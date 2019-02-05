Valentine's Day activities, Jewish Film Festival and Shen Yun

× Expand Secret Society of Adultologists

OUR FUNNY VALENTINES

Whether it’s the first date or the 50th date, Valentine’s Day plans can be tricky. The restaurant is all booked, the movies are sold out and any real romance will take a backseat to spending time together out of obligation.

So we’d like to offer readers a few alternatives to the standard Valentine’s excursions. The types of events that offer real experiences instead of the typical dinner and candies. What’s better, none of them take place on Valentine’s Day so (bonus), no crowds to deal with.

First, there’s the Secret Society of Adultologists, the Natural History Museum’s (1788 El Prado) 21-plus, semi-monthly party event that includes craft cocktails, beer, interactive activities and the opportunity to see the Nat’s cool exhibitions without having to deal with a bunch of youngsters. Naturally, the theme is “red” so dress to impress. It happens Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25 at sdnhm.org.

We’re all about openness and sharing, so So Say We All’s Long Story Short, with its theme of “Just Lust,” is just the type of open mic night to let your romantic partner know just how high your freak flag flies. Everyone is invited to share short, lustful tales on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kava Collective (1731 University Ave.) in Hillcrest. Admission is $5 and more info at sosayweallonline.com.

Also in the spirit of sharing is New Village Arts’ Cupid’s Cabaret, a night of poetry, comedy, music and dance from some of San Diego’s best performers. It happens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the New Village Arts Theatre (2787 State St.) in Carlsbad. Tickets are $28 at newvillagearts.org.

And while we’d never suggest that chocolate is a requisite gift on Valentine’s Day, there is a pretty cool event that we think everyone can embrace. That’s the For the Love of Chocolate Escondido Chocolate Festival, a tasting event that includes beer, wine, horse-drawn carriages and, naturally, chocolate. It happens Saturday, Feb. 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. in Downtown Escondido. Passes range from $25-$50 at downtownescondido.com.

× Expand Who Will Write Our History

REEL TIME

For nearly three decades, the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival has provided a range of educational and entertaining films. Whether it’s documentary or narrative films, there are dozens to choose from with themes ranging from social activism to romance and comedy. The opening night showing of It Must Schwing: The Blue Note Story promises an entertaining insight into jazz history, and the centerpiece film, Who Will Write Our History, turns documentary into historical thriller. There’s even a Brews and Views event, where patrons can view five short films while enjoying some craft beers. The festival opens Thursday, Feb. 7 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 17 at venues throughout San Diego, including MOPA and the Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. Times vary and ticket prices range from $15.25 for individual tickets to $275 for all-access festival passes.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shen Yun Performing Arts Shen Yun

SHEN AND NOW

It’s like everywhere we look, there’s an ad for Shen Yun, the theatrical, bombastic and historical touring performance that was created by a group of Chinese artists who wanted to share their heritage with an international audience. So what is it exactly? Well, it’s like a dance, theatre and music performance all rolled into one. It explores 5,000 years worth of Chinese history using authentic costumes, orchestral music and classical Chinese dance, all of which is performed meticulously. It opens Thursday, Feb. 7 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd.) and stays for 10 more performances through Sunday, Feb. 17. Tickets range from $80 to $210 at artcenter.org.