diego, oceanbeachsandiego.com, 5 to 9 p.m., tickets start at $30.

Voices in the Sea

NOVEMBER 13

The National Marine Mammal Foundation will provide a 90-minute workshop for students to learn about the science of marine mammal sound. Most marine mammals rely upon sounds for communication, foraging, navigation and predator avoidance. Through a variety of activities and demonstrations, students can learn about the importance of sounds. The NMMF scientists have published thousands of peer-reviewed papers, and developed instrumentation that allows hearing of sound production abilities.

Girl Scouts San Diego, 1231 Upas Street, Balboa Campus, eventbrite.com, 6:30 to 8 p.m., free to register.