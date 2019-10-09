Top 15: October 9

Crumb, Divino Niño, Shormey

October 10

A collaboration of Brooklyn-based bands, Crumb is known for its blend of psych-rock and jazz with distinctive ideas to match its intimate vocals and luminous guitar lines. Opening for Crumb is the Chicago quartet Divino Niño, who will bring rhythmic, soulful Latin punk songs.

Music Box, 1337 India Street, 7:30 p.m., $21,

619-795-1337, musicboxsd.com.

Latin American Art Fair

October 12

Savor the best of Latin cuisine, music and food, while taking in the finest artwork from art galleries and artists across Latin America at Bread & Salt. The event takes place in Bread & Salt, a dynamic and contemporary art venue that is recognized as a multicultural hub for showcasing art and cultural programming in Northern Baja and Southern California.

Bread & Salt, 1955 Julia Avenue, Barrio Logan, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free admission, latinamericanartfairsd.com.

San Diego Modern Home Tour

October 12

Get a chance to explore and view modern residential architecture and design right in your neighborhood. The San Diego Modern Home Tour offers a self-guided tour for lovers of architecture, design, real estate, giving inspiration and connection to the creative minds behind these masterpieces.

Tours offered in Pacific Beach, Encinitas, Sunset Cliffs, Bakers Hill, Bay Park and La Jolla, 11a.m. to 5 p.m., $20-$50, sandiegomodernhometour.com.

The Stories They Tell and Dreamscapes Exhibitions Opening Reception

October 12

Celebrate the opening reception of two new exhibitions in MOPA. “The Stories They Tell: A Hundred Years of Photography” draws from MOPA’s collection of almost 9,000 photographs representing approximately 850 photographers. “Dreamscapes: 14th Annual Juried Youth Exhibition” features submissions of K-12 students from Tijuana and San Diego responding to the theme of “dreams.”

Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park, 7 to 9 p.m., free, mopa.org.

DogFest San Diego

October 12

DogFest San Diego is a free community event featuring inspirational speakers, music and a dog-friendly beer and wine-tasting garden. All funds raised benefit Canine Companions for Independence and their mission of matching assistance dogs with children, adults and veterans with disabilities for free.

Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free, $25 beer and wine garden ticket, cci.org/dogfestsandiego.

Taste of North Park

October 12

Find bites and brews in North Park, the home of culinary innovation and cutting-edge brewmasters. Taste of North Park invites guests to enjoy more than 40 food tastes from San Diego’s best restaurants in this self-guided tour.

3939 Iowa Street, North Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $20-50, bit.ly/tasteofnorthpark2019.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

October 12 to October 13

Flock to the heart of the beautiful seaside village of La Jolla for the 11th annual La Jolla Art & Wine festival. For the art lovers, wine enthusiasts and beer connoisseurs, the festival features over 150 artists from across the United States and Mexico and highlights 40 international wineries and local craft breweries and distilleries. Bring the kiddos, too, as there will be a family art center and live music and entertainment.

Girard Avenue, La Jolla, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free admission, ljawf.com.

Ceramic Sugar Skull Paint & Sip Workshop

October 12

Glitter, paint and beer! Decorate your very own Calavera, the representation of a human skull that is used in Día de los Muertos.

Border X Brewing, 2181 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan, 1 to 3 p.m., $15, eventbrite.com.

Barrio Art Crawl

October 12

The Barrio Art Crawl is a free self-guided tour of murals, open studios, galleries and local businesses throughout the Barrio Logan Cultural District. Come enjoy art, live music, food, vendors and more.

Barrio Art Crawl, 2257 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan, 4 to 10 p.m., free, barrioartcrawl.com.

The Future Standard: Music & Art Experience

October 12

The Future Standard: Music & Art Experience is a San Diego-based mini-fest created to galvanize the city’s alternative music scene, mixing top national talent with local pioneers in an effort to continue raising the bar within San Diego’s creative community. Headliners include Toro y Moi (DJ Set), Zack Fox, 143 Soundsystem, Allblack and more.

SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, San Diego, 6 p.m., $40-$100, facebook.com

Dempsey Holder Surf Contest

October 12

The Dempsey Holder Ocean Festival and Surf Contest represents the local heritage of surf competitors and lifestyle, born out of Imperial Beach and stretching down the Pacific Coast through Baja. Wildcoast hosts this event each year to honor the memory of legendary waterman, big-wave surfing pioneer and lifeguard, Allen “Dempsey” Holder.

North Imperial Beach Pier, 940 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., free admission, facebook.com.

La Pulga Flea Market

October 12

Get ready to find your treasure. La Pulga Flea Market is a place to discover talented emerging artisans and independent vendors showcasing one-of-a-kind, rare goods, attic treasures, art, clothing, jewelry and a variety of new and used items. Explore the shops and cafes in the heart of Barrio Logan’s art district.

La Pulga Flea Market, 2292 National Avenue, Barrio Logan, 4 to 9 p.m., free, facebook.com.

The Fit Expo San Diego

October 13

TheFitExpo weekend will feature competitions and events, nonstop cutting-edge classes, internet fitness celebrities and exhibits showcasing the newest in fitness.

San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, $25-$40, thefitexpo.com.

Mother Miguel Guided Hike

October 12

Hike to the peak of Mother Miguel Mountain at San Diego National Wildlife Refuge to catch breathtaking views. A guided hike of 4 miles is best for experienced hikers, with opportunities to see Sweetwater Reservoir and the Pacific Ocean. Learn about endangered species and trail sustainability, kicking off the start to National Wildlife Refuge Week.

2335 Paseo Veracruz, Chula Vista, 8 to 11 a.m., free, thelivingcoast.org.

March to Close the Concentration Camps

October 13

March to close the camps and stop the collaboration between local government and ICE. Close the Concentration Camps is a coalition of people who is dedicated to human rights and the fundamental principle that all human beings have a right to life with dignity.

585 Harbor Lane, Downtown, noon to 4 p.m., free admission, facebook.com.