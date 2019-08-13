Twainfest, Rare Beer Festival and Galacticadia 6

× Expand Photo by Ron Logan Twainfest

THE WRITE STUFF

For well over a decade, local org Write Out Loud has been staging unique and family-friendly events that celebrate literature without getting too fringe.

The annual Twainfest is one such event. Now in its tenth year, the free event at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park (4002 Wallace St.) includes readings and reenactments of classic literary greats, as well as old-fashioned games and activities. Still, it’s so much more than a celebration of classic literature; it’s a celebration of analog living and the times, however problematic, that contributed to these classic writings.

“Each year, Twainfest provides a beautiful day to connect with literature and with people of all ages,” says Write Out Loud artistic director Veronica Murphy. “We really love that families can come and spend a day away from their electronic devices to have a tactile experience engaging with the literature, history and the culture of the 19th century.”

Activities include a literary costume contest, story and poetry readings, giant puppet shows, a mock election of 1872 (which includes literacy tests) and croquet matches. Of course, there will also be food, vendors and craft activities throughout the event. It happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

For those who can’t make it to Twainfest, Write Out Loud will also kick off its Story Concerts season with San Diego’s 250th, a night of readings celebrating San Diego’s big birthday. Local writers will read literature that, as Murphy puts it, “has been written by San Diegans or inspired by our city.”

“Literature leaves its mark on our culture in a beautiful, sustainable way, and we look forward to sharing some of San Diego’s literary history with our patrons,” says Murphy.

Readings include selections from Max Miller, Roy Blackman, Frank Baum and, naturally, Dr. Seuss. It happens at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the Old Town Theatre (4040 Twiggs St.). Tickets are $25 at writeoutloudsd.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stone Brewing Stone Brewing

SET ON STONE

It’s still hard to believe that Stone Brewing went from a small microbrewery to the ninth largest craft brewery in the country in just 23 years. In honor of their anniversary, Stone’s hosting a Rare Beer Festival with over 50 guest breweries, 20 pours of rare beers (per ticket), and endless 2 oz. tasters. There will also be complimentary eats from their kitchen, desserts like chocolate and cheesecake, and even a cigar lounge. Also on the agenda: live performances from singer Christian Taylor and award-winning duo Jimmy and Enrique. The three-hour festival will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens (1999 Citracado Parkway). General admission tickets are $99 and designated driver tickets are $25. For more tickets and info, go to stonebrewing.com/events.

× Expand Photo by Laurie Marie photography Galacticadia

PUNCH UP

Who will win in the fight for the Quasar crystals? Who is the mysterious green alien known as Gorgus who is making these might warriors fight for the crystals? Do you like wrestling? If any of these questions intrigue readers, then Super Awesome Showdown’s Galacticadia 6 is for you. Taking place at Tango del Rey (3567 Del Rey St.), SAS puts the “show” in showdown by combining elements of sci-fi fantasy and theater with professional wrestling. The intergalactic video game-themed show features names such as Manta Ray, Vic Valentine and Sol Invictus duking it out for the title of Galactic Champion. The melee begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and tickets range from $5 for kids to $20 for adults at superawesomeshowdown.com.