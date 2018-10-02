Trolley Dances, Maker Faire San Diego and Standing with Deported Loved Ones

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Dance Theater Trolley Dances

LET'S DANCE

Anyone who caught our annual Fall Arts issue probably wasn’t all that surprised to see Trolley Dances featured. It is, after all, the 20th anniversary of a cultural event that is truly unique to San Diego. What’s more, it has garnered a reputation for being both technically innovative and accessibly entertaining.

For those who still haven’t caught it, the San Diego Dance Theatre-produced event features site-specific dance performances in public spaces throughout San Diego and all along the MTS Green and Orange lines. Starting at the Hazard Shopping Center Station (7610 Hazard Center Drive, Mission Valley), viewers are transported to each site by using MTS trolleys. San Diego Dance Theatre founder Jean Isaacs says the idea came to her after attending an interactive arts and culture tour in Switzerland.

“So I remember coming back, and I just thought, I can’t spend all my resources in the theater,” Isaacs says. “They take every last cent, you never have any money left for the dancers. So I just said, ‘oh you know, let’s try this.’ They [MTS] were very receptive.”

With 20 successful years behind them, Isaacs and company thought the time was right for a collection of greatest hits for this year’s Trolley Dances. This meant bringing back some great choreographers including Monica Bill Barnes, Bradley Lundberg, Terry Wilson, Kim Epifano, Debi Toth-Ward and more. The new incarnations will still feel new, however, since the sites, trolley lines, environments and even dancers will be new.

“In a lot of ways, once we find something we like as an audience, we want the repetition of it,” says Barnes. “We really fall in love with the form. Then we want to come back again and again.”

Tickets range from $15 to $40 and performances happen up to five times per day from Friday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 7. See sandiegodancetheater.org for full schedule, times and stops.

× Expand Photo ourtesy of Maker Faire Maker Faire San Diego

BRIGHT MINDS

Science and creativity collide, but ultimately come together every year at the Maker Faire San Diego, which offers a variety of weird and wonderful activities for kids and adults. The event returns to Balboa Park (1549 El Prado) with a variety of makers and exhibits such as robotics demonstrations, sculptural exhibitions and family-friendly workshops on everything from quilting to 3D printing. Other makers include painters, soap makers, model train creators, costume designers, and many others. The dozens of exhibits will be spread out across the park, in various museums and outdoor areas. Definitely do some prep work at the website as the list is long. It all happens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7. Tickets range from $8-$39 and can be found at sandiego.makerfaire.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Organizing Project Standing with Deported Loved Ones

WITH LOVE

A group made up of faith leaders and community members hope to create an art installation in San Ysidro that will show solidarity with families separated by the administration’s immigration policies. The San Diego Organizing Project, border residents and anyone who wishes to show solidarity, will participate in an interactive art installation event by writing the names of deported loved ones on ribbons and tying them to a fence overlooking the border. The event will kick off a fundraising campaign that aims to build a 40-foot statue interpretation of the Statue of Liberty, which the community hopes will serve as a welcoming symbol to immigrants and refugees. The Standing with Deported Loved Ones event happens on Friday, Oct. 5 at noon at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel (2020 Alaquinas Drive). See sdop.net and gogetfunding.com/welcomethestranger for more details