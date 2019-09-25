Top 15: September 25

San Diego Restaurant Week

SEPTEMBER 22 TO SETPEMBER 29

San Diego Restaurant Week continues with new tastes and unforgettable experiences. Guests can choose from more than 180 restaurants offering deep discounts during the eight days. No passes or tickets required, just show up to your favorite restaurant or one you have been dying to try and enjoy a special prix-fixe menu. Reservations are highly recommended so you can lock down your experience in advance. Various locations and times, sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Pre-TwitchCon 2019 Super Smashed Bros. Charity Bar Crawl

SEPTEMBER 26

Super Smash Bros., drinking games and charity. How much better could it get? Join the Twitch Community in supporting Child’s Play, a charity founded in 2003 that raises money to support children’s hospitals and domestic violence shelters by supplying toys and games to improve lives through therapeutic play. All it takes is two teams composed of 35 people each representing characters from Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. past and present to determine who the best character of all time. Make sure to get your twitch on, while also supporting a great cause.

The Field Irish Pub, 544 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp District, eventbrite.com, 7 p.m., free, 21 and older.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro w/Shaggy

SEPTEMBER 26

Get ready to sing along to your favorite throwbacks as Shaggy and UB40 come to together for the latter band’s 40th anniversary tour, “A Real Labour of Love.” With hits like “It Wasn’t Me” and “Red Red Wine,” it’s a guaranteed night full dancing and singing.

Petco Park’s Park at the Park, 100 Park Boulevard, Downtown, ticketmaster.com, 6:30 p.m., $40.

Bombay Bicycle Club

SEPTEMBER 27

Looking for good vibes on a Friday night? Catch Bombay Bicycle Club at The Observatory North Park. Hailing from England, Bombay Bicycle Club is back from a hiatus when fans missed its perfectly curated indie folk and post-punk revival-inspired songs.

The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, ticketweb.com, 7 to 11 p.m., $35.

UCSD Climate Action March

SEPTEMBER 27

In an attempt to be heard on an issue so big, UCSD’s Green New Deal will walk out of their workplaces and homes to demand action on the climate crisis.

University of California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, San Diego, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free.

MCAS Miramar Air Show

SEPTEMBER 27 TO SEPTEMBER 29

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar invites guests to attend the Miramar Air Show, the country’s largest military air show. The three days’ activities include aerobatics and entertainment, children’s activities and military displays.

Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar Way, Miramar, 1-800-514-3849, miramarairshow.com, $30-$35 for box seats.

CRAFToberfest

SEPTEMBER 27 TO OCTOBER 6

Fill up your stein and grab your lederhosen, it’s time for CRAFToberfest at Liberty Public Market. CRAFToberfest is San Diego’s only 10-day Oktoberfest celebrating the art of craft beer. Steins, food, live music and giveaways headline this week.

Liberty Public Market, 2820 Historic Decatur Road, Loma Portal, libertypublicmarket.com, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., free admission.

Oliver Tree

SEPTEMBER 28

Calling all scooter lovers. Oliver Tree, a Los Angeles-based vocalist, producer and sketch comedian, will perform at The Observatory. Lucky audience members can experience this internet sensation ride his scooter onto set while performing his indie pop- and hip-hop-inspired hits, such as “Alien Boy” and “Miracle Man.”

The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, observatorysd.com, 7 to 11 p.m., $22.50.

Hillcrest Art Stumble

SEPTEMBER 28

The Stumble is a self-guided tour and art scavenger hunt through Hillcrest’s streets. It features artists and businesses who support the arts including The Studio Door, The Alchemist & The Artist and Artist & Craftsman Supply. Start your evening exploring the Artisan Pop-Up Market and continue the adventure with the scavenger hunt throughout Hillcrest.

The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest, kpbs.org, 6 p.m., $1.

Kids’ Slime Fair

SEPTEMBER 28

Don’t be afraid to get a little sticky at the Kids’ Slime Fair. Young entrepreneurs will showcase and sell creative and handmade slime along with other handmade crafts. Enjoy music, drinks, food while your kids get creative with plenty of activities and crafts.

Fair at 44, 4350 El Cajon Boulevard, Norman Heights, eventbrite.com, noon to 5 p.m., free.

San Diego Water Lantern Festival

SEPTEMBER 28

Experience the magic of thousands of lanterns as the soft lights reflect on the water. Water Lantern Festival is a place where family, friends and strangers celebrate life and unite individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Enjoy bites and music as you watch your lantern join others carrying hope, love and peace.

Chollas Lake, 5850 College Grove Drive, Chollas Lake Park, waterlanternfestival.com, 4 to 9 p.m., $25.

AIDS Walk & Run San Diego

SEPTEMBER 28

Run or walk or cheer on participants in the event that supports those living with HIV and honors those we’ve lost to the disease. In its 30th year, AIDS Walk & Run San Diego remains the largest HIV/AIDS fundraiser in San Diego County, raising HIV awareness while reducing the stigma. Funds raised will support HIV service organizations and The Center’s HIV services and programs.

Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Avenue and Normal Street, Hillcrest sdpride.org/event/aidswalksd/, 6 to 10 a.m., starts at $30.

San Diego International Dragon Boat Race

SEPTEMBER 28 TO SEPTEMBER 29

Find excitement and athleticism at the 10th anniversary San Diego International Dragon Boat Race. Growing in popularity, dragon boating is a global sport with crews of 16 to 20 paddling in a boat decorated with an ornately carved dragon head at the bow.

Tecolote Shores, 1500 E. Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay, sddragonboatrace.com, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.

CRSSD Music Festival

SEPTEMBER 28 AND SEPTEMBER 29

This two-day electronic music festival features three stages and more than 36 performers including Kaytranada, Fisher, Masego and Yaeji. In addition to the music, the festival will offer craft beer, mixed drinks, phone lockers and food.

Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, Downtown, crssdfest.com, various hours, $120-$215, 21 and older.

San Diego Sake Festival

SEPTEMBER 29

Dive into the world of sake at the second San Diego Sake Festival, which offers tastes of sake from more than 15 breweries from Japan and California. Learn about sake and its history as the event opens with a traditional cedar sake barrel opening ceremony. Munch on bites that are specifically paired by local East Village restaurants.

Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, Gaslamp District, eventbrite.com, 2 to 6 p.m., $35-$45.