Two great culinary events, San Diego Made Factory Grand Opening and Craig Wedren

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Council on Literacy Eat. Drink. Read.

A DAY FOR EATING

We generally reserve this space for one event, but it’s not often that two of our favorite culinary happenings take place on the exact same day.

Such is the case on Thursday, May 2 when locals will have the chance to support two great causes while dining on some delicious dishes at the same time. First, there’s the annual Dining Out for Life, where dozens of local restaurants, coffeehouses and bars all over the county will donate 25 percent or more of the day’s sales to local HIV/AIDS services at the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Many eateries will be participating, so we’d like to think our readers would choose to dine and drink at multiple locations throughout the day.

The list of businesses participating in Dining Out for Life is varied and extensive, but some of our favorites include Big Front Door, Porchetta Shack and Barrio Star, with the latter donating 60 percent of sales from the day. Check out thecentersd.org for a full list of participants and times.

That evening, head over to the San Diego Air & Space Museum (2001 Pan American Plaza) in Balboa Park for the annual Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy. Now in its 10th year, the event puts a clever spin on the tasting event by having chefs, mixologists and even breweries create food and beverages inspired by classic books and literary characters. Proceeds from the night benefit the San Diego Council on Literacy’s [SDCOL] educational programs.

“SDCOL unites our community for a vital cause: literacy, which is necessary for our society to thrive,” says SDCOL CEO Jose Cruz. “In addition to being a much-anticipated annual event, Eat. Drink. Read. helps thousands of San Diego children and adults who benefit from our many important programs and resources, including books for children, coordination of literacy campaigns, referrals for literacy services and more.”

Eat. Drink. Read. will also feature live music, as well as a head-to-head chef battle with celebrity judges and prizes. It happens from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $75 at literacysandiego.org.

× Expand Photo by Bronwyn Huddleson San Diego Made

FACTORY WORKERS

From the outside, the San Diego Made Factory (2031 Commercial St.) is just another building on Commercial Street in Logan Heights. But on the inside, it’s a hub for local artists and creators. The four women behind the space wanted to create opportunities for artists by offering working studios, offices, event spaces and more, all in one building. This fact alone makes the San Diego Made Factory Grand Opening and Spring Market on Saturday, May 4 all the more exciting. There will be more than 80 vendors selling their products at the event, as well as food and beer. The event happens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the $5 entry fee will go toward San Diego Made’s ongoing fundraiser to pay for city permits. sandiegomade.org.

× Expand Photo by Robyn Von Swank Craig Wedren

SHUTTER TO THINK

As much as Gen Xers might hate to hear it, the ’90s have officially entered nostalgic territory. What’s more, younger generations are embracing not only the music of the era, but mediums such as the analog photography as well. This fact alone makes Craig Wedren: My ’90s particularly compelling. Those of a certain age may remember Wedren as the frontman for the ’90s post-hardcore band Shudder to Think. During the band’s heyday, he was often armed with a Polaroid camera, snapping artful photos of everyone from Pearl Jam and Stereolab, to Frances McDormand and the cast of Wet Hot American Summer. Wedren will showcase some of these Polaroids for a free, one-night-only exhibition on Saturday, May 4 at Vinyl Junkies Record Shack (2235 Fern St.) from 6 to 10 p.m. Wedren will also perform some songs at 7 p.m. Check out Vinyl Junkies Record Shack on Facebook for more info.