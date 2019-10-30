Top 15: October 30

“Uncorked and Movie Under the Stars: Halloween Edition”

OCTOBER 30

Embrace the last few days of the spooky season by gathering your friends and seeing a creepy movie. There’s no better place than insideOUT to watch “Hocus Pocus” as part three of the three-part Halloween movie feature. Get cozy in the lounge next to the fire pits, feel free to bring your own pillows and blankets to make it as comfortable as possible. There will be half-off wine bottles from their selected menu and free popcorn for the guests. RSVP is required and the seats are first come first served.

insideOUT, 1642 University Avenue, Suite 100, Hillcrest, eventbrite.com, 7 to 10 p.m., free registration.

Kids’ Halloween Costume Contest

OCTOBER 31

For all the kiddos too excited to show off their best witch or goblin costume, take them to the Westfield Plaza Bonita for its kids’ costume contest. Register for Minilicious Donuts between 5 and 6 p.m. Photos will be taken, and the winner will be determined the next day. Prizes range from $25 to $100 gift cards and frappes! Even the kids who do not win will get a surprise at the end.

Westfield Plaza Bonita, 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, Suite 2075, National City, 619-900-4592, eventbrite.com, 5 to 6 p.m., free registration.

Michael vs. Prince Halloween Party

OCTOBER 31

Join the battle of the decades party as DJ Artistic throws the third annual Halloween Dance Party. Get down and boogie through the years and listen to songs defining generations. Performers include DJ Artistic, Tramlife, HWTRK, Jamal Kersey, Unite and Dash Eye. Costumes are required and there will be a contest. This event is 21 and older.

The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Boulevard, Middletown, 619-232-4355, casbahmusic.com, 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $12.27.

Ballast Point Tacos and Beer Cruise

NOVEMBER 1

Set sail chugging beer and eating tacos for three hours. Sounds like a dream come true. Ballast Point Craft Beers is hosting a brews cruise for guests to try more than 20 limited-release and -production drinks from Ballast Point and SD beer weeks. The cruise will have two floors of entertainment and guests are welcome to dress in their Dia De Los Muertos attire or casualwear. The cruise pass includes unlimited tastings, the three-hour cruise through the bay and access to all the entertainment.

Flagship Cruises & Events, 990 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, flagshipsd.com, 6:30 to 10 p.m., $53.49

Harvest on the Coast: Featured Winemaker

NOVEMBER 1

Swirl and sip wines with the winemakers of the SLO Coast Wine region to kick off November. Guests can enjoy an open-air atmosphere with views of the rolling hills of the historic Filipponi Ranch. Catering will be an all-natural dining experience created by Chef Jeffery Scott of Vineyard Events and the winemakers will pour their favorites to pair with the meal. Hors d’oeuvres will be passed around at 5:30 and the seated dinner will begin at 6 p.m. See website for meal and wine details!

Filipponi Ranch Cellars,1850 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, 805-550-2506, slocoastwine.com, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $160.

The Florence Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

NOVEMBER 2

The Florence will host a Día de Los Muertos celebration to promote its new sister restaurant, Condensa, inspired by the Mexico City neighborhood. The evening includes cooking demonstrations, DJs, dancers and entertainment. Día de Los Muertos costumes and makeup are highly encouraged. The ticket price includes one drink, all food and activities.

The Florence, 13480 Evening Creek Drive North, Suite 150, North Park, 858-433-1545, theflorencesd.com, 7 to 10 p.m., $45.

Thrive Half Marathon

NOVEMBER 2

Paranoid about eating too much Halloween candy? No problem! Sign up for the Kaiser Permanente Thrive Half Marathon and 5K, which encourages the community to “thrive together: stay active, eat healthy, live well and give back.” Quite the opposite of binging on Halloween candy and watching movies all day. The race starts at 6:50 a.m., see website for time breakdown.

Ski Beach, 1600 Vacation Road, Mission Bay, thrivehalfmarathon.com, 6:50 to 11 a.m., $28.40 to $112.80.

Dia De Los Deftones

NOVEMBER 2

Nope, this isn’t the place for altars, unless you’re worshipping Deftones, Brutus, Jpegmafia, Chvrches, Hum, Youth Code and Gojira. This afternoon and evening festival is sure to usher in the fall season.

Petco Park’s Park at the Park, 840 K Street, Downtown, livenation.com, 3:30 p.m., tickets start at $75.

Donut Fest San Diego

NOVEMBER 3

Parting with Halloween candy is sweet sorrow. But here’s an alternative: donuts. Visit the sweetest festival in San Diego and sample all the cream-filled, sugar-coated donuts your heart desires. Coffee and tea will be available for pairing. Plus, 21-and-older friends can get a drink ticket for beer from Iron Fist Brewing. All sales are final, but why would anyone back out of a chance to eat donuts?

Iron Fist Brewing San Diego, 1985 National Avenue, Suite 1132, Barrio Logan, eventbrite.com, 1 to 5 p.m., $25-$50.

Slaughter-Haus Skincare Open House

NOVEMBER 3

Meet Slaughter-Haus Skincare, the only San Diego company that offers professional skin care services and custom skin care classes at less than half the price.

Brick, 2863 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station, eventbrite.com, noon to 4 p.m., $0-$75.

Save Water, Drink Beer

NOVEMBER 4

During San Diego Beer Week, the nonprofit Water4Life invites beer lovers to imbibe to help it raise funds for a humanitarian trip to Guatemala.

Second Chance Beer Lounge, 4045 30th Street, Suite A, North Park, eventbrite.com, 6 to 10 p.m., free admission.

Twenty One Pilots

NOVEMBER 5

Twenty One Pilots could possible define alternative rock of this generation. Supporting its 2018 album “Trench,” Twenty One Pilots is known for its singles “Stressed Out,” “Ride” and “Heathens.” Every song on its album “Blurryface” received at least a gold certification. That was a first.

Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, pechangaarenasd.com, 8 p.m., tickets start at $54.

Matt & Kim

NOVEMBER 5

“We cut the legs off of our pants / Threw our shoes into the ocean.” If you know the effervescent music of this Brooklyn duo, then you know. The artsy indie pop group tours in honor of the 10th anniversary of its sophomore album “Grand,” performing the fan favorite in its entirety in addition to other beloved bops. The adorably named Beach Goons will open the show.

The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, observatorysd.com, 8 p.m., $30.

Summer Walker

NOVEMBER 5

Atlanta-based singer Summer Walker has had a golden couple years, as her mixtape, “Last Days of Summer,” spawned the hit “Girls Need Love.” The single brought Walker to the Hot 100 for the first time. Her debut studio album, “Over It,” is the focus of her tour that kicked off October 20.

SOMA San Diego, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, somasandiego.com, 8 p.m., $99 to $199.

Cocktail-Making Class

NOVEMBER 6

Learn how to mix drinks like the pros in this hour-long, hands-on introduction to cocktail basics. Guests will learn how to measure, shake, stir and pour drinks. Of course, we can taste the drinks as well. A bit of history will be incorporated within the lessons. Tools and ingredients of the trade will be provided, and attendees must be 21 or older.

You & Yours Distilling Company, 1495 G Street, East Village, eventbrite.com, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., $45.