Top 15: October 16

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

TO NOVEMBER 2

Halloween is upon us, my friends, and with that marks the return of Haunted Trails of Balboa Park. Bring your friends and prepare to be shaking as fear and excitement pump through your body in this trail throughout Balbao Park.

Balboa Park, Marston Point and along Balboa Drive, near Juniper Street, hauntedtrail.net, 7 to 10:30 p.m., tickets start at $24.99.

The Beach Boys

OCTOBER 16 AND OCTOBER 17

The Beach Boys are back to surf in the USA. Even though the weather may be getting colder, The Beach Boys will make us feel like it’s the summer of 1970. Everyone will be sipping their tropical drinks and feeling like they are dancing in the sand with all their friends.

Humphreys Concerts By The Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma, humphreysconcerts.com, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $85.

Judah & The Lion

OCTOBER 17

Nashville-based alternative rock band Judah & The Lion comes to San Diego on its Pep Talks Worldwide Tour. With its twang of folk, rhythm of hip hop, strings of rock ‘n’ roll and catchiness of pop, this group is known as one of Nashville’s most genre-bending bands. Judah & The Lion formed at Belmont University in Tennessee when the musicians—who hail from all over the United States—brought their influences to Music City. The group’s latest album is “Pep Talks.”

Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, observatorynp.com, 8 p.m., $30-$100.

Jonas Brothers w/Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw

OCTOBER 17

Every girl now in their 20s has dreamed for this day to arrive. In the 2000s, the Jonas Brothers were the heartthrobs of many 12-year-old girls. Rooms were decorated with posters of them and CD players blasted “Burnin’ Up” and “SOS.” In 2010, the band stopped producing music, and each brother went their own way. Nine years later, they surprised us all by releasing “Sucker,” thus announcing their reunion. They are on tour for “Happiness Begins.”

Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Point Loma, pechangaarenasd.com, 7:30 p.m., prices start at $33.

Without Walls Festival

OCTOBER 17 TO OCTOBER 20

The Without Walls Festival showcases all forms of art and creativity—but with a twist. WOW’s point is to prove art thrives without walls. The family-friendly festival features more than 20 exhibits from art to dance to plays.

Arts District Liberty Station, 2825 Dewey Road, La Jolla, lajollaplayhouse.org, various times, free to $35.

Chris Brown

OCTOBER 18

Starting his career in church choirs in his hometown of Tappahannock, Virginia, Chris Brown has long been recognized for his soulful voice and natural talent. In 2004, Brown signed with Jive Records and released his self-titled debut album the following year. He has since become a 2000s icon with songs like “Kiss Kiss,” “No Air” (featuring Jordin Sparks) and “Forever.” He has now sold over 140 million records worldwide and his latest album “Indigo” launched him on this tour.

Viejas Arena, San Diego State University, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego, viejasarena.com, 6:30 p.m., tickets start at $63.50.

Borrego Days Desert Festival

OCTOBER 18 TO OCTOBER 20

Celebrate the 54th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival, a homegrown and volunteer-based event. This year’s theme is “Bloom in Borrego” to honor last spring’s wildflower bloom. From 6:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, the Rotary Club is hosting a pancake breakfast at Coldwell Banker.

Christmas Circle Park, 700 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, borregodays.com, times vary, free admission, charge for kids’ bouncy attractions.

Tyler, The Creator

OCTOBER 19

Born as Tyler Okonma, Tyler, The Creator is a hip-hop artist who has pushed the boundaries since 2010. His alternative style and angry raps connected with millions of fans. In 2017, Tyler released “Flower Boy,” which was nominated for Best Rap Album for the 60th annual Grammy Awards. In 2019, Okonma released “Igor” and collected his first No. 1 album on the Billboard charts.

Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Point Loma, pechangaarenasd.com, 7 p.m., prices start at $50.

Eastlake Cycle and 5K Run and Technology and Innovation Fair

OCTOBER 19

The 25th annual Eastlake Cycle is a family-friendly event during which parents and locals can see what K-12 school programs are doing to prepare for the future. There will be opportunities to learn about technology-based career paths as well as to hear from local experts in technology fields. Hand-on opportunities allow guests to check out STEM or STEAM activities. Participants also have the option to bike or run in the 5K to support technology and innovation programs in EastLake schools. All participants will get a free shirt and a medal.

Eastlake Middle School, 900 Duncan Ranch Road, Chula Vista, eefkids.org/event/cycle/, 6:30 a.m. to noon, $10-$50.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

OCTOBER 20

Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Waxie presents Making Strides of San Diego. These walks unite communities nationwide, to save lives and celebrate breast cancer survivors. This 2.5-mile walk has a new route: through Balboa Park, on Highway 163, exit Quince Avenue and loop back around to Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. Participants and guests can purchase T-shirts, hats and tote bags for $5 to $35. This year, there will be food trucks; 20% of profits will be donated to Making Strides.

Balboa Park, corner of Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street, San Diego, acsevents.org, 6:30 a.m. check in, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. walk, check website for details.

Boots in the Park

OCTOBER 20

Slip on cowboy boots, plaid shirts and blue jeans because it’s time to get country at this year’s Boots in the Park country music festival. Headliners include Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, Devin Dawson, Cassadee Pope and Leaving Austin. This festival includes barbecue, full bars and line dancing. Talk about yeehaw! Guests can bring in small chairs, but no outside food or beverages. This event is strictly 21 and older.

Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, Downtown, eventbrite.com, noon to 9 p.m., tickets start at $59.57.

San Diego Triathlon Challenge

OCTOBER 20

What started as three friends trying to help an athlete paralyzed in triathlon has grown into a movement supporting and empowering those dealing with physical challenges. Nationwide now, the nonprofit Challenged Athletes helps these athletes through community, mentoring and raising awareness. Participants can choose from triathlon, stationary cycling marathon, 5K Fitness Walk, Philadelphia Insurance Kids’ Run, Kaiser Permanente Thrive Yoga By the Sea or virtual participation. All funds go toward the mission of Challenged Athletes.

Location varies by event, challengedathletes.org, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., see website for details.

’80 Night with DJ Junior

OCTOBER 21

Get transported back in time with DJ Junior as he and special guests celebrate the ’80s. This 21-and-older event is perfect for neon, side ponytails and bright blue eyeshadow that better be popping. Fellas better have their hair slicked back, their jeans high waisted, and leather jackets on. DJ Junior will be playing some funky music, so you better find someone who loves you and dance with them all night.

The Merrow, 1271 University Avenue, Hillcrest, themerrow.com, 9 p.m., free admission.

The Kooks

OCTOBER 22

This English indie band has an upbeat and loving rhythm that can make anyone dance. The band formed in 2004, had a few bumps in the road with band members leaving for personal and medical reasons and reunited 2009 with “Junk of the Heart.” Their influences come from the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Bob Dylan. Their 2018 album “Kids” has more of a rock touch to it, creating a high-energy but warm and loving feel.

Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, observatorynp.com, 8 p.m., tickets start at $25.

Curbside Bites Food Truck Markets

OCTOBER 23

There’s something about approaching a food truck, ordering a quesadilla with avocado and watching them grill up the tortilla. They sprinkle the extra cheese on there, just like you asked, the steam rises, and the sweet aroma bursts from the food truck. When the little bell rings, prepare for that first bite. With Curbside bites, this is all possible. The mission is to bring 250 individually owned gourmet food trucks to service locations throughout Southern California. Come on down and explore what each little truck has to offer.

B Street between India and Columbia streets, Columbia, curbsidebites.com, times and prices depend on trucks, check website for details.