Top 15: October 2

Taste of Mission Hills

OCTOBER 2

Experience an evening of tastes from all throughout Mission Hills, one of San Diego’s premiere dining destinations. From local to international, eighth annual Taste of Mission Hill features 25 participants showcasing their delicious bites. Make sure to bring your appetite as chefs, baristas and ice cream makers are preparing to captivate your taste buds.

Mission Hills Restaurants (Free trolley service included in ticket). missionhillsbid.com/taste/, 5 to 9 p.m. $30-35.

Raveena

OCTOBER 2

Soul and R&B singer Raveena wants to make music that’s a complete expression of the self. Her latest album, “Lucid,” is conceptual and experimental threaded together by a story of healing and expression meant to experience from start to finish.

The Stage Room, 105 Eucalyptus Grove Lane, San Diego, eventbrite.com, 8:30 to 11 p.m., $17 general admission, free for UCSD students with ID.

Flower Crown Workshop

OCTOBER 3

During this fun workshop, participants can make their own floral headpiece. Get even more creative and bring your own embellishments to further personalize your flower crown.

Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Avenue, Sherman Heights, 619-232-5181, bit.ly/2mKqQlh, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $25.

Vampire Weekend

OCTOBER 3

Mixing indie rock with joyful, Afro pop-inspired melodies and rhythms, Vampire Weekend found success with two consecutive, chart-topping albums. Rock out and dance to all your favorites like “A-Punk” or “Oxford Comma” or find some new favorites from its new album, Father of the Bride,” like “This Life” or “Bambina.” Soccer Mommy opens.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, as.sdsu.edu/calcoast/events/, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $42.

The San Diego Museum of Art Screening: “Hockney”

OCTOBER 4

Complementing the museum’s previous installation of David Hockney’s “The Valley,” “Hockney” dives into the life, loves and career of one of the world’s most celebrated contemporary artists. This film offers a deeply personal look into the artist’s remarkable life. Show your ticket for a free look into Art After Hours from 5 to 8 p.m.

James S. Copley Auditorium, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park, sdmart.org, 8 p.m., $5 to $10.

Harry Potter Trivia

OCTOBER 4

Harry Potter fans can show their stuff during this fun, themed trivia night. Teams can prove their wizardry knowledge to win magical prizes.

The Rail, 3796 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest, facebook.com, 7 to 9 p.m., $16.

National Taco Day Pop-up!

OCTOBER 4

Celebrate National Taco Day and the upcoming opening of Puesto in Mission Valley with this taco pop-up outside the eatery’s future home.

5010 Mission Center Road, Mission Valley, facebook.com, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free admission.

Oktoberfest

OCTOBER 5

Quartyard is bringing Oktoberfest to San Diego with over 20 beers on tap, along with giant pretzels, lederhosen and, of course, beer. Join in the traditional Oktoberfest debauchery with games like cornhole and live music from a traditional German-American polka band, Oompah Katz. Prost!

Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, Gaslamp District, Eventbrite.com, 2 to 7 p.m., $5 to $20, 21 and older.

Pacific Beachfest 2019

OCTOBER 5

Get ready for a Saturday stacked with activities for the whole family in the heart of Pacific Beach. Imbibe in shopping, kids’ activities, a 5K, a taco contest, a craft beer garden and more.

Crystal Pier, 4500 Ocean Boulevard, Pacific Beach, pacificbeachfest.org, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, free admission.

A Dirty Filthy Show

OCTOBER 5

An art show that your mother warned you about. Experience erotic and sensual art that focuses on adults-only subject matter. Ticket proceeds are given to the artist with the “dirtiest, filthiest piece.”

La Bodega Art Gallery, 2196 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan, evensi.us, 6 to 10 p.m, $1, 18 and older.

Autism Speaks San Diego

Walk 2019

OCTOBER 5

Start a team, join a team or come on your own. Walk and fundraise to enhance the lives of people living with autism. Autism Speaks Walk is powered by the love of people with autism and the loved ones who support them, accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. Teams will compete in competitions and challenges leading up to a walk along NTC park.

Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Road, Liberty Station, act.autismspeaks.org, 760-960-6725, 9 a.m. registration, free but fundraising is encouraged

Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day

OCTOBER 5

Help your kids discover the joy of pedaling and riding in the dirt. Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day (TKMBD) is an annual event that seeks to introduce mountain biking to the next generation. With fun game stations, ramps and short trail rides, this event is perfect for daredevils and attention seekers.

Morley Field Sports Complex, 2221 Morley Field Drive, Balboa Park, facebook.com, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., free.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

OCTOBER 5

Kickoff the spooky October season while still enjoying the San Diego summer beach weather. Summer Movies in the Park presents “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Mission Bay. Set up your picnic spot early so your kids can enjoy pre-movie activities like a bounce house and arts and crafts. Movie will start 15 minutes after sunset.

Santa Clara Point, 1800 Santa Clara Place, Mission Bay, summermoviesinthepark.com. 5 p.m., free admission.

Neon Sunset: A Queer Poolside Session

OCTOBER 5

Feel the sun set as you dance and play at an outdoor lounge at the bay. A neon and glow in the day dance party for LGBTQ+, PoC, trans and allies, this event is a space for everyone to feel welcomed. The event is hosted by the HER app.

Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, 1775 E. Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay, eventbrite.com, melody@weareher.com, 6 to 10 p.m., $10 to $15, 21 and older.

Paddle for Clean Water

OCTOBER 6

Paddle for Clean Water is the largest noncompetitive surf event in California, where hundreds of participants paddle surfboards, SUPs and kayaks to raise awareness to clean our San Diego County oceans and beaches. Rock out to a soundtrack during your paddle with a live band on the beach and after your paddle listen in on speakers who represent the beach-loving community.

Ocean Beach Municipal Pier, 1950 Abbott Street, Ocean Beach, sandiego.surfrider.org, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free.