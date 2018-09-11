Visual art openings, Non-Standard Lit and Bettye LaVette

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist The Sad Song of Columbine” by Eleanor Antinat Beyond the Age of Reason

ART IT UP

For us, the second week in September signifies the beginning of fall much more accurately than Labor Day. Why? There’s always a new crop of visual art openings to indicate the seasonal change.

First, there’s The Librarians exhibition at the Spring Valley Library (836 Kempton St., ) that centers around, naturally, librarians and the curatorial mark they leave on all of us. There will be a special collection of art, texts, programs and performances throughout the month, but definitely try to make it to the opening on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m., local painter Jessica Newman will showcase works at the inaugural show from Sepehri Gallery (4410 Park Blvd.) in University Heights. There will also be live music from local band Sulcus. More info at facebook.com/sepehrigallery.

There are several great options on Saturday, Sept. 15. Start the day at the Central Library (330 Park Blvd., East Village) where Ninety Years of Classic San Diego Tiki: 1928-2018 opens from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This show was curated by The Culinary Historians of San Diego and includes stories, photos, menus and memorabilia from our city’s multi-decade fascination with tiki culture. More info at classicsandiego.com.

Next, head up to Escondido for Fata Morgona, the latest art experience from A Ship in the Woods. In addition to a bunch of live music throughout the day (see this week's “If I Were U” for more info), there will be art installations from a bunch of artists including CityBeat faves Melissa Walter, Corey Dunlap and David Peña. It happens noon to 7 p.m. at Felicita County Park (742 Clarence Lane). shipinthewoods.com

End the day at the San Diego Art Institute (1439 El Prado) for the opening of Beyond the Age of Reason from 6 to 8 p.m. The group show curated by Debby and Larry Kline features over a dozen regional artists presenting work centered on the theme of how “faith meshes with contemporary life.” Artists include Adam Belt, the de la Torre Brothers, Beliz Iristay and more. Admission is $5 and more info is at sandiego-art.org.

× Expand Photos by Wendy Luna (left) and Cybele Knowles Ana Carrete and Jos Charles

SUBVERTING THE NORM

For those unfamiliar with the medium, the idea of a poetry reading may invoke images of a stereotypical open mic night: snapping fingers, Rage Against the Machine delivery or—worse—the dreaded poet voice. But the Non-Standard Lit reading series always subverts the stereotype by showcasing cutting-edge writers who aren’t afraid to experiment within the genre. This time around, the series will feature readings by Jos Charles—a trans poet, translator, editor and author of Feeld, a winner of the 2017 National Poetry Series, as well as Ana Carrete, the author of the heartbreaking Baby Babe. The reading will take place at Gym Standard (2903 El Cajon Blvd.) on Friday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. facebook.com/nonstandardlit

× Expand Photo by Mark Seliger Bettye LaVette

QUEEN BETTYE

It’s not often that a musical artist can cover a Bob Dylan song and turn it into something even more beautiful than the original. But legendary soul singer Bettye LaVette has managed to do just that with her new album of Dylan covers, Things Have Changed. In her capable hands, a song like “It Ain’t Me Babe” becomes a regal dismissal while the title track sounds less like a grizzled dirge and more like a celebratory rebirth. LaVette, who has been active since the ‘60s on labels as iconic as Motown and Atlantic, will play these songs and more at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre at UC San Diego (4126 Executive Drive) on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $33 to $52 at lfjcc.org.