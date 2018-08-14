Twainfest, Cali-Fornication and Kobey's 1st Annual Non-Profit Day

× Expand Photo by Ron Logan Twainfest

MAKE IT TWAIN

For many of us, reading the novels of Mark Twain was a rite of passage, but also likely one that happened in junior high school where we didn’t fully get to appreciate the nuances of the writer’s humor and style. Still, Twain remains an icon for a reason, and his 19th century contemporaries represent a golden age of American literature.

“He sort of started American literature,” says Veronica Murphy, the Artistic Director of local lit org Write Out Loud. “I mean, he’s really credited with Huck Finn, but he was going away from the European Romantics and making a real, American-style literature. So we thought, ‘We should be celebrating this guy, right?’”

That celebration is the annual Twainfest. Now in its ninth year, the free festival at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park (4002 Wallace St.) includes readings and reenactments of classic literary greats, as well as old-fashioned games and activities. Still, it’s so much more than a celebration of classic literature; it’s a celebration of analog living and the times that contributed to these classic writings.

“We love literature and we also love history, so it was a great way to tie those things together,” says Murphy, who’s also quick to point out that while much of that history wasn’t particularly glamorous, Write Out Loud still tried to make it fun and interesting. “There’s lots of music, and a lot of the games that we have are tied to history, as well. We have the Election of 1872 game. It’s the election between Greeley and Grant, and the whole idea of the game is you come up and you’re given a literacy test, because in 1872, that’s what actually happened… It’s not very easy, and even if you answer all the questions correctly and you’re a woman, you’re denied. So it’s just a great way for people to experience that disenfranchisement.”

Other games include literature-based arcade-style games, sack races, ring tosses, reenactments, and a Wheel of Fiction where participants can win a book. There also will be food, vendors and craft activities throughout the event. The fun is from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18. writeoutloudsd.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lady Killas Lady Killas

KILLA PARTY

Did you know that on August 18, 1960, the first birth control pills were sold in the U.S.? And lest we forget that even now, nearly 60 years later, women’s reproductive rights are still under attack. On Saturday, Aug. 18, join the Lady Killas, an organization devoted to growing and empowering women in leadership, for Cali-Fornication. From noon to 5 p.m., the day party event will commemorate this special day in history with live music from DJs Qvocado, Tealideal and Lu, as well as an art show, a photo booth, a dunk tank, drink specials and more. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood. The festivities go down at El Camino (2400 India St.) for $5-$20.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kobey’s Swap Meet / Facebook Kobey’s Swap Meet

SWAP IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Although there’s no denying that “swap meet” sounds way less sexy than “flea market,” both offer plenty of great finds, whether you’re looking to purchase handcrafted jewelry from local artisans or buy a vintage Hawaiian shirt from a dude with a neckbeard. And while “haggling”—again, not the sexiest term for bargaining—is usually encouraged at Kobey’s Swap Meet, you may want to leave the haggling at home for Kobey’s 1st Annual Non-Profit Day (3500 Sports Arena Blvd.). On Saturday, Aug. 18, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., hundreds of nonprofits from around San Diego will be provided with free booths to promote their causes and raise funds through bake sales, garage sale merch and every other kind of sale imaginable. Full info at kobeyswap.com