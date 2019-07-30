Two benefit concerts, A Short Walk and Tiki Oasis

× Expand Rod of Correction

HELPING BANDS

We pride ourselves on our local music coverage and devote plenty of space in the paper to all the shows and artists that are worth checking out. So it’s not often that we use this space to showcase local shows. But we’ll happily make an exception for two concerts this week that not only feature some excellent local artists, but also benefit two organizations that are near and dear to our hearts.

First, we’ve written about the De La Flow hip-hop-en-español showcases before, but the one on Saturday, Aug. 3 will be particularly special since proceeds will benefit Families Belong Together, a nonprofit on the frontlines of the battle to reunite thousands of families separated by Trump’s cruel immigration policies.

“As the founder of De La Flow and Siseñor Entertainment, I believe hip-hop is music for the people,” says De La Flow founder Karlo Roshnaye. “My staff and I believe donating this money will help someone get a chance to live the American dream that we have the privilege to enjoy. This is what America is about.”

There will be an open mic from 9:30 to 10 p.m., followed by performances and sets from a host of local DJs and MCs including Phalasee, Jorge Quema, Ital Santos and headliner Eptos Uno. It happens at Diamond Jim’s Night Club (773 Third Ave., Chula Vista) and admission is $5 at the door. More info at facebook.com/DeLaFlowWEST.

There’s also the Border Angels Benefit Show happening Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. at The Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.). For those unfamiliar with Border Angels, it’s a local all-volunteer nonprofit that works to dispell the myths surrounding immigration (founder Enrique Morones can often be seen taking down right-wing pundits on cable TV), while also performing hands-on work like legal assistance and water drops along crossing routes in the desert.

For the event, a host of local bands in a range of styles—from metal and punk to politically-inflected hip-hop and honky-tonk—will perform with proceeds benefitting Border Angels. Admission is $8 and acts include Rod of Correction, Se Vende, Cabron and more. Full lineup and more info can be found at casbahmusic.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Father Joe’s Villages A Short Walk Home

WALK IT OUT

There’s often an overwhelming feeling that comes with thinking about what we, as just one person, can do to help our homeless neighbors. The annual A Short Walk Home is a practical and fun start. Not only can readers help raise much-needed funds for Father Joe’s Villages homeless programs by participating in a scenic, two-mile walk, but they can also learn about practical ways they can continue to help. It begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Spanish Landing Park (3900 N. Harbor Drive) and ends with participants walking through a giant front-door finish line. Stick around to learn more about how you can continue to help or write letters of encouragement. Registration is free at fjvwalkhome.com, but be sure to get all your friends and followers to donate. Every bit helps.

× Expand Photo by Spike Marble Tiki Oasis

NEW WAVE

San Diego is home to a lot of things, but most still don’t know we host the largest annual tiki festival in the world. Tiki Oasis, the five-day celebration of Polynesian lifestyle and kitsch, is returning with a new theme: 1980s surf music. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 with a meet-and-mingle buffet at Bali Hai Restaurant (2230 Shelter Island Drive) before moving to the Crowne Plaza San Diego Hotel (2270 Hotel Circle North). The event includes the annual car and art shows (open to the public), a ukulele jam sesh, a costume contest and burlesque show, educational seminars and lots of live music. Main ticket prices range from $30 to $155 for a four-day pass, but many of the seminars and special events are sold à la carte (no main ticket needed). For more schedule and ticket details, visit tikioasis.com.