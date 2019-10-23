Top 15: October 23

Caravan Palace

OCTOBER 23

Parisian jazz/electronic band Caravan Palace will take its swing rhythms to San Diego. Influenced by bands like Daft Punk, the eight-member group has beats that can make anyone get up and dance, as it incorporates swing and tap dancing into its performances. Its latest album, “Chronologic,” came out in August.

Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, Suite 1, North Park, 8 p.m., tickets start at $47.

Andrew Bird

OCTOBER 24

Known for his strong voice and deft violin playing, Andrew Bird comes to us with his 15th studio album, “My Finest Work Yet.” The former member of the Squirrel Nut Zippers has fun effects pedals and whistling talents under his wing as well. Check him out at the House of Blues.

House of Blues Voodoo Stage, 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, hob.com, 8 p.m., tickets start at $48.50.

latinamericanartfairsd.com

San Diego Halloween Pub Crawl

OCTOBER 25

Boo-ze! Did I scare you? Be ready to get your spookiest, funniest costumes out and join the San Diego Halloween Pub Crawl. Show up in costume, get a pub crawl map at check-in, and hit more than 20 bars and nightclubs. Guests will get free nightclub entry, drink discount coupons and welcome shot tickets at select venues. Dying for more? There will be a San Diego zombie crawl after party once all the ghoulish shenanigans end. See website for discount details.

Moonshine Beach, 1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach, sandiegoclubcrawl.com, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., $30.

Trick-or-Treat on India Street

OCTOBER 25

Looking for something a little more family friendly? Little Italy will host its annual trick-or-treat on India Street, where all your favorite little critters and witches can gather together to get a KitKat or two. Businesses on India Street will open their doors to any goblin or dinosaur who comes to their doors for their treats, and parents don’t have to worry about safety. Come join this beloved tradition in this historic neighborhood.

Piazza della Famiglia, 555 W. Date Street, Little Italy, littleitalysd.com, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., free admission.

Thriller Flash Mob in Balboa Park

OCTOBER 26

No mere mortal can resist the evil of the thriller—and now you don’t have to. The San Diego Civic Dance Association will host a “Thriller” flash mob in Balboa Park. Dress in a “Thriller”-related costume. It’s OK to bring the kids. Rehearsals begin at 10 a.m., with the performance noon. Participants are encouraged to bring water and snacks. Feeling like you could dance to a little MJ? Sign up and get ready to have the thrill of your life.

Balboa Park Club Ballroom/Plaza De Panama, 2150 Pan American Road West, eventbrite.com, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free registration.

San Diego Halloween Black Pearl Yacht Party

OCTOBER 26

Capt. Jack Sparrow won’t be there, but board the boat anyway and drink rum just like he does. This three-deck yacht will take guests across the water to see views of the San Diego skyline, harbor and Coronado Bridge. Two DJs will play two floors with dance areas and a variety of free food. Pirate costumes are preferred, but any costume will do just fine.

The California Spirit Yacht, 990 N. Harbor Drive, Dock 3, eventbrite.com, 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $109-$1,095.

OCTOBER 26

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier will bring his soulful voice to San Diego on his “Wasteland, Baby!” tour. His debut single, “Take Me to Church,” sent this artist to multiplatinum status in several countries. Later, in 2014, he released his debut album, which topped the charts in Ireland and scored top 10 positions on a global level. “Wasteland Baby!” came out in March with more of the soulful power his fans adore. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart. It won’t be a waste of time to see this beautiful human perform.

CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, Mission Valley, as.sdsu.edu/calcoast, 8 p.m., tickets start at $39.50.

Birch Aquarium’s Haunted Aquarium: Sea Monster Mash

OCTOBER 27

Take the little ones, ages 2 and older, to Birch Aquarium to discover a sea of glowing beasts, get sticky with slime and enjoy several Halloween-themed games. For this event, everybody must make a purchase and kids free in October coupons do not apply.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps, 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla, aquarium.ucsd.edu, 6 to 9 p.m., $20 for Birch Aquarium members, $25 for public in advance, $30 at the door.

San Diego Haunted Brewery

OCTOBER 27

Step inside and grab a beer at the San Diego Haunted Brewery—if you dare! This historic brewery has been open for decades, but its presence won’t leave. Does your desire for a cold beer overtake your fear? Unlimited beer samples are for those who enter. Dress up in costumes and have a howling good time.

The Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park, eventbrite.com, 6 to 10 p.m., $40 in advance, $50 day of event.

Sushi Festival San Diego

OCTOBER 27

Better dust off those chopsticks and get out that extra soy sauce you carry with you at all times because the Sushi Festival of San Diego is in town. This time, though, the festival is trying to make history with the most sushi pieces created in a 48-hour period. Sushi chef masters will aim to create 100,000 sushi pieces, and all you have to do is eat them. Sounds like a typical Tuesday to me. Your ticket is your entry; once in it is all-you-can-eat sushi—honestly, a dream come true.

The Dana on Mission Bay, 1710 W. Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay, eventbrite.com, 2 to 10 p.m., followed by VIP/media event 2 to 8 p.m. October 28, tickets start at $106.

Trick or Trot

5K run

OCTOBER 27

Worried about how much candy you are going to eat on Halloween? Sign up for Trick or Trot 5K to get a workout beforehand. That way, you won’t feel guilty about consuming your weight in Twizzlers. Runners are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, and prizes will be awarded to the best individual, small- and large-group costumes as well as the fastest runners. All proceeds will support Roosevelt’s After-School Clubs and Enrichment Programs.

Morley Field, 2221 Morley Field, Balboa Park, friendsofroosevelt.org, 8 to 11:30 a.m., $10-$20.

Sparks Gallery at LeadingAge National

OCTOBER 28

Join the Spark Gallery for a night of contemporary art from San Diego and Southern California artists. Sip on cocktails, devour hors d’oeuvres and enjoy live music at the historic Sterling Hardware Building in the Gaslamp Quarter, giving this the perfect environment for art and an evening of expression.

Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter, eventbrite.com, 6 to 9 p.m., free admission.

Sara Bareilles

OCTOBER 29

Although she probably won’t write you a love song either, Sara Bareilles is not a performance to be missed. On tour for her latest album, “Amidst the Chaos,” Bareilles will bring the vocals of a lifetime to the stage for all to appreciate. Along with her own albums, Bareilles scored “Waitress, the Musical,” which took off on Broadway in 2013. From then on, she’s done work in the theater as well as for movies.

CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, Mission Valley, as.sdsu.edu/calcoast, 8 p.m., tickets start at $35.

Rooftop

Cinema Club

TO OCTOBER 31

Rooftop Cinema Club provides horror and lots of it! The frighting lineup continues with “Midsommar” (October 24); “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Scream” (October 25); “The Exorcist” (October 26); “The Blair Witch Project” (October 30) and, of course, “Halloween” (October 31).

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, 1 Market Place, Fourth Floor Sport Terrace, Harbor Tower, rooftopcinemaclub.com, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with movies starting at 8 p.m. on all nights except Friday and Saturday, movies start at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, tickets prices vary.

Salt Drift Pointe Grand Opening

OCTOBER 30

Give a huge welcome to Salt Drift Pointe, a new venue overlooking the San Diego Bay that was inspired by the salt ponds that have been mined for more than 100 years. The public is welcome to check it out, even though the event is geared toward folks in the event industry and brides to be.

Salt Drift Pointe, 536 13th Street, Imperial Beach, eventbrite.com, 5 to 8 p.m., free admission.